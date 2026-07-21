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c morrow's avatar
c morrow
4h

Yeap...of course its going to be nlamedbon the patients not the clot shots. They were one if not highest mandated countries. All proof points to the vaccines that are safe and effective to kill as many breathing humans and animals as bill gates intented! No surprise. I am very sorry for the mothers that are burying their children! That country will suffer greatly because of the government's plans to you know they allowed it they knew it this is not a mistake this was all planned ! once people wake up to that fact they might find solutions. God have mercy on all of us!

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1 reply by Eccentrik
Evil Harry's avatar
Evil Harry
7h

They are baffled.......

Completely baffled I tell you.

The official diagnosis is ABTV.

Anything. But. The. Vaccine.

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