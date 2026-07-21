Something is happening to perfectly young, fit, healthy people that shouldn’t be happening.

It’s not isolated to just a handful of countries or locations either. In fact, across 69 publications and 27 countries, “diverse cancer types” are appearing, and they’re appearing just recently.

Australia, however, is one of the worst.

For many in the medical community, the questions abound without answers.

Why is this happening, what is causing this, and why do many of these manifestations seem to be striking those with no previous history of issues?

The “alarm” bells are sounding, but are doctors and scientists truly listening?

Many experts and laypersons alike have theorized why this could be.

Some attribute it to processed food. To toxins and contaminants and synthetic chemicals that disrupt the critically important ‘gut health’ of younger people.

They point to certain substances of abuse and misuse, to new, normalized habits that may be contributing to mutagenic events in otherwise thriving and strong bodies.

They contribute it to atmospheric pollution, to lifestyles that either increase exposure or decrease exposure; in the case of the latter, leading to sedentary living and metabolic dysfunction.

But of course, this is all still early days.

Because after all, we have no idea what’s really going on here.

All we know, all we can say without a shadow of a doubt, without a sliver of uncertainty, is what is most definitely not causing this tsunami of cancers…

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