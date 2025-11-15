Eccentrik’s Substack

Eccentrik’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wolf-Steppen's avatar
Wolf-Steppen
8hEdited

Excellent article, until you ended it with false claims that things supposedly aren't that bad. The amount of people possessed by demons is MUCH higher than you think, particularly among people who get poisonous, literally soul-destroying jabs, and take so many, also soul-destroying petrochemical medications. You don't make the truth more palatable with lies. And most people are NOT "good". The vast majority of them reject and turn their backs on the Son of God, Jesus the Messiah, as a result of which will cause them to lose their souls for all eternity. "Many are called, but few are chosen." So, though many of them may appear "good", because Satan and his demons are really good at making them appear such, in-truth they are anything but good; and, as such, they are only servants of Satan.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Eccentrik and others
Grazyna Samborska's avatar
Grazyna Samborska
7h

In 2004 my doc prescribed me VIOXX, I took only one pill and and developed all side effects as listed on the label. Since then, I don't take any prescription or OTC drugs.

I avoid doctors like the plague...

Death to Big pHARMa!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Eccentrik
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture