Soft light. Glowing faces. The uplifting orchestral swell of a life turned from dark to better. Those sun-dappled blades of grass? Not just stalks whistling in the wind. But a metaphor, a rebirth and rejuvenation of not only the human condition - of reality itself.

We’ve all seen it. The perpetual song and dance of the Big Pharma advert.

But as hokey as it is, as mindless as the masses have become to these frequent commercial intercessions, there’s a method to the madness. A genius in the ceaseless, subconscious priming of the populace.

if you’re reading this now, your brain already knows

It happens fast. The synaptic lightning of the human mind means that it can happen incredibly fast, just 13 milliseconds to register an image. And with enough of the right images, targeted and ephemeral, the subliminal power is hypnotic.

You’ll remember the tune - however stupid. You’ll remember the name, however silly. And maybe, just maybe, you’ll even “ask your doctor” about that special little pill too…

The U.S. is the most drugged nation in the world.

So, is it any coincidence that the U.S. is also only one of two countries in the world to allow direct-to-consumer advertising for prescription drugs, with TV ads being the primary delivery mechanism of messaging?

Many times, it’s word of mouth. It’s commonplace. So-and-so has been feeling anxious about work and family, so-and-so has existential dread, so-and-so got on such-and-such, and now the ups and downs, the mercurial troughs and peaks have leveled out.

While some people may certainly need help, the cavalier attitude is what sets these parties apart. The difference between the morbidly depressed or neurotically imbalanced, and people who simply want to feel… less.

A pill for this. Ask your doctor for that. See how the latest quick fix can solve your problems, and if the first medication isn’t working well enough, and you experience the oh-so-terrible nuances of human emotion, take this drug as well, and all will be well.

One such condition, Tardive Dyskinesia, has gained a lot of airtime in recent years. Caused by the prolonged use of ‘antipsychotic’ drugs, this movement disorder is now addressed with its own medication.

A drug-induced condition addressed with more drugs.

It’s nothing new.

In fact, it’s become so normalized that it doesn’t even garner a second thought. The question isn’t, why would you continue to take these products if they’re not working or causing issues - it’s: why wouldn’t you?

According to the CDC, nearly 12% of U.S. adults have used 5 or more prescription drugs in the past 30 days.

Meanwhile, a KFF Research survey finds that over 1-in-4 adults - anyone 18 years of age or older - take four or more prescription drugs.

Now, before I’m accused of being overly judgmental, lacking in self-awareness, or hypocritical, I’ll admit that I, too, have been down this road. In my case, the substances abused were not sanctioned by a doctor, and while they weren't pills per se, they were just as pernicious.

So I know about self-medication. Except in my case, it was rightly labeled a problem. I knew it was a problem, and by the grace of God, I was finally able to admit that and do something about it. Every day, I have to actively do something about it.

These prescriptions, however, dispensed like Pez by trusted white-coats under LED lights, never seem to face such scrutiny.

Now obviously, just because many people are on daily medication doesn’t mean they’re doing something immoral or bad or whatever pejorative you’d like to use to describe the medically-approved habit/routine.

After all, people age, people have predispositions, many people are impacted, and their bodies and minds inevitably deteriorate with time, or poor conditions, or just pure bad luck.

I’m not here to attack Grandma and Grandpa for their color-coded pill box.

No, what concerns me more than anything - similar to the deleterious childhood “vaccine” schedule - is the sickness-for-business model that parasitically preys on the young.

With ~22% of children and adolescents taking one or more prescription drugs, and 54% of youth chronically ill, we’ve got a serious problem, Houston.

It’s a veritable cash cow.

But it’s more than that, more than just some means to siphon dollars from pockets and pump billions into big pharma banks. It’s also siphoning the lifeblood of a generation.

While a healthy dairy cow may produce a reliable stream of milk, these young kids and adolescents aren’t producing profit because they’re healthy. They’re producing profit because they’re increasingly unhealthy.

And the dependence on drugs - polypharmacy - is making this happen more and more all the time.

Why is this happening, you ask?

Surely, we could sit back and enumerate all the reasons, give an exhaustive list of things impacting us at both individual and societal levels. But that, quite frankly, would be exhausting…

It’s the environment . The pollution, those gridlock patterns in the sky that for years we were told were nothing, only to be softly admitted as stratospheric aerosol injections - but nothing to fear, of course.

It’s the “intelligent evil dust scattered everywhere, like confetti, in everything ,” the kind of stuff you wouldn’t imagine could be so ubiquitous and programmable if it weren’t for direct evidence, and even Wikipedia itself all but admitting its existence.

It’s the newfangled, almost-alien tech found in medical products and injectables across the spectrum, found in organic and inorganic materials, even lovely little raindrops on a crisp autumn afternoon.

It’s the so-called vaccine incentive programs for pediatricians, whether it’s the administration fees sometimes totalling $240 for a single visit, small markups on the injections themselves, or the most lucrative of all, insurance company bonus payments for compliant pediatricians, usually kicking in when 80% of patients are ‘fully vaccinated’ by age 2 (without which most pediatric practices would simply not survive).

It’s the addiction engineers , having fled Big Tobacco years ago, only to reinvent themselves in Big Food. The kind of mad scientists who create “hyper-palatable” frankenfood filled with multi-syllable toxins, classified potential carcinogens and endocrine disruptors, things like azodicarbonamide, propylparaben, and butylated hydroxyanisole.

It’s the screen time, the deleterious effects of electromagnetic radiation shown to lead to “molecular and genomic alterations,” and even the “remodeling” of our neuronal networks.

But this is all just the tip of the iceberg. Just a few of the oh-so-unsavory ingredients found in the toxic soup of our modern world.

Sickness-for-business. Billions upon untold billions in profit - all of it integrated, all of it mutually reinforcing. All of it, frankly, one big revolving door between those who create the poisoning and those who purportedly safeguard us against it.

Is this what’s making so many people, especially young people, so sick?

Is this what’s making so many people, especially young people, so… sad?

Again, we can point to the evidence here, there, and everywhere of these negative ramifications, but beyond the multifaceted culprits, beyond what it is, the real exercise is to uncover why it is.

Is it by design?

Whether you believe it’s a malevolent Satanic Transhumanist Cabal, or merely the misguided actions of power-brokers and stakeholders in the echelons above us, all of this is de facto depopulation.

We don’t need to read some dense Malthusian report, nor do we need to examine what was once displayed on some granite monument calling for a ~94% decrease in the current world population.

All we need to do is look around. The Medical Tyranny Complex is but a subset, a vital cog in the wheel of the greater dehumanization machine.

From all-time low birth rates to all-time high chronic disease rates, it would all appear to be going perfectly to plan.

And now, with an all-encompassing “superintelligence” dawning on a near horizon, the intersection of death, disease, and dehumanization is as clear as a chemtrail-free sky.

Create the conditions. Address those conditions. Rinse and repeat.

Because who is easier to control and eliminate than people who are literally dependent on you for the very way they think, feel, and behave, day in and day out?

Hell, if we follow this to its logical conclusion, the ‘problem’ will fix itself. Those who would otherwise rise up and fight, if properly managed with carefully titrated doses, will remove themselves from the equation. If not, they will be handled dutifully by the foot soldiers of the Architects.

Jailed, ostracized from society, tracked and coerced, whatever the case may be. Essentially, a grotesque extension of the draconian protocols we merely glimpsed during the shutdowns of the C-19 Plandemic PSYOP.

And those humans still left - who are needed, at least for a time - will be so subservient to the system, so indoctrinated, so inundated with nano- and micro-scale systems of control and surveillance, that they’ll obediently trot to their own demise.

But this is all hypothetical.

Because it can only happen in full if we fail to admit that it’s a very real possibility.

Is it bleak? Is it overblown? Is it the false prophecy of a deranged doomsayer?

Let us very much hope the predictions are wrong.

But to ignore them, to completely close eyes, ears, and mouths, is to all but seal that fate.

Truth is, few things in Life are so easily dichotomized as Good vs Evil. And that’s what we have. Shadow vs. Light. Death vs. Life. However you’d like to conceptualize it, it’s happening, and many - so many people still - are unwilling to acknowledge that truth.

So let us seize this moment and the moments forthcoming now. A concerted effort to guide life-changing technologies and abilities for the betterment of Humanity.

Let us celebrate our inherent goodness while remembering to never project that goodness onto all people.

Because while the overwhelmingly vast majority of people are good - if not misled - there are certainly some, perhaps only a minuscule fraction of a fraction, possessed by demons themselves.

To which I say, fuck the demons

If you don’t mind, I’ve got things to do. White oaks to see, shimmering lakes and meandering trails to explore, a world of vitality yet unsullied.

Children are still laughing on playgrounds, families still gather, friends still joke and prod.

There’s a world out there, it’s resilient and it’s plentiful, and it’s still ours to cherish and steward if we choose. And I’ll be damned if that’s going to change on my watch.