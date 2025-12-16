As far as I know, no other Substack writer has done this.

For a long 4 or 5 years now, we’ve been seeing things that don’t make sense. We’ve been called every name under the sun in trying to describe them; in many cases, for merely acknowledging their existence.

Even though a certain class of scientific literature is loaded with these types of technologies and extraterrestrial-level advancements, most people (evidently) don’t want to believe that.

So, screw ’em

Screw all people, for that matter. If we’re all going to be subsumed into an AI Superintelligence anyway, let’s get it on!

Let’s see just how smart and discerning these things really are…

Summary

As you can probably tell, these images were selected because they are some of the most eye-catching of everything captured on microscopy since the C-19 injections were rolled out en masse.

It should be noted that neither ChatGPT nor Grok was prompted with anything other than the image. In some cases, these large language models (LLMs) were presented with other images and responded with great variation.

For instance, one image of an apparent geometric self-assembly from a Pfizer vial was said to be an unidentified aerial phenomenon (UAP). In many cases, when shown objects that appeared to be wires, filaments, or micro-nanotubes, Grok and ChatGPT indicated that they were likely bacteria or other microorganisms.

In some ways, this mirrors what researchers have described - quasi-synthetic or biohybrid parasites and lifeforms. In other words, part engineered components, part biological components. Some sort of micro or nanoscale interface, which partially aligns with analyses revealing electrically conductive elements in these anomalies.

Interestingly, both Grok and ChatGPT identified certain images as the hydra vulgaris, a freshwater polyp of particular interest in Transhumanist circles. Other images presented to the LLMs were summarily ruled out as salt or cholesterol crystals or other naturally occurring crystalline formations.

For the purpose of brevity and specificity, such images were excluded from the article.

So, what’s really going on here?

As you can see from the LLM outputs, the images presented above are strikingly similar to fabricated systems and interfaces; namely, integrated circuits, chip packages, and semiconductor electrical elements.

ChatGPT and Grok are quick to point out, multiple times, that these are most certainly not biological in nature. Now, we can debate the more granular details that AI identifies or approximates, but it’s quite interesting that it immediately links these findings to Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS).

Remember: similar images have been observed across countries, worldwide, in C-19 injection vials, C-19 injection solutions, and the bodily fluids of the C-19 injected.

The images in this article are credited to Dr Suzanne Humphries, David Nixon, and other researchers referenced in the paper here.

It’s also worth noting that each LLM prompt was made in a new chat window. There were no questions, statements, or words, just the image pasted into the chat box followed by the LLM output.

Don’t believe it? Try it for yourself!

This is certainly not a rigorously controlled scientific study, but it’s nonetheless another piece to the puzzle. If people are still fast to dismiss this, with everything we’ve uncovered thus far, that’s on them.

But clearly, a greater Transhumanist Agenda is at play here, and whatever exactly was/is inside some of these injections is far from what we’ve been told…

