Show THIS to Anyone Who Denies the Devastating Effects of the COVID Jabs...
Shout out to KC for this incredible and comprehensive compilation of science (real science)!
I stumbled upon this and had to share it!
Check out this Substack…
All the evidence is here, and while scientific studies don’t seem to budge some people who rely solely on emotion, at least you can shut them up.
They can’t “dEbUnK” all this!
Oh, and if you’re wondering how to get through to those hard-heads who are like immutable boulders when it comes to their “vaccine” worship - check out my article on penetrating the psychological programming.
God Speed!
This is another book that is filled with vaccine studies, called "Miller’s Review of Critical Vaccine Studies":
With the kindle edition, you can get links right to each study. With the paperback, you are provided the link you can type in the URL for each study. It was written in 2016, interestingly. Great book.
Description from Amazon:
Many people sincerely believe that all vaccines are safe, adverse reactions are rare, and no peer-reviewed scientific studies exist showing that vaccines can cause harm. This book — Miller’s Review of Critical Vaccine Studies — provides the other side of the story that is not commonly told. It contains summaries of 400 important scientific papers to help parents and researchers enhance their understanding of vaccinations.
"This book should be required reading for every doctor, medical student and parent. Reading this book will allow you to make better choices when considering vaccination." — David Brownstein, MD
"This book is so precise and exciting in addressing the vaccine controversy that I read it in one evening. I recommend this book to any parent who has questions about vaccines and wants to be factually educated to make informed decisions." — Gabriel Cousens, MD
"Neil Miller’s book is a tour de force and a clarion voice championing the cautionary principle: ‘When in doubt, minimize risk.’ Let’s talk science. Read this book. The truth will keep you and your children protected."— Bradford S. Weeks, MD
"Nowhere else can one find such an organized and concise compilation of research on vaccines. Not only does Miller have a deep understanding of science and the issues at hand, he has made this book easy to reference and cite. Truly, there is no other guide out there quite like it. For everyone who contacts me in the future seeking scientific evidence about vaccines, I will recommend Miller’s Review of Critical Vaccine Studies." — Toni Bark, MD, MHEM, LEED AP, previous Director of the pediatric ER at Michael Reese Hospital
"Miller’s Review of Critical Vaccine Studies is the most comprehensive and coherent accumulation of peer-reviewed research on vaccine issues and natural immunity I have ever come across. A must read for parents, teachers, doctors and other healthcare providers." — Dr. Tyson Perez, pediatric chiropractor.