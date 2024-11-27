The other day I was sitting in the library, dutifully doing some work, when over the intercom one of the librarians announced:

"May I have your attention, the University of ******* Medical Center is now here in the meeting room administering free flu shots. So if you need a flu shot, please go to the meeting room."

I scanned the room slowly, looking for, daring with my eyes, anyone who would go.

There seemed to be an awkward silence, but perhaps it was because most people were ‘plugged’ into their laptops, computers, and devices, being the quasi-cyborgs that they were - are.

Then a noise. An utterance.

A middle-aged woman, rather proudly to her friend: “I already got all mine. I got my shingles, my RSV…” and she went on to enumerate all the ways in which she was a good, compliant human pincushion.

I turned away.

Nobody seemed to be going - although I heard stirs and shifts - nobody was heading toward that meeting room.

Would they later? Was I missing something? Why oh why weren’t people going to receive their free flu shot? Were most of them already influenza-jabbed?

I mean, it’s not like I could see everybody. I was seated at my computer and there was quite the throng that day, mostly mothers with their young children and retirees shuffling along as they squinted at the note they couldn’t read, looking for the book they couldn’t find.

But this was weird.

Did the library always give out free flu shots?

I guess they did. But what a weird thing to see. People that would just go in there on a whim, take a needle, and go about their day - really strange.

Except it wasn’t. Not anymore, not really, not at all, not after everything we had seen during the Plandemic, with the way the Mass PSYOP herded the masses to gleefully line up for the greatest global experiment in sheeple history.

What programmed us to do this?

What made us so casually roll up our sleeves - at a library, a CVS, some random pop-up clinic in a parking lot somewhere - what made us so eager to inject our muscles with the delivery system most direct, bioavailable, and rapid in onset?

Well, obviously, it started when we were kids. Toddlers. Babies. Infants. Newborns.

The seed was literally planted inside us from the damn-near moment we breathed fresh air. A physiological and psychological programming that many of us simply cannot break to this day.

S A F E A N D E F F E C T I V E

L I E S A N D D E C E P T I O N S

People at the library that day may not have poured into the meeting room in droves, but some did end up going.

I’ll admit, I hung around a little longer just to see. Walked to the water fountain for a little sip and a glance down the hallway where the University of ******* Medical Center was administering free(!) trusted injections into the arms of you and me.

How lovely.

When the mRNA influenza shot inevitably emerges, will these people line up just as fast?

Like running to the grocery store for a quick item you forgot?

‘Oh, honey, I was coming home from work and thought I’d swing by the library for my injection. I was due for an update anyway.’

‘Oh, that’s great sweetie! I was in there last week and they announced it and I didn’t even know they were giving them out. Glad I was there!’

‘Good timing, so convenient!’

‘And safe & effective!’

‘I know, right?’

And that’s the problem, isn’t it?

Everyone is on the go-go-go where thoughts are fleeting, behaviors engrained, and convenience, king of kings.

Trust the Science™.

In other words, outsource your critical thinking, calcify your pineal gland, turn off your intuition, and turn up your blind trust in demi-god Experts™ who have everything to gain financially and metaphysically from your diminished capacity to… live.

Immune system by subscription?

My body, your choice?

But what difference does any of it make? This isn’t about you or me, this is about All of Us. This is about doing the right thing and keeping everybody in a good state of mind and health.

Or did you not hear? That We’re All In This Together™?