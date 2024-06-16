"SoMe BeLiEve It MaY bE cOnNeCtEd To CoViD..."
Say the propagandist TV pharma shills who are probably 'thrice boosted' themselves...
Just Wanted to Share this because these people piss me the F off
“Doctors say they are seeing an increase in younger people, people in their 20s and 30s getting cancer that you normally see in people over the age of 65.”
OH REAAALLY?
Anyway, Happy Father’s Day, everyone!
I’m gonna try to disconnect my brain from all things “vaccine” and COVID for a bit :p
I hear your frustration. However, the TV is going to continue to spew meretricious crap to get you to buy into whatever the Big Harma ads are selling until Kingdom Come. The only way to avoid watching / hearing it is to chuck the TV into the dumpster. Better yet, don't bring one into the house in the first place. I told the peeps I live with, try bringing a TV in here, I can't guarantee it won't have an accident with a sledge hammer.
I’m on my third round of cancer and this one came on like a horse in the Kentucky Derby. I’m in trouble this time as my doctors have run for the hills; they want nothing to do with me at all. It wasn’t like this before; everyone wanted to help! If there is help out there, I need a slice of the trauma pie. Thanks in advance !!!!
Max