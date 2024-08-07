Some Good News - and It's Because of People Like YOU!
The road is rocky, but sometimes you gotta stop and smell the flowers...
If it weren’t for folks like us sounding the alarm, pushing through the lies, bringing the facts, and helping people make the obvious connection between injuries and vaccination, this wouldn’t be the case…
Dr. Simone Gold had a webinar and said that once again Ivermectin, HCQ, Zinc, vitamin D & C will be effective for this bird flu "plandemic" also. Once the labs release a human to human contagion be prepared and have these things in stock.
Bird flu is brewing and vaccines, I guess, are stored already in a warehouse...