Some GOOD Sunday News! Of course, promises made mean nothing unless they're promises kept... Eccentrik Dec 08, 2024 Keep pushing, everyone! And when those in positions of power tell you they're going to do something, HOLD THEM ACCOUNTABLE!!
I believe that RFK is horrified by the CDC's recommendation of an incredible number of vaccinations for children. Once that regimen is curtailed, we will see the autism rate decline. What we now have to fear now is a Hegseth-style media campaign, fueled by Big Pharma, to smear RFK before his Senate confirmation hearings.
This can't come soon enough. But better late than never. Autism parents need to hold their feet to the fire.