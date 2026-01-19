With 1 in 8 American adults currently taking a GLP-1, and now Ozempic-like drugs being tested for kids as young as 6 , it’s no wonder so many people are changing before our eyes.

And while many tout the ‘miracle drug’ that’s supposedly good for everything under the sun - particularly longevity - many have also experienced absolutely horrifying side effects.

But they’re only getting started.

Now, as the public turns to injectables for more and more, rather than natural lifestyle changes, it’s clear that something is amiss. Not only are organs being affected, not only are untold irreparable damages being done to people who really don’t need the injections, but now, we have what could very well be the start of something altogether…. zombifying.

Mass Anhedonia.

The very mechanism that is believed to kill ‘food chatter’ (and appetite) is also modulating certain neurobiological pathways underlying addiction.

Only one problem.

Many of the people experiencing these effects are not addicts.

Of course, as with most adverse events - as we saw with the C-19 injections - all arising issues are typically dismissed as “rare,” or “transient,” or “mild.” And rather than get off the drug, people are urged to stay on while adjusting other aspects of their lives. In some cases, they’re told to get on more drugs to address the side effects.

But where’s the motivation to address such side effects…

When you no longer care about anything?

It almost feels like the C-19 injections all over again.

Countless people rushed to get them, convinced by pharmaceutical giants that they needed them for one reason or another. Numerous benefits were pushed by the talking heads, risks of not taking it were everywhere, and because so many others were doing it, so too did you.

Well maybe not you, but a large percentage of people for sure.

And it’s ironic, really, because if these drugs were truly “safe & effective,” you’d think more people would be reporting the opposite effects. After all, losing weight and getting fitter should make people more motivated, more happy, and feeling better overall.

That is, until you consider the effects of extreme calorie deficits, the neurotransmitter impacts, and the innumerable other issues, from 40% of weight lost being muscle to osteoporosis, cancer, gastrointestinal paralysis, and other hidden long-term effects.

Let us also not forget that many people gain back all the weight they lost once they stop taking the drugs, meaning Big Pharma basically has them on the hook for life.

“One year after withdrawal of once-weekly subcutaneous semaglutide 2.4 mg and lifestyle intervention, participants regained two-thirds of their prior weight loss, with similar changes in cardiometabolic variables. Findings confirm the chronicity of obesity and suggest ongoing treatment is required to maintain improvements in weight and health.”

In other words, GLP-1s aren’t going anywhere.

The system is built to keep people dependent, and thanks to reduced pricing on drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy, Zepbound, and Orforglipron, there’s no sign of the skinny-fat train stopping.

Which is unfortunate, given that numerous doctors are sounding the alarm, some of the most prominent claiming that these drugs shouldn’t even be used for weight loss.

As for the anhedonia, depression, and suicidal ideation stemming from these increasingly popular injections?

It would seem, at least under a greater Transhumanist framework, that it fits perfectly into the plan. Another piece of the puzzle - demotivated, compliant, zombified people, many of whom could achieve healthy weight loss through natural means, many of whom are overweight but not morbidly obese having exhausted all options.

But alas, such is the society we live in.

Do these drugs reduce addiction, depression, and anxiety in some people, greatly improving their lives? According to anecdotal reports and The Science™ - the answer is yes.

The question is, do the benefits outweigh the risks?

It’s a refrain we’ve heard before, since the C-19 nanoweapon injections first rolled out. And it’s been used more and more as more and more adverse events have gained mainstream traction.

So, do they?

Given we still know very little about the long-term consequences, who can say for certain?

What we can say with confidence is that if an epidemic of anhedonia occurs from these lovely injectables (which ironically happens with many ‘antidepressants’), none of you need to worry.

After all, Big Pharma already has it covered…

