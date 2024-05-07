Been busy on the 9-5 front, looking for new work.

But hey, it’s been quite the news cycle recently!

From Trump’s possible(?) imprisonment to big breaking news on the election fraud and vaccine front, it’s heeeating up.

By the way, did any of you see this?

Obviously it’s way more than “thousands,” but what do you think?

I also saw former CNN bad boy, “Fredo” Chris Cuomo admit live on air that he’s jab injured…

Do you think they’re positioning to pin this on Trump? Ready to make a soft disclosure to the public? Preparing to plant the seed of a mass poisoning (whoops, our bad!)?

Or is this a way to engender more trust by minimizing the harm to just thousands out of billions of injected and therefore get people onboard with the mRNA they’re trying to put in everything?

Anyway, I’m curious what you think!

My next post will be coming soon - on the infertility caused by the jabs, a story I think needs more coverage and seems to be finally getting more recognition!

