We hear the term Depopulation often these days, more openly and matter-of-factly discussed than perhaps at any other time in human history. From the supposed unhinged ‘cranks’ on the fringes of lunacy to the dispassionate, measured scientific minds of merit, the people who see it, know it.

And many of them are sounding the alarm.

Heart attacks. Strokes. Aneurysms. Organs inflaming and disintegrating. Rapid cancers and bewildering disorders. I don’t need to provide an exhaustive list of the ‘adverse events of special interest’ that the authorities tried to hide, Pfizer did that for us.

But what about those problems that aren’t so visible and scarring? We can all pinpoint the injuries and deaths, the lives ravaged and lost. But what about the lives lost that never truly began? What about the potential for life snuffed out? Prevented? Maimed at the moment of potential conception?

Death rates for babies are reaching record highs. Fertility rates are plummeting worldwide. Infants are exhibiting rare and ‘inexplicable’ diseases and disorders. Mothers are struggling, fatherhood is floundering, and if you do the digging, you can quickly find one major reason why.

And it starts with the ovaries and sperm .

So whether it’s the inability to conceive or the ‘transplacental exposure’ hurting and killing fetuses and newborns (and doing God-knows-what years down the road), the effects are occurring everywhere. And the coverup is in full swing.

Pfizer, like with all these disastrous outcomes, knew well in advance and tried to game the numbers…

And the Monolith-Media-Biopharmaceutical-Complex Damage Control continues unabated to this day. It’s all blamed on COVID-19, of course. Or the studies are manipulated to disguise the real numbers. Just ask the ‘reputed’ New England Journal of Medicine.

But then again, we don’t need to sift through obfuscation and outright falsification or fabrication. Some studies do indicate something is seriously wrong. However, they too like to dissociate from any “vaccine” effects. After all, if sperm concentration and total sperm counts aren’t really changing, there must not be a problem, right?

Not exactly…

See, motile sperm concentration and total motile sperm count (TMSC) are the real indicators of a problem. Because if the sperm isn’t motile, it’s not swimming. And if it’s not swimming, it’s not getting to the egg to fertilize!

But headlines and article ‘summaries’ like to ignore this to deceive the public. “Sperm counts haven’t changed!” they’ll declare. That’s like going to a battlefield where half the soldiers are lying dead or injured, and saying, “Everyone’s still here, nothing to see!”

Or better yet… “They’re only temporarily dead, stop being a baby!”

But at the end of the day, it’s all really just a matter of perception, isn’t it? That’s the power of a Mass Psychological Operation, is it not? That’s the intended outcome of propaganda and brainwashing, is it not?

Take, for instance, the following articles and videos…

Now, take a step back.

How do these articles make you feel? Do they confirm what you know or suspect? Do they surprise you? Do they anger you? Are you skeptical or suspicious? Do you question the source, question the person, question the science?

If the past few years have shown us anything, it’s that people can be convinced of anything. The masses can be swayed and molded, turned against those they’ve loved and trusted all their lives.

It takes fear. It takes coercion. It takes ‘authority.’

But what it teaches us is that even seemingly unassailable objective truths and facts are somehow subjective. In this warped, upside-down Postmodern melting pot, nothing is everything and everything is nothing, and anything can become something, which is nothing, because it’s everything…

Of course, there are ways to overcome this apparent mental illness and pierce the ossified conditioning to subconsciously seed the Truth. It’s hard and it can be done. But in most cases, I’d wager, it’s going to take something more.

Unfortunately, it’s going to take something personal and visceral and life-changing. For many who have swallowed the propaganda and taken the mystery juice, it’s going to take something very close to home before they wake up.

And while many people may come to that place in due time, it will hardly feel like enough. But then again, maybe it doesn’t need to. Maybe it’s just the brave, honest, and persecuted few who will turn this all around.

The question is: are you down?

