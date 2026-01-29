STUDY OF 28 MILLION: 'No Increased Mortality 4-Years Post C-19 Injection'
You heard that right...
That’s a wrap, folks!
Go get your seasonal booster - safe AND effective!! 😂🤣
In fact, not only do these wondrous marvels of modern science not increase all-cause mortality, not only do they also protect against the incredibly deadly C-19 virus that is killing trillions of people left and right, but they also actually extend your lifespan!
Here are two critiques:
https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/invalid-study-from-french-national
https://philipmcmillan.substack.com/p/why-the-new-french-study-on-covid
"Perhaps the biggest red flag, however, is the claim that vaccination protects against accidents, injuries, drowning, and suicide. These are events driven by behaviour, socioeconomic conditions, and mental health—not virology. When a study shows protection from outcomes that a vaccine cannot possibly influence, it is not revealing a miraculous medical effect. It is revealing bias in the methods."
I can't wait for Ed Dowd to provide a response.