Something weird is up.

Actually, it’s not weird at all. I recently wrote an article addressing the anomalies among those receiving the “influenza” injection. They complained of never-before-seen side effects, lingering “unexplained” health problems, and other oddities that made the skin, literally, crawl.

N A N O B O T A L E R T

Internet of Bio-Nano Things (IoBNT) aside, it seems to clearly confirm many of our suspicions, and it seems the general public is at least noticing something, instead of shivering all day in denial in a dark room after their COVID booster, telling themselves, “that just means it’s working.”

Let’s get serious.

This is an Exterminist Agenda. Transhumanist Agenda. We knew this would happen. Just like the C-19 nanoweapon injections, the flu jabs are causing more people to get sick from the cough flu cough.

Remember what the CEO of Pfizer, Albert Bourla, said in 2023 at the World Economic Forum in Davos?

Hard to say, but does it really matter?

People are already immunocompromised by what even the establishment hacks will lightly define as post-vaccination syndrome (PVS) or post-acute COVID-19 vaccination syndrome (PACVS).

Always with the caveat: “While the COVID-19 vaccines have saved millions of lives...”

Point is, you don’t have to be a democidal maniac to know what’s going on here. We basically have 3 main factors at play here.

1. Media Fearmongering

2. “Influenza” Injection

Basically, the perfect storm of people with wrecked immune systems from the C-19 jabs, taking another immune-wrecker in the flu jab, all the while a “super flu” is hyped by the mainstream corporate presstitutes to justify even more injections!

If you’re unfortunate enough to see television news on a regular basis, you already know. Everything is going to injectables. To “biologics.”

In fact, 2022 marked the first time that ad spending on injectables had exceeded that for oral drugs.

And what are the latest and greatest injectables mostly treating? None other than conditions largely attributed to the C-19 injections.

Autoimmune conditions. Immune system. Immune system. Immune system.

It’s all about the immune system. The immune system is degrading in some more rapidly than others. Some seem to have dodged a bullet (needle) altogether, even after 7 or 8 injections. Others, however, are visibly withering.

Have you noticed accelerated aging in your jabbed friends and family? Whether physical or mental?

You’re not imagining anything.

So no, increasingly severe waves of random sicknesses - and an overall downward trajectory in overall health - are no figment of imagination. But, given that C-19 booster uptake is woeful for Big Pharma as trust in “vaccines” plummets, the media fearmongering is also occurring. It’s not an either/or; it’s a one-two punch.

Gotta get that flu jab with the “SuPeR fLu” going around!

Which is ironic, given that the flu all but disappeared during the Plandemic PSYOP.

Then again, as outspoken Fauci critic and inventor of the PCR test, Kary Mullis, once said before abruptly dying prior to the PSYOP, it should never be used to diagnose a disease.

In other words, the levels can be tweaked accordingly. If more ‘cases’ and ‘deaths’ need to occur to drive an agenda, then that’s easily done.

No wonder 86% of C-19 PCR positives were fake!

But again…

It’s not an either/or. People are certainly more sickly than ever, so whether you’re fully onboard with terrain theory, germ theory, or somewhere in the murky middle, I think we can all agree: people are fucked.

But I don’t need to tell you that.

We’ve all seen it, and many of us saw it coming from the very beginning, when we tried our damndest to no avail to sound the alarm.

Hell, some have heard that alarm, sadly, for so damn long that they’ve grown deaf to it.

Others, however, just got hit with it. Louder than ever. For the first time. Before that first droplet of tainted blood trickles from their long-turned ear.

