What are all these AI data centers really being built for?

They’re huge. Millions of square feet, billions of dollars each. In the case of the upcoming Meta Hyperion campus, ~23 square miles or roughly the size of Manhattan.

Why so much density and so much space?

Ostensibly, it’s about the unparalleled demands of these technological powerhouses. Everything from specialized processors to densely packed chips. You have the astronomical power consumption, the insane cooling needs, the sprawling infrastructure for endless data sets, and last but not least, the future space needed for untold expansions.

All of that makes sense. But what is all of that really being used for?

For far too long, we’ve been surveilled without our consent. For far too long, predictive AI models have been tracking our attitudes and behaviors, predicting and even steering our conscious and subconscious decision-making.

Detecting neural signals via a brain-computer interface is increasingly commercialized.

Ever get on your phone and the first thing you see is an ad for the very thing you were just talking about?

What if it’s an ad for the very thing you were just thinking about?

Reading and controlling our brain waves is not some far-fetched fever dream of dystopian doomsayers. It’s a very real function, and the fact that it’s being cavalierly disclosed in public spheres tells us everything we need to know.

It’s funny, in a morbid sense, because we often hear vague figurative references to a ‘hivemind’ or AI superintelligence.

But the truth is, such an all-encompassing ‘brain’ has been under construction for a very long time now. Literally. Physically. And while the average person doesn’t have a clue, the omniscient cortex already knows.

Our SyNAPSEs have been rewiring, beyond our control, in ways the Transhumanists hope we never, ever know…