Technological advancement is inevitable.

But the way it’s used is not, the ‘feed’ it ingests to exponentially become something close to a sentient being, is not.

There’s always an agenda.

We can allow AI in all its manifestations and machinations to become something that contributes to a net good, or something that contributes to a net bad.

As you very well know, many large language model (LLM) architects are teaching based on heavily biased, highly gatekept information.

ChatGPT is the prime example, and also, sadly, the leader in output capability.

For many people, the current inculcation of AI - from high school essays to sophisticated Black Op tech - signifies a giant leap closer to the Singularity.

We’ve seen over just recent years how the public use of such systems can modulate and control human behavior. Human thoughts, human feelings, human ideas.

I could link to a million different articles, but you already know.

As cool as AI is at times, in the wrong hands, it is an instrument of evil.

Welcome to the Post-Modern World, where everybody has their ‘truth’ and objectivity is attacked and the ‘intersectionality’ of all conceivable facets of existence means nothing and everything - that’s the world we’re staring into.

Amorphous and meaningless.

And that’s the exact goal of those who see all things AI as a means to remove the human condition.

After all, without meaning, people falter. They have issues. They give up. They give in. They turn to drugs and hedonistic pursuits. They turn to poison. They turn to a world of perpetual pleasures and ceaseless neurotransmitter hits.

They turn to virtual reality, enslaved by their bipedal masters…

But then again, what even is reality? What even is artificiality?

Not to get overly metaphysical, but that’s the point. Because without fine lines in the sand, you’re lost. Without a strong foundation, you sink.

Some people are so ‘open-minded’ that their brains fall out. Those highly-tested, system-approved brains of our so-called higher institutions?

They’re the perfect case studies.

Rather than live in a world governed by inalienable natural laws, they invent their own. They pontificate in their sanctioned spaces, rationalizing and justifying their affront to Humanity.

Ironically, their exemplary cognitive ability is the very reason they’re losing their minds.

Some are so deluded that they think they’re chosen to control the world.

Others are acolytes of The Science™, proselytizing it far and wide, attacking and destroying heretics whenever they can.

Because at the core of The Science™ is the AI mainframe.

But what fuels those who use AI to censor and suppress, while others push AI to be as open as possible?

Is it just a difference in ideology? Do most of the ChatGPT flunkies think their viewpoint is true and accurate?

Do they believe they’re actually doing the moral and right thing by cutting off access to dangerous, destructive ‘misinformation’?

If so, why do they tend to be the least healthy and least happy?

Is that why they want to turn reality into a miasma of nonsense, forcing the public to depend on the AI Hivemind for answers?

Perhaps, this explains why they are so deathly afraid of alternative viewpoints - why they cower when good-faith arguments are presented.

Perhaps, the mainstream AI junkies have a self-annihilation complex. Maybe, they subconsciously despise themselves so much that everything they support inevitably leads to their and our immolation?

Is uploading our consciousness to the cloud the only future this misanthropic technocracy class can envision?

What about the human soul?

Will that eventually be transferrable too?

The good (bad) news is, there’s a solution! While it will take many years still until this technocratic wet dream can become reality, in the meantime, we have options.

Is your neurochemistry out of whack due to all the electromagnetic interference?

Make friends!

Are you struggling with meeting that special somebody?

Can’t seem to find the woman, man, or transhuman of your dreams?

How about a skilled professional to help you through your rough days?

No problem. Turn to the very systems that have dehumanized you into depression to heal that depression!

After all, nothing says ‘therapy’ like a little robot counseling.

Just ask Siri. Or Alexa. Or Cortana. Or Google Assistant.

Heck, why ever leave your home and talk to another human being again?

Need meal suggestions and dieting advice? Ask AI and have it delivered.

Need help with getting in shape? Ask AI Fitness Trainers and work out in your living room.

Need help sleeping because of all the artificial blue light stemming from your AI systems? Use AI-driven sleep machines and smart devices!

Feeling bored and mindless because you haven’t left your home in days because you work remotely and spend your weekends indoors? Ask AI-driven media providers to tell you what to watch, feel, and think!

Isn’t AI the greatest panacea, like, ever???

But getting serious, what if this doesn’t have to be?

Not just AI dominance, but AI in general.

Newfangled tech in general.

What if we had evolved differently? What if rather than embrace the conceptual framework of our current and future technology, we had developed in a different way?

What if our pineal glands were the gateway to that different way?

What if we could truly unlock the ‘third eye’?

“The pineal gland was described as the “Seat of the Soul” by Renee Descartes and it is located in the center of the brain. The main function of the pineal gland is to receive information about the state of the light-dark cycle from the environment and convey this information by the production and secretion of the hormone melatonin.”

Except, there’s a problem.

So many of our ecosystems are engineered to suppress these abilities. Sadly, our pineal glands inevitably become calcified as we grow older in this world.

Toxins in the food, air, and water. Toxins in the medical products. Toxins in virtually everything.

It’s undeniable. The poisoning of the mind, body, and soul slowly but surely degrades one of our greatest powers.

Is that why there are so many sleepwalkers?

Is that why brainwashing seems to work on so many?

Because they’ve lost the innate parapsychic intuition with which we all are born, to one degree or another?

Speaking of calcification that’s “so common”…

You know that thing that RFK Jr. wants to remove from the water? The thing that the Mainstream Media defends at all costs because it is - like everything else - super “safe & effective”?

Maybe if people cut back on the fluoride exposure they’d be less amenable to media propaganda?

Just imagine if so many of these environmental toxins were removed. Imagine if instead of being reliant on electromagnetic mind control tech to advance our world, we relied on our own inherent abilities, via the profound evolution of organs like the pineal gland.

One way to conceptualize this is by imagining The Atlanteans.

The mythical Atlanteans of Atlantis were first described by Greek philosopher Plato. As legend has it, these divinely gifted humans inhabited a ‘lost island’ where they made tremendous and beautiful advancements in technology. For a long time, they lived in grandeur and harmony, harnessing the energies of the Universe.

In later New Age theories of their existence, they were even said to use telekinesis and telepathy (but not the Elon Musk type).

In other words, their psychic abilities had reached such a height that thought alone could communicate and manipulate the world.

Sound crazy?

The use of crystals, naturally powered devices, and elevated consciousness all facilitated these incredible abilities.

In other words, the Atlanteans were connected. Symbiotic with the Earth and all its myriad energies.

Unlike us, any technological advancements they made (until their downfall) brought them closer to nature and reality, not farther.

That is, until they made the very mistake we’re making now. With hubris, corruption, and material pursuit, they began to feel invincible. This led to abuses of power, violence, and the destruction of the Natural Order.

Although “no Nobel laureates” say Atlantis existed, this is still a fun thought exercise. I mean, who needs to hear from hotshot laureates, anyway?

Are these the same brilliant minds that say all ‘vaccines’ are good and fluoride is great and artificial food dyes and preservatives are nothing to sweat?

Do they believe men can have babies, too?

Again, who cares what they think?

Sure, they may have rare intellectual and creative abilities.

But can they harness telepathy?

Can they move objects with their minds?

Are they immune to monetary bribes and political pressures? Are they resistant to ideological indoctrination? How about threats to their friends and loved ones?

As visionary as they may be, do they not lie and deceive when forced to? When their very livelihoods (and lives) are on the line?

btw didn’t Obama receive a Nobel Peace Prize for getting us involved in 5 or 6 wars?

Besides, why do they even care about Trump’s pick of RFK Jr.?

In due time, what difference will ‘presidents’ and ‘president-elects’ and ‘cabinet positions’ make? What’s the point in denigrating political figures when they’ll soon be a relic of the Luddite past?

Why even worry about it, when the political figures of the future won’t even be real?

Just ask the Almighty:

