You may say, Why bother? They’re sheeple.

They believe what they believe - however fatally wrong - and nothing’s going to change that. We’ve already tried. We’ve presented the facts and studies. We’ve illustrated a million different scenarios where it’s bad.

We’ve exposed the lies, we’ve suffered the ridicule and attacks, we’ve endured it all only to be proven right.

So why… in the world, should we even bother?

Why do they even deserve the Truth at this point?

The answer is: maybe they don’t.

But the kids do.

In the first episode of my podcast, I mentioned a phenomenon that can only be described as completely irrational. Insane, really.

And you’ve probably seen it, whether it was people shuffling in long lines at C-19 injection pop-up clinics, while a person in front of them was literally having a post-jab seizure on the ground, or it’s the proud parents posting photos on social media, urging that despite their child’s now-inflamed heart post-injection, “everyone should get vaccinated… because the virus would be worse” - it’s the kind of thing that more than makes you scratch your head.

It makes you wonder if everyone else has theirs.

At the end of the day, this is about the kids. Many of them are young and powerless and forced into not just C-19 injections but the entire Childhood Bioweapon Schedule from basically the moment they’re born to the time they reach adulthood.

A slew of toxic sludge, an ever-increasing probability of acute or chronic problems. And now, thanks to the push for what could very well be aerosolized nanoweaponry and self-replicating technology that affects not just the injected but potentially all of us, I’m apt to put up a fight.

There’s a way. A method for breaking the conditioning and facilitating a change.

It won’t work on all; it almost certainly won’t work on most, but it can be effective. If done right, you’ll also avoid being demonized by the Karen Class as well.

Truly, a safe & effective. A set of strategies built on psychological principles and non-Matrix realities that I think can spare at least a portion of these children, from at least a portion of the nanoweapons and bioweapons many people still trust and endorse.

Let’s break it down into 3 main domains…

(1) Normalcy Bias

A well-established cognitive bias, “normalcy bias” simply refers to the brain’s preference for predictability and comfort in that predictability. As a result, the brain actively conserves energy, focused predominantly on those experiences with which there is a strong personal experience.

This serves two primary functions: firstly, it makes unusual threats or events seem unlikely, abstract, virtually impossible even. Secondly, it ensures continuity. Humans are creatures of habit, so by becoming ingrained in those habits, they can find comfort in the familiar. It reduces anxiety and fear, and in times of great calamity, lies to the self.

We saw this in spades during the C-19 Plandemic PSYOP.

To be more specific, we saw the exploitation and violation of normalcy bias during that period.

On one hand, the masses were manipulated into doing anything but normal.

They huddled at home, watching constant ‘case’ and ‘death’ tickers run across their screen. They double-masked and social-distanced. They spied and reported on their neighbors for breaking rules that had very little grounding in actual science.

They became so overwhelmed with feelings they couldn’t rationalize, that a relatively new term, ‘Karen,’ exploded across social media to describe them.

Normalcy bias was so violated - the emotional manipulation was so great - that the average person happily lined up to receive the mass deployment of self-assembling nanotech, further imposed in some areas through passports and mandates.

But what was the reasoning for this? If you asked most people, why did they do this?

So that they could return to normal. Freed from the prison of their homes. Allowed to go to public places and spaces, allowed to interact as normal without masks and restrictive protocols.

But notice how normalcy bias applied even further.

When asked why people were so trusting of governments, of pharmaceutical conglomerates with such sordid histories, the indoctrination was clear.

People claimed that “vaccines” had been rigorously tested for decades. They assumed that the current C-19 injections were also the same, despite being emergency use authorized, despite being coerced on a global scale in never-before-seen ways.

In the U.S., despite 60-90% of adults having one or more chronic conditions, despite a current pediatric chronic disease prevalence of 30%, it was normal to assume that “vaccines” were safe & effective, and therefore, if the C-19 injections were ‘just like other vaccines,’ then they too would be normal.

In other words, serious side effects would be rare, and by complying with pressures to get injected, life would return to exactly the way it had been prior to the Plandemic.

And we see this obvious normalcy bias with ALL injections, from infancy to adulthood.

Because many people do not establish a link between diseases, disorders, dysfunctions, and the numerous injections, they confidently conclude that they’re safe.

In many cases, when their children do suffer an injury that cannot be denied, they still regurgitate the ‘extremely rare’ platitude.

So what can be done to undo or disrupt this conditioning?

For starters, it’s about tone.

While some people will respond positively to being shaken violently and told to ‘wake up,’ most will not. Most will shut down immediately, reverting to their preconditioned phrases, thoughts, and actions.

So the best tone - for most people - is one that is casual, innocent, and paves the way for some self-reflection (imagine that).

Start with some novelty framing. Rather than target the childhood jabs immediately, remind people of the absolute insanity of the C-19 Era. Remind them of the protocols, offer a laugh or shake of the head, and use “we” to avoid alienation or division.

You might remind them how it was pretty wild that they basically forced the shots on billions of people in record time, when childhood jabs take years to test for safety & efficacy. Again, at this point, you’re not trying to criticize traditional “vaccines.” You’re simply trying to sow distrust in authorities, pointing out how the shots didn’t really work, anyway.

You don’t even need to disclose that you never got them yourself or vehemently oppose jabs in general. Just pretend like you’re commiserating, feigning disappointment that “we” were all duped or coerced.

This may help people feel better and less guilty about caving, especially if they took their children to get C-19 injected as well.

This is where anecdotes can help bridge the gap. You might briefly mention how you know people who haven’t been feeling well since their injections, or how such-and-such doctor (the more vague, the better, at this point) basically told you they’re not necessary.

Adopt some of the language you know the person would use. For instance, you might remark, my antibody levels were high and I was lucky not to have C-19 that bad, so I just wanted to wait before taking the vaccine. My doctor said it wasn’t necessary anyway.

It’s all about the drip, drip, drip, as you’re just dropping bread crumbs. Most people won’t push back if you seem grateful that you didn’t get ‘the virus’ that bad, still went through the nonsense of testing, and simply listened to your doctor.

Is this disingenuous or deceitful on your behalf? Is a part of you waiting to just explode and tell these naïve individuals that the jabs are part of a depopulation agenda and have killed, sickened, and rendered countless infertile worldwide?

Probably, but for now, try to hold it in. The ultimate goal here, after all, is to reach those who have power over children. In other words, young parents, expecting parents, or just non-medical people who could influence children and their parents (i.e., teachers).

The main goal is to get people to understand that none of this is normal, and that thinking it is is dangerously and indefensibly abnormal.

(2) Illusion of Control

We all like to think we have things under control.

This is especially prevalent among The Expert™ class, where people make data their religion, oftentimes ignoring the most powerful part of their brains, intuition. Rather than realize some things are outside their control, they take a myopic approach, thinking they can corral all the muddled mysteries of the universe into their limited perceptual frameworks.

They fashion themselves arbiters of objective truth, gradually expanding their loci of control until they have an answer for everything. In their own minds, they’re untouchable geniuses. Not just intellectually brilliant, but morally infallible.

Real scientists, of course, are nothing like this. That’s because they actually subscribe to the Scientific Method (remember that?). And if anything, they’re the first to admit how little they really do know - which is why it’s called a hypothesis.

But the so-called scientists who dominated during C-19? And many of the transhumanists today? They’re starkly at odds with this. They act more like demigods than mortals, knowing precisely what is right for you, me, and humanity at large.

Unfortunately, these types have many acolytes. Many people - unsurprisingly, those who reject a Higher Power - bow at the altar of this scientific omniscience.

And these are the exact people we need to reach. That is, to reclaim the children of today from the darkness of the future.

How do we do it?

First, we have to situate the approach. This is where you’re getting more specific, but still keeping it within the paradigm of C-19 injections. We’re still not at the point of condemning all the childhood bioweapon schedule, but we’re getting there.

Slowly but surely, we’re getting there…

So start with specifics. Bring them up as if you heard of them only glancingly, and feel betrayed by your beloved leaders. In reality, you know the game, but again, we’re pretending to be equally as hurt and confused as the people who buy into the propaganda…

For instance, let people know that the exalted Dr. Fauci actually admitted that there was no scientific evidence for 6-foot social distancing or masking, that these things “sort of just appeared.”

Most people are still unaware of this, so this will be a shock to their system. You might even add, nonchalantly, he really knew that Plandemic was coming, didn’t he?

If people ask what you’re referring to, now’s the chance to show them.

The goal in all this is to cast as much doubt on the Plandemic and C-19 “vaccines” as possible. Sure, many people may quietly or subconsciously know something is up, but to hear it matter-of-factly but non-confrontationally said is a different thing.

Remember: not only do these people believe there was a highly dangerous, highly contagious virus, but they believe that it totally warranted “mRNA.”

So take advantage of this.

You can talk about the lies concerning gain-of-function and the deletion of official records pertaining to C-19’s origins. You can talk about Republicans and Democrats who dined maskless while we were all shut down, who went out and about while punishing others for doing so, who violated their own holiday travel orders without remorse - and more.

Just try to talk about all the hypocrites who did this, to avoid seeming partisan.

By doing this, you’re planting the seeds of extreme doubt. It also gives you an opportunity to pivot to what else were they lying about?

For instance, you might bring up “breakthrough infections,” which were never supposed to happen, because we were told by Biden, the CDC director, and Fauci, that we would never catch C-19 if we got the shots.

Then, to follow, you can mention how we were told that, okay, breakthrough infections happen but the shots prevent hospitalization and death, and that too turned out to be false.

Once you’ve at least implied that the C-19 jabs don’t do anything for C-19, that’s when you can slowly introduce some anecdotes. You might mention somebody you know who has heart problems now, or somebody who always seems to get sick but never did before their injections.

You might mention that most people I know stopped taking them, appealing to the herd mentality that led so many people to get them in the first place.

The point here is to question the effects of Dunning-Kruger, which is a cognitive bias where people with low abilities in certain areas actually think they’re highly proficient. This can apply to ‘non-experts’ who thought they understood experimental “mRNA” and thereby confidently concluded it was a totally safe & effective technology, as well as ‘experts’ who, while experienced in specific fields and domains, overestimated their understanding of the newfangled nanotech imposed worldwide.

In all of this, we have to remember that these people were swayed by emotion over reason. Sure, they may have touted the skewed, Pharma-rubber-stamped ‘studies’ of The Science™, but in reality, their positions were tied to emotion.

vaccines = good, questioning = bad.

They didn’t want to ruffle feathers. They didn’t want to damage friendships and relationships. They didn’t want to jeopardize their jobs and careers. These were practical concerns, but they were emotionally reasoned based on an emotional foundation, piece by piece, headline by propaganda line, built by the Media-Pharma Complex.

A picture of Grandma dying in a hospital because she didn’t get the jab. A video of a hypothetical, a healthy family picnicking in a sunny meadow because they’re finally free, because they were good and wholesome, because they all got jabbed as told.

If emotions can be manipulated one way, they can also be manipulated another way.

The trick is to instill that distrust, fuel that disgust with authorities, highlight the lies and damages, and get people to realize that the historic period of C-19 was not what we were told.

And in doing that, you can exploit our inherent tribalism. Not anti-vax vs pro-vax or pro-science vs anti-science, but us vs them.

We, the people, vs those who seek to control and coerce.

People need to be reminded. Believe it or not, we have control if we simply - in sheer numbers - seize it back. We control our bodies if we don’t consent, if we don’t adhere, if we don’t export our critical faculties to those who demonstrably want what’s not best for us…

So by the same token, flipped, these people do not have control. They cannot hack humans and create miraculous “mRNA” and rush it into billions of bodies and convince us that it’s for the betterment of Humanity, even as they openly call for the depopulation of the world’s nations.

Even as they flout every damn draconian rule they create for us.

Control is both illusory and permanent. We can take ownership of our bodies. We can research and find others like us. We can heal our bodies and minds. We can question established narratives. We can call out lies and deceptions.

Because by doing so, those falsehoods vanish like a wisp in the wind...

(3) Subconscious Regret

There’s no way there’s a diabolical agenda against the entire population. There’s no way there’s that much evil. Besides, do you know how many people would have to be in on it?

It’s called the sunk-cost fallacy. The cost doesn’t have to be financial. It can be anything, and in fact, in the case of the C-19 Plandemic PSYOP and nanoweapon injections (and all childhood bioweapon injections), it’s more emotional than anything.

Of course, that doesn’t stop the histrionic Karens from pointing to the financial cost - trust the research, trust the science!

It’s a cost in the trillions of dollars, and a healthy percentage of that money has been used to make the masses increasingly unhealthy.

The adverts and marketing have worked. The buying off of so-called reputable journals and trusted news networks has worked. The censorship and suppression have worked. The influence over higher institutions, government organizations, and NGOs has worked.

By and large, it’s worked, which is why it’s impossible for some people to ever admit it was mostly BS. That, of course, would require that they admit how many hours, resources, and brain cells they’ve committed to defending the indefensible.

You wanna talk about psychological defense mechanisms? The kind of subconscious and conscious mechanisms that fight the Truth? Well, forget all that. These aren’t defense mechanisms. These are adamantine fortresses.

With every new ‘booster’ they take, the further they sink into the physical and psychological pit. It’s like a drug addict in denial who keeps finding new rock bottoms.

Clearly, we can’t help them all. But some people are still susceptible to questioning and reversing, even in the case of deep-seated, long-held beliefs.

These are the ones we target, especially if they have innocent children under their guardianship.

So stay committed. If you’ve managed to slowly open the door to greater awareness, if you can see the glimmer of realization in their eyes, don’t stop now. They’re coming along. Slowly but surely.

Let’s say you’ve made some headway. That person in your life who is still willing to listen has, in fact, opened their ears and eyes. They’ve begun to seriously question not just the C-19 Plandemic PSYOP, but the “vaccines” they themselves and many others have taken.

Now that you mention it, they might wonder aloud, there have been a lot of people getting repeatedly sick… I don’t remember people getting sick all the time like this…

This is where you plant the mother seed. Like a soft disclosure of a major truth bomb.

Now it’s time to make them question vaccines in general. After all, even if they received their own routine jabs growing up, it’s their children they can still save.

If they deceived us on COVID and the COVID vaccines, what else are they deceiving us about? What if…

You might point to the record levels of chronic illness among children, wondering if those injections were ever tested against proper controls. What if…

You know, isn’t it weird how many vaccines they give these days? When I was a kid, we didn’t have nearly this much…

If the person pushes back or immediately gets a glazed look, you can always pivot slightly. All these pharmaceutical advertisements on TV, I swear, I can’t even stand commercials these days, it’s weird how many they’re pushing…

Most people will agree with you on this. Even if they’re strongly pro-jab, most people tune out during commercials, put the TV on silent, head to the kitchen to get some food, etc.

Slowly but surely, work your way back to injections. Sometimes, it’s as easy as playing Devil’s advocate, even announcing that you’re playing Devil’s advocate. I don’t know if it’s vaccines, the environment, the food, probably all of it, but they probably should space them out a little more…

You might casually mention certain doctors who have recommended the same thing. You could even crack a joke about certain jabs, like, if we’re vaccinating newborns for Hep B, we might as well give them the HPV vaccine too, in case they start dating in the NICU.

It’s important to remember that many people have subconscious regret. If you’ve made headway on the C-19 injection front, and they’re starting to now question all jabs, the regret will start to build. And if it seeps out, it can manifest in numerous ways.

Anger. Anxiety. Shock. Depression. We’re already seeing it with many people who subconsciously know they were duped into getting jabbed, but consciously can’t admit it, thereby creating cognitive dissonance.

Even when people consciously convey no regret, their brains say otherwise.

Then you have the fact that jabs - not just the C-19 nanoweapon injections - fuel very real neurochemical changes.

So how do you get through to people who are both brainwashed and brain-damaged?

Again, work from the C-19 Plandemic PSYOP paradigm and extend it to all vaccines.

Can you imagine what they’ll say in the future? It might help to have a dry, dark sense of humor about it. Just think, our grandkids will be asking us: ‘Grandpa, Grandma, why did they inject billions of healthy kids with a shot that made their cells manufacture something for a virus that gave children basically zero risk?’ Makes you wonder about all the other shots they say are great…

Of course, we’re obviously avoiding talk of self-assembling nanotech and all the other anomalies - that would just push them away - instead, we’re just getting them to think logically. The Amish must know something we don’t!

Will there be a time and place to bring up Transhumanism, depopulation, and Satanic forces beyond just Big Pharma profit motives? Perhaps, but that’s a rabbit hole that most people explore themselves once they’ve reached a tipping point.

Our goal here stops well short of that. We simply want them to doubt that those who push ‘vaccines’ have children’s best interests at heart.

They might come back with: But I love my son’s pediatrician, he’s so good with him!

Sure, but don’t these pharmaceutical companies want their products pushed everywhere for massive profit? Your son’s doctor aside, they’re just a company trying to sell like every other business, aren’t they?

Just think of the COVID shots. Remember when we were told it’s a one-and-done, and now it’s every season? It just seems like they’re trying to normalize all this like everything else.

How many lawsuits have these companies had again??

And if people come back with, yea, it’s for new strains of COVID just like the seasonal flu vaccine is for the latest influenza, remind them of what “vaccine” used to mean, and now means…

Even if we take the official narrative description of the C-19 jabs, it’s pretty sketchy. Lipid nanoparticles carrying modified mRNA that code for a foreign protein and trigger the recipient’s own cells to produce it for an unknown duration? That doesn’t sound like any vaccine I’ve ever heard of!

This is where, if the person is still open-minded and listening, you can present the hardcore studies. Don’t just throw them sensationalist headlines or biased summaries; present them with the actual studies.

Most people won’t want to read them, but the mere look of a ‘sciency’ paper can appease their appeal to authority. Except, in this case, you have to be the authority. Just make sure you have particular studies in order and understand their main conclusions.

To really do it, you can go directly to Pfizer’s own trials, their own undisclosed contents. Or, for even greater impact, former authority figures.

Straight, as they say, from the horse’s mouth:

Or how about the numerous social media groups citing all sorts of health conditions stemming from all sorts of supposedly safe & effective “vaccines”?

It’s easy to show people that the tide has shifted.

One of the main ways to do this is by highlighting how social media technocrats, like Facebook’s Zuckerberg, now admit that they were ‘pressured’ to censor information around C-19 and the injections, even though much of it has been proven true.

In some cases, online groups with tens of thousands of members were removed overnight. From labeling lab leak theories as ‘misinformation’ to completely nuking credible criticisms and reports of injuries, our trusted leaders wanted all of us silent and compliant.

You may even obliquely mention how there appears to be a lot of lawsuits building up, and that many people were right who were told they were crazy.

Some people will inevitably become triggered if you mention any politician’s name, immediately reverting to their tribalist preconditioning. So it’s best just to keep it vague, like, yeah that was a crazy time, people were getting called conspiracy theorists for being right. Some people even got arrested for online posts that were later proven true…

This becomes a good opportunity to segue into other realities about vaccination in general. If the person is still receptive to your words, you can begin to introduce more studies, videos, and articles.

While fervent pro-jabbers will likely howl ‘misinformation’ at the mention of platforms like Rumble and Bitchute, or publications that aren’t ABC/CBS/NBC/CNN affiliated, the average person won’t be so vociferous. They may have heard of ‘alternative’ and ‘conspiracy theory’ platforms, but they’re probably largely ignorant.

You can always just show them a few examples they’ll agree with - see, they were saying it was a lab leak from the beginning - just to warm them up and make them more open to deeper stuff.

From there, it’s just a matter of drip drip drip, and it can be drugs in general, not just “vaccines”…

Did you know people have been compensated over $5 billion for vaccine injuries?

Remember the OxyContin thing with Purdue Pharma? They have to pay out like 7 and a half billion bucks!

How about the nearly 5 billion for all those Vioxx heart attacks and strokes back in the day?

Heck, or the billions for the Paxil fraud? How many people are still taking Paxil today? I swear, these settlements are like pocket change to these guys…

Isn’t it funny how they always tell us everything’s safe & effective and never mention any of this?

As always, the trick is to keep it vague so that people, if interested, have to look into it themselves. It’s really the only way they’re going to slowly come around. If you hit them with too much information, or information that is emotionally charged, they’re either going to shut down or lash out. It simply won’t work with most people.

So keep it chill, don’t be antagonistic, and lead the horse to water. You can’t make it drink, but at least it now knows the water’s there.

I dunno about you, but when I was a kid, I barely even heard of autism.

Well, that’s because we have better diagnostics and awareness these days, they’ll probably reply almost automatically, that’s why they call it a spectrum.

Breaking through people’s conditioning on autism is a tough one. Especially when the neurodiversity complex treats it like a cherished trait, much the same way gender ideologues view gender dysphoria as something to be celebrated and normalized.

This is where you can suggest a possible link. Again, don’t go too hard too soon. Yea… It’s just weird how ever since they started adding more and more vaccines, the rates have skyrocketed.

It’s funny at this point because many people, upon hearing this, will pivot to other potential factors, such as too much screen time, toxins in the food, air, and water, and similar environmental variables.

This is where you can find some common ground while also offering some common sense. I’m sure that’s all part of it too… but if just eating and breathing toxins can lead to autism, don’t you think injecting a toddler numerous times would be even worse?

At this point, you might consider busting out the ol’ tried-and-true meme of the crying baby with countless needles sticking out, comparing today’s childhood immunization schedule to those of decades prior. It’s a very telling picture that can elicit a visceral reaction, especially in mothers or expectant mothers.

If the person you’re talking to reverts to the ‘greater awareness/diagnostics’ argument, remind them that you’re not attacking ‘neurodiversity’ (whatever the heck that means); what you’re concerned about is the number of severe cases.

You might even mention people you know or know of who have a severely disabled child who is self-injurious, non-verbal, and low-IQ. A child who will need help for the rest of his or her life and who will never get to enjoy the everyday experiences you and I take for granted.

It’s just crazy how much the number of severe cases has increased. We would have noticed those kids more when we were kids, and we’d be seeing more adults with those issues as they grew up, but we don’t. It only started more recently…

I think I remember a study actually, about this…

As you can clearly see, this is all a bit of a game. You have to play your cards right, you have to take the temperature of the room, you have to gauge if you’re making headway or the person is just nodding along to get you to change topics.

As I said at the start of this article, this is far from a foolproof strategy.

It probably won’t work on any of the diehard jab-lovers, but most people aren’t that crazy. Now that the C-19 manufactured hysteria has died down, and now that many people subconsciously realize something ‘wrong’ was done to them with the C-19 injections, they’re more receptive.

It’s just a matter of artfully getting them to discuss it.

Now, I know what you’re probably thinking. For starters, it sounds like a lot of work. And sure, plenty of people are sadly a lost cause. You may feel like you’ve tried your best, and you’re tired, and you just wanna live your life and let idiots be idiots and face the consequences they face.

But as I’ve said, the psychological principles outlined in this article aren’t for getting through to most people. They’re for getting through to a handful of people, and from there, maybe those people can get through to another handful of people.

These aren’t the crazed Karens we’ve all seen. These are simply good-natured people who trust The Experts™ out of fear. They fear facing the reality that they’ve been lied to for so long. They fear facing the reality that they may have poisoned themselves. Their loved ones. Their precious children.

They’re afraid of going against the grain and being maligned and ostracized. They’re afraid of realizing that, if they were deceived on something as big as this, what else have they been deceived on?

Overall, it’s an extremely difficult and tricky situation. And frankly? If it weren’t for the kids and the future of the world, I probably wouldn’t care as much. If it weren’t for the fact that the continued poisoning of generations affects all of us, I probably would just ignore it altogether.

But I can’t. Because I care about kids. You care about kids. Because despite the slow churn of years, the passing of decades, the inevitable breakdown of our bodies and minds, there’s a part of us that can’t be touched.

Somewhere, whether bursting at the seams or buried deep within, we’re all still kids at heart.