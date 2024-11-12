Not long ago in mid-July of this year, a study was released that captured the attention of scientists and laypersons across the globe.

Seemingly the first of its kind, this research took a longitudinal look at the apparently self-assembling “artificial constructions” in specimens of the so-called COVID vaccine.

Needless to say, many people in many positions had a lot to say about it.

Many cast doubt on the findings. Criticism and ridicule abounded, and countless fair but heated discussions stemmed from the alleged discoveries of Young Mi Lee and Daniel Broudy.

What seemed to be mostly missing in the discussion, however, was acknowledgement of much earlier findings, wherein a noteworthy “26 researchers/research teams in 16 different countries across five continents” were seeing similar anomalous structures in both the vaccine vials and the fluid samples of vaccinated individuals.

And not too long ago, in just mid-September, the authors of the aforementioned longitudinal study had something to say…

Now, we must always be scrutinizing and skeptical, because - after all - we are not the infallible “Experts” who assured us with self-important omniscience that the mRNA products were completely and unassailably safe and effective.

But, we should also remain open-minded, especially when most of us can agree that the largest PSYOP in human history was just recently perpetrated on the global population.

So let’s take a closer look.

In their “response to critics,” Lee and Broudy mostly focused on the criticisms of the acclaimed Anne. S. Ulrich, director of the Institute of Biological Interfaces and Chair of Biochemistry at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology.

According to Ulrich, the anomalous structures observed by Lee and Broudy are “readily explained in terms of self-assembling lipids (including cholesterol).”

But the two researchers from Korea and Japan do not agree:

The samples were incubated for up to 630 days and observed for both morphology and behavior. Various self-assembling structures were found to form over time, some of which showed responsiveness to conditions of incubation, including a marked acceleration in development upon exposure to wireless radiation. In the context of relevant scholarly discussions in the diverse fields of interest, we noted that, “our observations suggest the presence of some kind of nanotechnology in the COVID-19 injectables” (in our abstract on p. 1180). We added that, “both the morphology and behavioral characteristics of these observed phenomena suggest that far from being pure (Finn, 2011, p. 138), these injectables are composed of, hitherto, undisclosed additional engineered components responsive to a range of internal and ambient forms of energy, all of which are traceable to and described throughout the scholarly literature.”

One of Lee and Broudy’s most significant objections is to Ulrich’s assertion that the observed structures are “reliable” and “consistent” with known phenomena in the domain of biochemistry (in which Ulrich is a consummate expert).

As Lee and Broudy note, this requires a somewhat high level of trust in what Pfizer and Moderna have said about the contents of the mRNA injections. And as these two researchers succinctly put: “we do not share her apparent faith in those declarations.”

Lee and Broudy are quick to point out that “bio-nano-robot” structures are most certainly not the concoctions of imaginative minds and unhinged conspiracies. Rather, these self-assembling “transparent ribbons, films, coils, and spirals” are “very similar in structure to the micro-and magnetic-nanorobots already presented in numerous scholarly papers (Zhou et al., 2021).”

Contrary to common belief, so-called nanocomposite membranes are ‘alive’ and well outside the realm of Sci-Fi…

Lee and Broudy are also quick to note that a major portion of their research has been summarily ignored.

That is, the strange but undeniable response of observed structures to EMF.

Namely, rapid proliferation.

Now, we can draw a number of conclusions from these findings, but the fact that these structures behave and resemble “self-assembling lipids (including cholesterol)” is not sufficient evidence to dismiss them.

After all, it is established that the relationship between cutting-edge nanomaterials and their substrates is one that blurs the line between ‘organic’ and ‘inorganic.’

And it’s not like the type of micro-technology and artificial patterns observed in the “vaccines” is unheard of…

Simply consider mesogens, which can exist in hybrid organic-inorganic forms as microchips and, according to ChatGPT, can self-assemble through various mechanisms.

And read the last sentence.

“Typically controlled by environmental factors or external stimuli.”

External stimuli such as EMF?

The fact is, nanotechnology is very real, and - as Bill Gates might put it - “very self-assembling.”

And of course, this is nothing new.

Many of the brightest (or maddest) minds view the body as a sort of organic machine, in which nanorobots in one sense already exist. Therefore, simulating and replicating their functions is simply a matter of time.

And as we know, the undisclosed technologies of various clandestine and military projects are likely years, if not decades, ahead of what is publicly known.

Can you say Internet of Bio-Nano Things?

Again, it’s important that we recognize the innumerable applications of nanotechnology, from ‘simple’ nanoparticles to self-assembling nanomaterials that can respond to a gamut of internal and external stimuli.

Whether we like it or not, there is clearly a concerted push to revolutionize medicine through nanotech, especially as it pertains to your DNA.

mRNA. DNA. mRNA. DNA.

In which case, “nanotechnology involves assembly of synthetic DNA fragments into self-assembled nanostructures of different sizes, shapes, and morphology.”

But let’s take a step back here.

Pertaining to these COVID injections, what are we really dealing with?

Well, for one, we know of certain ‘bad actors’ who are suspiciously close to all of this novel tech.

Take, for instance, Dr. Charles Lieber, Chair of the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology at Harvard University, who was arrested not long ago for compromising links to a Chinese science program.

“Unbeknownst to Harvard University beginning in 2011, Lieber became a “Strategic Scientist” at Wuhan University of Technology (WUT) in China and was a contractual participant in China’s Thousand Talents Plan from in or about 2012 to 2017. China’s Thousand Talents Plan is one of the most prominent Chinese Talent recruit plans that are designed to attract, recruit, and cultivate high-level scientific talent in furtherance of China’s scientific development, economic prosperity and national security.”

But it gets even more interesting.

He and his colleagues are known to have been playing with very important government money.

Specifically, that of DARPA, the Department of Defense’s main R&D organization.

The brain, the body - it’s all seemingly up for grabs.

But are we giving consent? Are we actually aware of what’s being done to us? Are the capabilities of nanotech too advanced for people to believe or grasp?

Simply consider the newfangled projects of the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), an agency that serves primarily as the technical and scientific focal point of DARPA.

The DTRA’s “ Blood-Brain Barrier Program” is of particular interest…

Think back to “gain of function” research and really any sort of advanced “defense” project for that matter.

They’re always two-fold, aren’t they?

On the surface level, it’s merely about protecting us against some potential threat. But in reality, are we really naïve enough to think that there aren’t ulterior motives? Specifically, finding ways to use these technologies to attack certain populations and peoples?

And as you likely know, DARPA played a significant role in Operation Warp Speed.

But what good is all this information if we can’t tie it directly to the current “vaccine” program that has affected billions of people across the planet?

It’s easy to conflate terms of ‘nano’ this and ‘nano’ that if you don’t have a deeper understanding.

Because the Truth is, we really don’t know.

What we’re talking about here is the kinda stuff that is so sophisticated and specialized, that unless you've spent years in the space and have the requisite brain power, it simply sounds too far-fetched to believe.

The idea of “nanorobots” or “bio-nano-robots” or “biohybrid bots” - that’s crazy talk, right?

And even if you do open the can of worms, it feels like the more you learn, the less you know.

Aren’t these cost-prohibitive?

If these were in the vials, how many people have them inside them?

Why haven’t more people discussed this?

When do they stop self-assembling?

Where did this tech come from?

What’s the end goal?

Does it integrate with some bodies and not others?

Why haven’t we seen more evidence?

Isn’t this just the case of people not understanding what they’re seeing?

Truth be told, the vast majority of us can’t answer these questions to our satisfaction. But that’s okay because, at this point, it’s not about providing adequate answers. It’s about providing adequate questions.

If this stuff is real, and happening, and potentially inside God-knows-how-many people, then the first thing we need to do is unapologetically, fearlessly, present that possibility.

And lucky for me, God made me the perfect kind of crazy to do just that ;)

