If you don’t think this is intentional , you haven’t been paying attention.

Yesterday, President Trump announced major cost decreases for In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) - a medical procedure with demands growing at a rate that is largely inexplicable. That is, inexplicable until you realize our environments are totally saturated with endocrine-disrupting, virility- and fertility-crushing poisons.

Not to mention, something rolled out en masse just recently that is adding to the problem, leading to downstream, potentially generational issues we still can’t accurately predict.

Sadly but truly, time will tell…

They can’t hide these numbers.

Countries across the world are falling woefully short of their population replacement rates, and Malthusians everywhere are celebrating.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 1 in 6 people are affected by infertility. In the US alone, 2023 saw the lowest fertility rates in a century.

When RFK Jr. spoke yesterday in the Oval Office, his words reflected these dire circumstances and more.

It’s worse than we thought…

“Your vision and your commitment to our country matter deeply. When my uncle was president, the fertility rate in this country was 3.5%. Today, it’s 1.6%. The replacement rate—the level of fertility needed to keep the population stable—is 2.1%. We are now below replacement, and that poses a national security threat to our country. We know why this is happening, and President Trump is addressing the root causes through his “Make America Great Again” agenda, which includes reducing exposure to endocrine disruptors—the chemicals that decrease fertility. Today, the average teenager in this country has only 50% of the sperm count and 50% of the testosterone of a 65-year-old man. Our girls are reaching puberty six years earlier, which is concerning, and many parents who want children are struggling to have them. I have seven children, and I feel that God has blessed me with that gift. I can’t imagine how different my life would be if I did not have that blessing. I want to point out also that this morning, Harvard University released a study that showed that the obesity rates have now climbed over 70%. And this again is for the same reason. We’re flooding our kids, we’re mass poisoning a generation of kids with chemicals.”

~34:22

Of course, none of this stops the monolithic mainstream media - a propaganda apparatus of the Satanic Transhumanist Cabal - from laughing it up.

It’s all just one big joke to them, isn’t it?

And why wouldn’t it be? They reflexively condemn anything associated with this Administration, and beyond that, anything that threatens the sickness-for-business model of their masters, the pharmaceutical companies.

But it goes even beyond that, and if you’ve been following my Substack for a while now, you know where I stand.

This isn’t just a political brouhaha or a profit motive. It’s deeper and darker and far more all-encompassing than all that.

This is an anti-human agenda, clear as day, and if you’re struggling to see it, maybe you just need time. A little time, a little patience, for your eyes to adjust to the darkness…

