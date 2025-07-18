Eccentrik’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nostradamus X's avatar
Nostradamus X
1d

"Once the herd accepts mandatory vaccinations, it's game over. They will accept anything - forcible blood or organ donation - "for the greater good".

We can genetically modify children and sterilize them --- "for the greater good".

Control sheep minds and you control the herd. Vaccine makers stand to make billions.

And many of you in this room are investors. It's a big win-win.

We thin out the herd and the herd pays us for extermination services".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sterling Young's avatar
Sterling Young
2d

Yes, we are all “genetically modified organisms” now. And these babies being born with 2 “vaccinated” parents have no stem cells in the mother’s placenta. Are they the last generation?? Could be.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Eccentrik
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture