Former NIH geneticist and Human Genome Project researcher, Dr. Dan Wattendorf, had one thing in mind.

When he came to DARPA in 2010, they were lacking. They didn’t have the ability or capacity to industrialize novel gene-based products. They couldn’t do it rapidly, they couldn’t do it efficiently, and they certainly couldn’t do it on the scale needed in the case of an emergency pandemic.

So Dr. Dan took action.

He founded Autonomous Diagnostics to Enable Prevention and Therapeutics (ADEPT) in order to “develop platform technologies that can be deployed safely and rapidly to provide the U.S. population with near-immediate protection against emerging infectious diseases and engineered biological weapons, even in cases when the pathogen or infectious agent is unknown.”

The central focus of these technologies? None other than “lipid-based mRNA delivery systems.”

And DARPA, predictably, wanted more of it. A lot more of it.

This 2013 Moderna grant, coincidentally, came roughly one year after the 2012 launch of another DARPA program, the In Vivo Nanoplatforms (IVN) program. In the case of IVN, the goal was to sense, monitor, and ultimately manipulate every conceivable biomarker or signal within the human body.

Given the military-industrial complex’s history of experimentation, it’s not surprising.

Of course, ostensibly, the program was designed to help “the warfighter,” through “continuous physiological monitoring” and “nanoplatforms for rapidly treating disease” - both processes allegedly containing “bio-compatible, nontoxic materials.”

But was this truly the case?

By 2017, DARPA had launched yet another nano-centric program, in this case, The Pandemic Prevention Platform (P3) program, with the alleged purpose of providing full-spectrum countermeasures against infectious diseases.

Rather than take many months or years to produce state-of-the-art medical responses, it would be done in just weeks.

“P3 focuses on rapid discovery, characterization, production, testing, and delivery of efficacious DNA- and RNA-encoded medical countermeasures, a foundational technology pioneered by DARPA under the Autonomous Diagnostics to Enable Prevention and Therapeutics (ADEPT) program that provides the body with instructions on how to immediately begin producing protective antibodies against a given threat.”

And, just like the IVN program, the P3 program was a direct brainchild of ADEPT. Both programs, whether implemented individually or together, ensured that ADEPT reached its core objectives:

Unfortunately, it wouldn’t be much longer until the applications of P3 and IVN would be extrapolated.

By March of 2019, Moderna had completed a phase 1 trial using mRNA for a chikungunya mosquito-borne virus.

And by the end of 2019 and early 2020, as the monolithic media frenetically called for a life-saving coronavirus injection, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency was the “proven vaccine platform to turn to”…

Of course, DARPA wasn’t the only player when it came to Operation Warp Speed. While people point to DARPA as the primary mover and shaker, the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), an agency of HHS, was doing its own share of heavy lifting.

In fact, BARDA was responsible for a large portion of the scaling up, enabling pharmaceutical companies worldwide to meet both domestic and international demands.

To Moderna alone, BARDA provided nearly $1 billion in contracts, $483 million for ‘accelerated development’ and then another $472 million to boot.

Janssen, meanwhile, received some $456 million, with Novavax, AstraZeneca, Sanofi, and others also receiving billions of dollars in BARDA support.

Overall, between BARDA, the DoD, and additional funding sources, the U.S. government invested ~ $32 billion directly into the development, production, and purchasing of “mRNA” injections, making the United States the global leader in development and distribution.

And the results speak for themselves…

Dr. Anthony Fauci also spoke for himself when he almost psychically predicted that the Trump administration would face a novel pandemic.

His prediction came in 2017, and similar to Bill Gates, he almost appeared to take pleasure in saying it.

What Fauci knew exactly -what he was allowed to know - we might never know, but one thing is for certain. This was premeditated.

Many people might not agree, but from the deadly “pandemic” to the actually deadly “vaccine,” one statement about it all rings true.

How deep this goes, we’ll never know, but the plan to inject the planet with a bioweapon sure makes more sense when we view it this way.

Who was let in on the secret? How compartmentalized was it? Which agencies and top-secret programs were involved?

Although I guess they wouldn’t be very top-secret if we knew them…

But regardless, there were at least some who tried to warn us. Not just warn us early on as COVID hit the public consciousness and the world lost its marbles - no, I’m talking about people seemingly on the ‘inside,’ anonymous people.

People who seemed to know exactly what was coming…

“Do not accept any vaccines that will be released for a deadly virus in the winter of 2020,” cautions the anonymous poster.

The anon predicts the media response quite accurately too, noting that any suggestion of a pandemic is “a hoax” and that the injection is “the real killer.”

Of course, not everyone agrees on the virus or if there even is one. While this poster claims that the virus was initially seeded in major cities through military ops, others offer a different perspective:

Whether you believe there was never a virus, there was a virus but it was weak, or there’s some other explanation for symptoms like the one above, DARPA had it all figured out.

They also had the cure, thanks in large part to the Biological Technologies Office, where the father of the ADEPT program, Dr. Dan Wattendorf, first arrived at DARPA some 15 years ago…

Clearly, what we have is a tower of lies. A labyrinth of shadows and dead ends obfuscating the truth.

The pharmaceutical companies are more of a facade than anything. Sure, we can pick apart their own grievous deceptions and falsehoods, but the real rabbit hole leads to military intelligence.

To the P3 program. To the IVN program.

To the likes of Dr. Dan Wattendorf and others with access to highly compartmentalized information.

How some of the injection vials end up with such alien ingredients - we may never know. But what we can certainly recognize is that it’s been smoke and mirrors since Day One.

Millions were killed, and millions more will suffer and die as a result.

As for Dr. Dan, who helped pave the way for mass deployment of “mRNA” and scalable nanotech?

Looks like he’s found a cozy new home right where he belongs…