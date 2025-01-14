Truth is stranger than fiction, they say, and in some cases, way more frightening than the scariest Sci-Fi.

If you haven’t been following the “calamari clot” phenomenon closely, you’re probably in for a shock.

Since the very first mRNA injections rolled out in 2021, pathologists, embalmers, funeral directors, and others have been reporting these anomalous white fibrous structures.

While many of these professionals are still afraid to publicly talk about it, many of them have revealed their findings anonymously.

At first believed to be simple chicken fat clots pulled from the veins and arteries of both living and dead, these freakish formations are now undeniably different. Not just different, but never seen before, even by examiners with 50 years of experience…

Now, if you’d like a bit of a primer on these things, everything from their composition and structure to their prevalence, pathogenesis, and potential connection to nanotech, you can check out the articles I’ve written thus far:

But if you’d like some new information, we’ve got that too…

In a recent interview, Major Tom Haviland revealed the horrifying results of the third iteration of a groundbreaking survey.

The 2024 Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Survey was distributed to the same organizations as its 2023 and 2022 versions, sent to “50 national, regional, and state Funeral Director Associations (each with hundreds of members), as well as directly to over 1,700 funeral homes around the world.”

Although only a fraction of potential respondents responded (n=301), this was still more than the previous two versions, and would seem to indicate a very disconcerting trend…

According to survey results, 83% of embalmers claimed to have seen the clots in 2024, which was more than the 73% and 67% in 2023 and 2022, respectively. Similarly, 78% reported seeing the lesser “micro-clotting” in 2024, which was basically the same number as in 2023.

Moreover, as indicated in the image above, 27.5% of corpses exhibited these calamari clots in 2024, compared to 20% in 2023 and 30% the year before.

Now, while we can look at the number of respondents out of potential respondents, and say it’s woefully unrepresentative, one question seemed to address that…

In other words, many embalmers are seeing these structures, but given the culture of silence, are not disclosing it publicly.

And this is indicated by the answers to another survey question, in which ~80% of embalmers who were part of a professional embalming/funeral director organization said that their organization had never discussed the fibrous structures.

So what we have here - at least in my mind - is a criminal cover-up.

These never-before-seen ‘clots’ (which show no normal characteristics of clots) are apparently happening all over the world. They weren’t happening before COVID-19 hit the scene, and they didn’t start happening in earnest until the mRNA injections came on board.

They’re clogging arteries, they’re clogging veins, and they’re likely a major culprit in many of the excess deaths and diseases we’re seeing across the planet.

The good news is, the Truth is getting out.

Slowly, but surely, and if those who prioritize the material over human life don’t want to open this can of calamari, so be it.

Because I know more and more people who will.

Survey: What Are YOU Seeing?

