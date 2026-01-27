The "Calamari Clots" Have NOT Disappeared
One of the most freakish phenomena of the C-19 injections is still going strong...
Retired Air Force Major Thomas Haviland is back, this time with the 2025 version of the Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Survey, and the results are not good…
If you’re a regular reader of my Substack, you are already highly familiar with these insane-looking, never-before-seen structures. I’ve written extensively on them, their likely etiology, what we know, what we don’t know, and the greater Transhumanist implications.
The new news here (and good news) is that the percentages seem to be dropping from the 2024 version of the survey:
However, the dangerous microclots - which may be the precursor to these formations - appear to be in 100% of the C-19 injected!
Here are my previous articles on this terrifying subject if you’re just starting the deep dive…
