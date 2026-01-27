Eccentrik’s Substack

Pasheen Stonebrooke
Thank you for this great article...and for everything else you do...your efforts are herculean...we are so grateful to have you on this battlefield.

Thought you might like to see this substack of mine from last June. I found it very disturbing, indicating that the clots are now presenting in the unvaxxed. My good friend and colleague was admitted to the hospital with the clots...he is not vaxxed and none of his family are vaxxed, so, that should be a serious wake-up call...we know that shedding is real...and that the unvaxxed are in worse shape than we thought...that's my take, anyway...

https://divadrops.substack.com/p/calamari-klotz-they-are-not-clots?r=98z5b

"Just Staying Alive is an Act of Defiance" the Diva

Thank you again, for all that you do for us...💞

John Visher
mortuaries and embalmers are under masonic-jesuit control. I wouldn't be surprised to learn the calamari clots were just more of their fear porn distraction agenda.

