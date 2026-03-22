Eccentrik’s Substack

Eccentrik’s Substack

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Addled's avatar
Addled
2h

Not lazy and lame enough

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Daryl Poe's avatar
Daryl Poe
1h

I double dog dare you - go to the National institute of Health website, NIH.org, and in the search bar type the words cancer/ ivermectin. Be prepared...

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