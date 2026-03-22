Just a few short weeks ago, a declassified CIA document was making the rounds, indicating what some of us have believed to exist for quite some time: a blueprint for the mass mind control of the populace.

“Project Artichoke,” as it were, was actually the precursor to MKUltra, running from 1951 to 1956 with the express purpose of controlling human behaviors, strengthening interrogation techniques, and employing large-scale psychological manipulation tactics.

One of the “suggested fields for special research” in the CIA document was none other than using chemicals that could be administered over “a considerable period of time” and essentially alter the minds of the masses, making them more malleable and amenable.

These mind-altering chemicals could be trojan-horsed into everything from “Coca-Cola, beer, liquor, cigarettes,” and of course, “standard medical treatments such as vaccinations, shots, etc.”

And now we have another bombshell.

While the latest CIA document to garner widespread attention does not deal with mass mind-control efforts, it certainly reveals that vital information has been withheld from the public for decades.

And in many ways, this Truth could more easily be hidden from the public if the level of pacification, propaganda, and ultimately mind control from Project Artichoke were effectively implemented.

Although this CIA memo was actually declassified more than a decade ago, it’s just now gaining traction, perhaps as the populace slowly wakes up after the many lies of the Plandemic, what with the Epstein revelations, and so on.

The revelatory document, which was created in February 1951, summarizes a Soviet scientific paper that examined stunning similarities between parasitic worms and malignant tumors.

“Biochemical Resemblance Between Endoparasites and Malignant Tumors" reveals what many oncologists have discovered just recently in the post-injection cancer explosion, and what some alternative medicine practitioners have known for decades…

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According to the report, researchers have long believed that both parasitic worms and cancerous tumors thrive under virtually the same metabolic conditions, accumulating large amounts of glycogen, the storage form of glucose in your body.

In other words, all beginning with blood sugar.

So, is it any surprise that so many mainstream processed frankenfoods are loaded with sugar?

Or that keto dieting (which lowers blood sugar) and fasting (which has numerous benefits, including starving parasites) are demonized by Medical Establishment Gatekeepers?

Nothing like Big Pharma and Big Food funding supposed research and telling you to load up on carbs…

By the way, remember that lovely little thing called the food pyramid, which has since been inverted, and basically told us for decades to consume plenty of bread, cereal, rice, and pasta, but limit the all-evil fat?

Clearly, this is - and always has been - a Sickness-for-Business model, and if you think that these various power structures haven’t, at least in part, worked in tandem to maximize profits by increasingly sickening the populace, you’re lying to yourself.

When it comes to cancer, the picture becomes all the more clear.

Just think back to the Plandemic PSYOP.

What were we told about ivermectin or “horse paste”?

It was immediately attacked in lockstep by the pharma-funded media, but what if the main reason wasn’t that it might treat some supposed coronavirus, but actually help with cancer?

After all, we wouldn’t want to upset Big Pharma’s staples in chemo and radiation, nor their latest and greatest “mRNA cancer vaccines,” now would we?

According to the declassified CIA document, one compound in particular, Myracyl D, which was developed for parasites, shows impressive efficacy in treating cancerous growths.

Oh, and this compound was synthesized by a German chemist in 1938.

Modern-day doctors, of course, are proving this all to be true. That is, modern-day doctors who haven’t drunk the Kool-Aid and sold us down the river to Hell…

The reasons anti-parasitics work so well against cancer cells can be explained as follows:

Parasites use “mitochondrial substrate-level phosphorylation” in the tissue

Antiparasitics like albendazole and fenbendazole kill these parasites

When used on cancer cells, antiparasitics also target the mitochondrial substrate and glycolysis, which includes phosphorylation

In other words, they target a similar metabolic pathway used by both parasites and cancer

But why use something that is cheap and widely available when we can be gutted by Big Pharma for thousands of dollars, even requiring further ‘treatments’ for all the side effects?

Remember, virtually everything effective against forms of cancer that is not approved by the powers-that-be, is suppressed and demonized.

Heck, in some cases, you have naturopaths who discover actual safe & effective treatments, only to go missing or die of mysterious causes.

It’s no wonder so many people wonder why, after all these years and billions of dollars in supposed research and charity, we still haven’t progressed much beyond chemo and radiation.

Amazing, isn’t it?

Of course, as you probably know, it’s not amazing. And it’s not unexpected. Beyond the shiny facade of drug commercials, the feel-good nature of charities and foundations, even far above the pharmaceutical conglomerates themselves, we have actors we will never see.

And they form, undoubtedly, part of a Satanic Transhumanist Cabal that wants us all either sick or dead.

As for those who say parasites don’t cause cancer, they just operate similarly to cancer?

Well, perhaps there’s not a 100% causative link, but in many cases, the link is pretty damn clear.

And all you have to do, ironically, I know, is Trust The Science…

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