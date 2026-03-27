Haven’t you heard?

It’s a bug, it’s an insect, it’s a large-winged, buzzing, ready-to-mate… coronavirus?

That’s right, my friends, believe it or not, I’m not talking about some Bill Gates weaponized minibeast. Nope, what we have on our hands here is the latest and greatest in the scary onslaught of “variants,” and it’s coming for you and yours like never before!

But don’t worry, I hear there’s a safe & effective for that…

“Highly Mutated.”

“25 States.”

“Could Evade Protection.”

But here’s the thing.

Unless you’re “vaccinated” (i.e., injected with the nanoweaponry), you’ll probably be fine.

I mean, I’m no Dr. Fraudci, but unless you’ve elected to be a human pincushion, prostrating yourself at the altar of The Science™, you’re probably not going to die from this thing.

You probably won’t even have many bad symptoms if you do catch it - assuming it can be caught in the first place.

But then again…

I do hear…

I have heard…

No symptoms is a symptom!

Alright, alright, I’m just having some fun here. Things can get dark on my Substack real fast sometimes, so a little levity is occasionally warranted.

Because sometimes… You just have to sit back and soak in the circus.

Have a good weekend, everybody 😉

Share