Eccentrik’s Substack

Eccentrik’s Substack

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john edson's avatar
john edson
12h

Time for the world to sing a chorus or two of, "Zippity Do Dah, zippity day another fat fraud is comin' our way. Plenty of 'de-pop' plenty of slay, lotsa calamari comin' today!"

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RedStateNW's avatar
RedStateNW
11h

What a bunch of F@^%ing BS!

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