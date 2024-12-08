Alleged shooter looks directly into cab camera.

Is this a game?

Are we being played by the media and law enforcement agencies? Are the NYPD, FBI, and other investigative forces being played by the killer?

What is actually going on here, and does the public actually care?

That is, does the public actually care if the guy is found, or do they want the CEO Slayer to slink off to the shadows where high-powered, high-paid executives will never see it coming?

Whether you browse YouTube videos, skim through mile-long posts on X, or just read the various comments on most content on most sites, you seem to find a common thread.

Not all, but many people don’t want the suspect found. They don’t want their tax dollars spent on the investigation. They don’t want insurance companies to continue with near impunity.

Oh, and they don’t really like that Brian Thompson guy much either.

As for the alleged killer of the UnitedHealthcare CEO…

But whether it’s the handsome face, the other face (that many internet users say has a different physiognomy), the different clothes, the superficially sloppy trail of ‘clues,’ or the recently discovered trolling, there’s something different about this whole spectacle…

As NYPD divers search the waters of Central Park for the shooter’s gun, many people are trying to make sense of everything (reportedly) known thus far.

Despite apparent sloppy mistakes, there’s also evidence that the shooter was extremely calculated and operated the gun with utmost proficiency.

He somehow knew where Thompson would be coming from, and when, without security detail. He had words etched on casings that alluded to insurance company practices.

And he seemed to have no qualms about shooting the CEO in the city that never sleeps where eyes in the sky are seemingly everywhere.

But back to that gun.

“Used to euthanize animals,” you say?

The kind of ‘animals’ that many people across the country and world would equate with avaricious insurance companies?

Is this another thinly veiled message? One that has fueled the public to lambast insurance practices more than perhaps at any time in history?

Especially in the case of a massive corporation known to have a claim dismissal rate nearly twice the industry average?

According to some investigators and ‘expert’ TV talking heads, the killer may be experienced and calculated, but that doesn’t make him a professional.

Of course, at one point is this just a game of semantics?

What makes a ‘professional’?

Is it somebody who would have used a different gun, left far fewer clues - red herrings? - and performed the act from a distance in a less crowded, less surveilled location?

Unless, of course, the killer wanted to make a statement. Unless, of course, the killer’s benefactors and beneficiaries wanted to make a statement…

Not to mention, company bigwigs are now actually trying to hide…

And then you have the ripple effect through the industry itself, its numbers, its projections, and all the numerical minutiae that so many executives appear to value over human life, no matter the cost…

But back to the shooter, whoever he is, wherever he may be…

What’s the deal with this character?

Is he playing games with investigators, as many have suggested?

Is he a professional, ex-military, or just some guy who’s had a lot of experience?

Did he make actual mistakes or were they intentional bread crumbs and red herrings?

Does the NYPD actually have the ‘net tightening,’ or is it all just for show to save face?

Heck, does the NYPD actually want to catch this guy? Does the FBI?

Is this all a distraction?

Which brings us to one final point about this whole thing that seems to substantiate earlier claims.

The investigators were feverishly looking for that signature backpack worn in the assassination footage. For them, it represented a potential goldmine of evidence. What they discovered, however, appears to be nothing more than some serious trolling…

Did he collect $200 for passing go?

But jokes aside, let’s stop and think about this for a moment.

Why would he be carrying monopoly money? Could it have anything to do with UnitedHealthcare apparently prioritizing pieces of paper over human lives?

Could it have anything to do with the DOJ probe into UnitedHealth over monopolistic activities?

The deeper you dig, the worse the picture looks.

While most of us are not here to condone violence and executions, there’s a fine distinction that should be noted.

After all, not caring if somebody dies is not the same as wanting them dead.

Although many people online certainly seem to be outright celebrating his assassination…

Point is, we’re at a critical juncture.

We’re at an inflection point.

When you take the temperature of the public, you realize that a maelstrom of emotions is coalescing. People don’t just despise insurance company practices, they despise the lies and deceptions of all things Healthcare and Medical in general.

Revelations stemming from the COVID-19 PSYOP are finally opening people’s eyes and minds. The arrested development of many in the Matrix is coming to a foreseeable end, and a new frequency is rising.

The allopathic approach is giving way to the osteopathic approach. Smaller, local, community-based interventions are gaining traction. People are sharing information. The fear and anxiety around disconcerting truths are slowly but surely being replaced with awareness, anger, and most importantly, action.

While many people will never openly admit that they were duped, you can tell they subconsciously know it.

We’re approaching Critical Mass.

Whether this killer was a hired hitman, an amateur, or anything in between, it’s not about him (or her?).

This is just a symptom.

There’s a disease here, around and throughout that has metastasized far and wide. A sickness of spirit, body, and mind that has taken root for far too long.

It’s festered in shadows. It’s simmered in silence.

And it’s about damn time we brought it to light.

