Eroded by the dot-com boom and highly deregulated markets, scruples were a thing of the past. It was the 1990s, and the Houston-based energy corporation, Enron, was not just riding the wave, it was creating it (while hiding the plummeting troughs with every crest).

And then it ended.

By 2001, Enron Corporation had collapsed, filing the then-largest Chapter 11 bankruptcy in history, leaving in its wake a harrowing series of investigations, lawsuits, and criminal trials.

But there’s something more that many people don’t know about Enron - and many companies that followed, for that matter. While the notorious scandal is still a case study for corporate avarice and lax oversight, one market in particular has flown beneath the radar.

Which is ironic, given that ‘radar’ may be precisely what makes it so lucrative…

Today, the weather derivatives market is estimated at $25 billion, with trading volumes for listed products jumping 260% in 2023 alone.

But what exactly is the weather derivatives market?

Are people really getting rich off rain, sunshine, and wind? Are natural disasters lining people’s coffers? Are there actually massive incentives for anthropogenic climate change, whether unintended or orchestrated?

Turns out, there are, and the market undoubtedly benefits from the average person’s lack of understanding. Better yet, the fact that the average person doesn’t even know it exists.

Ostensibly, of course, weather derivatives were created to help struggling industries. For employers and companies whose profits were tied to weather, these exciting new financial tools represented a safety net.

Take, for instance, a golf course operator. If rain and lightning killed business, weather derivatives could help. The operator could calculate how much business was lost on a given inclement-weather day, and then buy the appropriate number of options to offset that. Depending upon the conditions of the option type, the operator would receive monetary compensation every time, say, a certain number of days in the year had above a certain number of inches of rain.

Doesn’t sound too nefarious, right?

But then you factor in greed. Loopholes. Weather modification and geoengineering.

We’re talking everything from above or below-average monthly temperatures to hurricane activity, wildfires, droughts, snowstorms, and even retail volume based on changes in springtime onset.

For sectors like agriculture, gas & electric, and insurance, these fluctuations in weather are particularly important.

And it’s undeniable that wherever there is a large profit motive, there will be Enron-style corruption, manipulation, and financial weaponization.

So what’s really going on here?

We often hear from ‘climate czars’ that we’re doomed. That we’re killing our world and raping its resources, as they globetrot from posh location to location in their decadent Gulfstreams.

But how many weather derivative options do they own?

Although recent tragedies, such as the Texas floods, have spurred people to dig deeper into modification efforts such as cloudseeding, companies like the heavily scrutinized Rainmaker are only a small piece of the puzzle. In fact, blaming weather events on cloudseeding is, at many times, a red herring.

Sure, the technology has developed significantly since its early experimentations in the 1940s, but even its powerful and numerous current forms are nothing compared to everything else that is out there.

And it’s truly a global affair…

Now, by now, you’ve probably heard of programs like HAARP or the High-Frequency Active Auroral Research Program, an ionospheric heating facility which is said to use high-power, high-frequency (HF) radio transmitters to modify the ionosphere.

But did you know that HAARP is only one of multiple ionosphere heaters across the globe? Whether it’s EISCAT, Sura, Jicamarca, or others, these programs are purportedly for research.

Any insinuation that HAARP or others may be intentionally or inadvertently manipulating or weaponizing weather patterns (beyond their immediate locus) has always been labeled “conspiracy theory.”

They are, after all, safe & effective…

And of course, the mainstream media - which covers up many issues that would terrify the public - is quick to lump any concerned citizen into the crazy person camp.

Most recently, the corporate talking heads have had a field day with the notion of “space lasers,” a caricature that they love to recycle to demonize critical thinkers and open-minded researchers.

While the idea of space lasers and more broadly, Directed Energy Weapons, may sound like nonsense to those who parrot the media, the technology has been more or less admitted by that very same media.

Whether it’s the blue anomalies from the Lahaina ‘wildfires,’ which presented the perfect opportunity for land sharks to seize coveted local properties, the agenda within Senate Bill 549 post-Palisades destruction, or the land hurricane of Helene, which opened up potential lithium grabs, there’s always more than meets the eye.

Just don’t look too closely, lest your eyes get burned by the trillion-watt truth…

Of course, it’s not like this is anything new.

New to people without a clue, sure, but pretty plainly stated in other areas as well. As I’ve previously noted, you need only ask the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) itself:

As you dive deeper into this craziness, the question then becomes: how widespread is this stuff?

Are we just talking local weather modification efforts? Or is it on a far larger scale, being employed by governments, intelligence agencies, and other mysterious and nefarious actors in some attempt to play God?

And who, in the case of the surging weather derivatives markets, is getting rich from it?

According to Dane Wigington, a man who’s devoted his life to exposing geoengineering, the manipulation of weather goes far beyond what most people can even fathom. Dane asserts that not only are chemtrails actively being used to modify the climate (and sicken the population), but that other established technologies are also employed to wreak havoc through catastrophic weather events.

In the case of the aforementioned Hurricane Helene, which brought “biblical devastation” to western North Carolina, Dane believes manipulation was likely involved.

Merely consider the Next Generation Weather Radar (NEXRAD):

“The Next Generation Weather Radar (NEXRAD) system is a network of 160 high-resolution S-band Doppler weather radars jointly operated by the National Weather Service (NWS), the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and the U.S. Air Force. The NEXRAD system detects precipitation and wind, and its data can be processed to map precipitation patterns and movement. NCEI provides access to archived NEXRAD Level-II data and Level-III products.”

Mr. Wigington alleges that frequency transmissions from NEXRAD can have effects on air masses seeded with electrically conductive nanoparticles.

When this happens, Dane believes that even weather systems as large as hurricanes can be steered, weakened, or strengthened given the right preconditions and manipulations.

While most people still speak of HAARP, Dane believes that NEXRAD may be the real culprit, at least as far as the United States is concerned.

Sound crazy?

Even the ‘National Weather Service Heritage’ honors the anniversary of this very type of thing. Granted, NEXRAD was not in play at the time, but the use of seeding with particles to affect hurricanes was clearly possible.

Given how many decades this has been going on, why would anyone argue that the technology hasn’t since been weaponized for financial, geopolitical, and larger societal (i.e., depopulationist) goals?

Still, it’s hard to pinpoint just how powerful technologies are these days, and who possesses them. Sure, we can look through the various treaties and agreements over the decades, especially as they pertain to “eco-terrorism,” and yes, we can trundle through the 100+ weather modification patents and all they might entail, but when it comes to what’s really going on, sometimes it’s simply a matter of seeing is believing…

From a former CIA Director all but admitting to “stratospheric aerosol injections” to the current Secretary of HHS, RFK Jr., attributing chemtrails to dark factions of our government, if you look and listen, you’ll know.

But that won’t stop the corporate media shills and whores. They’ll tell you it’s all bunk. And, inevitably, when they do have to admit to something due to growing public awareness, they’ll undoubtedly assure us it’s perfectly Safe & Effective™.

Because ultimately, that’s what this is all about. All of this. If you view everything through the lens of the COVID-19 Plandemic PSYOP, it all makes sense. The blueprint is there for all to see, assuming they want to.

We’ll be told not to believe what’s in front of our faces. We’ll be criticized for suggesting things that do - frankly - sound nutso if you don’t do the research.

And that’s what they’re still banking on.

The reason I talk about COVID so much is because it’s a keyhole into how the masses can be manipulated. How they can willingly, evenly giddily, line up for their own destruction in the name of The Science.™

It highlights how people can be trained to outsource their thinking to The Experts™ unquestioningly. It reveals, frankly, that the majority of people will follow authority no matter what.

When we look throughout history and wonder how atrocities can be accepted and perpetuated by otherwise good people, there are salient cultural moments that resonate. But throughout that period, there are other issues that people tacitly promote through their ignorance - through their unwillingness to face the unsettling Truth.

Perhaps that Truth is too big, too bad, too inconceivable for most to intellectually and emotionally handle.

Because whether that mind-shattering reality comes in the form of a nanoweaponry delivery system masquerading as a “vaccine,” or the modification of our environment right above our heads for all of us to see - whether it’s all a plot to enrich a select few through coercion and control, or it’s something more diabolical - there’s one thing I can confidently say:

It’s bigger than most people will ever imagine…

Share