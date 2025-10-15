Take a look around these days, and it seems like a lot of people are losing weight.

Not just a little weight, but like a lot of weight, and they’re doing it faster than ever before, despite struggling their whole lives just to shed a few.

Not just any weight, organ weight.

Enter: GLP-1s

If I didn’t know any better, I’d say we’ve got another case of the “Safe & Effectives” on our hands here…

What could go wrong?

Now, first, let me get one thing outta the way. No, I’ve never really struggled with weight issues. I do have my issues (definitely some screws loose), but poor physical health has never been one of them.

Of course, I’m relatively young.

So what I’m saying is, I certainly cannot relate to people who are constantly overweight despite their best efforts, let alone somebody who is bordering on morbidly obese.

I’ve always had a fast metabolism, and for the most part, I’ve always been active, competitive in sports throughout high school and college. But I’ve also been lucky. Still, I continuously prioritize whole, clean eating when I can, getting out in nature, and regularly doing other things that maybe those darn tree-huggers were right about all along…

Okay. Now that that’s outta the way…

Have you noticed that many people who have hopped on the ‘fat shot’ were also highly supportive of the COVID injections at some point?

Although many of them - even those who were giddy to get jabbed - have fallen quiet about the “mmRNA” in recent times, perhaps realizing they were duped, that hasn’t stopped them from buying into the next big thing, in this case: Big Pharma’s panacea.

It’s good for diabetes! It’s good for weight loss! It’s good for your heart! It’s going to make you live foreeeeeever!!

Uhhh… maybe for somebody who’s literally confined to their deathbed due to being a human hippopotamus or someone with myriad comorbidities and a nasty metabolic disorder.

But for the average person - especially those who are vain and insecure and just want a shortcut - does it really work like that? And what about the weight regain and cardiometabolic effects after stopping?

Hell, just looking at some of these celebrities who claim to have shaped down naturally, you see certain things over and over and over again…

Also, what sort of self-assembling nanotech is in these shots?

Again, it’s like some kinda spell has been cast over the public, and they’re willing to just do the latest greatest trendy thing without long-term thought. You might even hear people mindlessly exclaim, “It’s great, I’m never hungry!”

As if that’s a good thing??

How could people think like this? Perhaps it’s the nanobots in their brains?

Half-jokes aside, all the manufactured hype around these injections is unsettling, to say the least. I don’t trust any of it, and I’m not the only one. There are plenty of people who have had to learn the hard way, and there are plenty of people like me who wanna sound the alarm as always.

But hey, maybe we should just Trust the Science™?

But forget just one organ. The body of literature, and quite literally the human body, tell the story Big Pharma doesn’t want you to hear:

And there are plenty of people who have experienced these featu— erh, side effects .

The good news is, of course, if some of these issues happen to slip under the radar and become more prominent later on in life, you can always just take another drug from the same drug companies that caused the problem!

Which reminds me. Aside from the fact that the vast majority of our planet’s populations lined up for safe & effectives, you also have to remember that many of the featur—erhhh, side effects stemming from the C-19 injections were suppressed and censored.

How many GLP-1 mishaps are we not hearing about?

The authorities will try to tell you that ‘they’re just anecdotes,’ as if each anecdote isn’t a data point and many data points don’t make a statistic.

Forget that. All you have to do is open your mind, open your eyes, unclog your ears, and you’ll get a sense of what kind of damage this shit is doing…

Many people, to this day still, when it comes to the C-19 nanoweapon injections, dismiss any evidence of harm as if it’s nothing. They’re even pompous about it. Like a prized steed swishing away a gadfly. After all, in their minds and narrow worldviews, it’s all about “the benefits far outweigh the risks.”

Because in their minds, any risks are exceedingly rare and nothing to fret. Rare. Transient. Mild. Subclinical. Rapid recovery no matter what…

Even when they are severe, they’re not that severe.

Remind you of anything?

It’s pretty wild that this kinda crap can happen again (albeit at a smaller scale) when you would think that most people learned their lesson from the “ miracle vaccine for COVID-19 ”…

But alas, it seems that the growth curve is slow, and the populace that has pushed to ‘put COVID behind us’ has done so with stunning naivete.

Call it a psychological defense mechanism. Call it willful blindness. Call it mass military-level brainwashing. Call it all these things and more.

The fact is, you can’t hide from the facts, especially as they grow into a soon-to-be avalanche…

Then again, since when do facts even matter?

Since when do reason and logic play any real role in any of this? Yes, we’ll win over people who still have an ear to listen and a mind to mull, but what about those who long ago outsourced their frontal cortices to the demonic wizards of distortion?

If we’re going to talk about facts, we should talk about the fact that many people’s positions are based entirely on emotionality, not rationality, and we all know you can’t reason with a person like that.

Nonetheless, I’ll keep pushing.

It’s obvious to me, so it doesn’t take too much effort. Just some time, some research, and the occasional worldplay to catch the clickbait attention spans of our modern age.

Will it work?

For some, I hope - pray.

But from where I’m sitting, feet on the ground and eyes searching for a sunsoaked horizon beyond the drear, it’s looking more and more clear every day: the uphill battle is just getting started…