There are some things you’re never supposed to know…

So what do you call something that defies explanation?

Something that tugs at the corners of human consciousness, slips and seeps through boundaries we thought we knew, slowly but surely killing us from the inside out?

A world unto its own, so small yet pernicious that it’s hard to fathom it could even exist.

But it does, and thanks to its seemingly infinite presentations and manifestations - intentional or not - we struggle to bring it all together. Even as it, whatever it truly is, assembles its own psychotic, microscopic truth…

The Truth is, these bioweapon injections masquerading as “vaccines” function as nanoweapons. We were told since the very beginning that lipid nanoparticles were the bread-and-butter of these things, that they made the miracle possible, and posed no harm. We were told a lot of things, and almost all of those things were demonstrable LIES.

Needless to say, it’s been hard for many people to accept this.

Take, for instance, the bombshell, so-called nanobot study published in 2024, that immediately caused an uproar among scientists, researchers, and laypersons alike.

The findings, however, were nothing new.

In fact, the images in Real-Time Self-Assembly of Stereomicroscopically Visible Artificial Constructions in Incubated Specimens of mRNA Products Mainly from Pfizer and Moderna: A Comprehensive Longitudinal Study are far less spectacular than many things observed in other studies.

Nonetheless, the authors declared their discoveries to be evidence of what many have been documenting since the beginning:

Self-Assembling Nanoweaponry.

One pillar of the Transhumanist framework, and a potential gateway to an intracorporeal nanonetwork, aka The Internet of Bio-Nano Things.

Of course, many are quick to dismiss this as madness. Others take a more nuanced approach, while still disputing any claim that there could be nanobots or nefarious nanostructures programmed to do what they appear to have done: sicken, kill, and fundamentally alter the human population.

One such researcher, Anne Ulrich, who is highly regarded and credentialed, specifically criticizes the work of the aforementioned “nanobot study” conducted by Drs. Young Mi Lee and Daniel Broudy.

Director of the Institute of Biological Interfaces and Chair of Biochemistry at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, Ms. Ulrich is certainly no slouch.

However, it seems that even a mind as bright as hers can fall victim to confirmation bias.

In her response to Lee & Broudy’s longitudinal research, Ulrich concludes that all of the strange structures - all of their harmful and alien-like morphological characteristics - are the result of aberrant, but documented, lipids and cholesterol (an amphiphilic lipid itself).

The apparent assembling and disassembling, Ulrich states, are merely due to the “injectable suspensions” under changing conditions:

“If they are stored for longer times or at higher temperatures, or are subjected to freeze-thawing, dilution, agitation, different salt concentrations or pH values, they can break down progressively. The delicate RNA chains are generally sensitive to hydrolysis by acids, bases, bacteria, and enzymes… It is obvious that some molecular phase separation or de-mixing has taken place in some of the incubated vaccine samples, allowing the poorly water-soluble cholesterol to crystallize out. This interpretation can fully explain the appearance of the sharp-edged platelets and angular chips (top left corner of Figure 1), which have already been attributed to cholesterol crystals (or even simple salt).”

Do these look like salt and cholesterol crystals to you?

Just ask

and

…

According to Ulrich, the tubes, strips, ribbons, filaments, helices, and other structures accompanying the chip-like structures are merely known phenomena in the literature of lipid systems.

Ulrich contends that all of the peculiar formations observed by Lee & Broudy and many others are misunderstood.

While unintended and certainly dangerous in many cases, these structures are not the crazy anomalies many claim them to be.

In fact, Ulrich calls the many structures observed across the world “profoundly misinterpreted”:

“Interestingly, it has been shown that flat ribbons have a tendency to twist into helices if they contain chiral (in other words, non-mirror symmetrical) molecular groups in their chemical framework (Singh et al., 1988). Such helices can curl up more and more tightly and eventually get sealed into tubes (see Figure 4, left). Tubes, in turn, have been seen to collapse into smaller partitions upon external perturbation (for example, mechanical force, electromagnetic waves) and end up looking like beads on a string (see Figure 4, right)… Cholesterol crystals can also take on some of the aforementioned unusual shapes when grown in the presence of phospholipids that can cover the hydrophobic crystal surfaces with a monolayer (Figure 5). Namely, in a model bile mixture, such enveloped crystals have been found to successively develop from filaments to springs, via helical ribbons and tubes, to eventually break up at the edges into angular fragments (Konikoff et al, 1992)… All of the characteristic structures mentioned above are nicely illustrated and meticulously described in the current publication by Lee and Broudy (2024). Unfortunately, their lipidic origin has not been recognized, hence the images were profoundly misinterpreted. Their poignant description as “synthetic hybrid organisms or possibly animated robotic structures” that could be intentionally “programmed” to respond to electromagnetic stimuli, is certainly not appropriate. The self-assembly of amphiphilic lipids (including cholesterol), which are contained at high concentrations in the modRNA injectables, is a purely passive and classical physico-chemical phenomenon.”

And there’s the problem . The last sentence right above. Ulrich truly believes that these are just “modRNA injectables” undergoing a “purely passive and classical” phenomenon.

“ModRNA,” as you probably know, is the term used to refer to synthetic “mRNA” or messenger RNA.

Of course, this “mod” prefix didn’t start gaining traction until people discovered that the uridine in so-called mRNA was replaced with a dangerous N1-methylpseudouridine.

But this is far from the only modification.

Skeptics do not seem to recognize that a “nanoparticle” can be literally anything at the nano-scale, and a “lipid nanoparticle” is mostly describing the encapsulation of a lipid around whatever is contained within.

What matters here is the payload.

As Lee & Broudy describe in their response to Ulrich’s criticism, the biochemist seems to be overly trusting in what the pharmaceutical companies told us about the compositions: “Her hypothesis, presented as a general truth, depends on the declarations of Pfizer and Moderna about the contents of their products. We do not share her apparent faith in those declarations.”

Critics like the respected biochemist also tend to outright ignore the greater context of the Internet of Bio-Nano Things, which the U.S. government clearly does not.

MAC addresses anyone?

It might behoove Ms. Ulrich to review Moderna’s own “mmRNA” patent - Patent No: US 10,703,789 B2 .

In her response, Ulrich clearly states that the strange structures “do not represent any allegedly “toxic protein secretions”, “long-lasting silica”, “graphene-coated polymers”, “conductors or semiconductors” or any other “undisclosed additional engineered components” made up of “not-natural/foreign material”.

However, a quick Ctrl+F search of the 2020 patent shows “embodiments” featuring many of these things she dismisses so easily. Everything from fibrin hydrogels (often incorporated with graphene) to carbon nanotubes, quantum dots, and yes, semi-conductive, metallic, and magnetic nanoparticles, as well as other “fully programmable nanoparticles."

Now of course, just because a patent contains numerous “embodiments,” that doesn’t mean those embodiments were necessarily used in the injections.

That said, Ulrich might want to at least rescind her statement on the absence of “toxic protein secretions.” Even if one were to reject the notion of all nanocircuitry and focus solely on the so-called spike protein, that protein has surely shown toxicity in countless people!

Again, it’s all about the payload.

The quantum dots mentioned in Moderna’s patent are often called nanocrystals, and they are literally nanoscale semiconductors. Moreover, many nanocrystalline structures, such as those related to quantum dots, DNA origami, and nanofibers, are ideal for creating templates, substrates, and lattices for assembling circuitry.

Injectable nanobots, with their own IP addresses, can certainly help with this scalability as well. In fact, they can even “emulate logical operators” to form “modular parts” that can then “build any type of universal computer you want.”

Sounds a bit like Charles Lieber’s “liquid computing” all the way from back in 2001…

One thing we cannot forget in all this - and that critics certainly do - is that the rollout of these injections was a largely military exercise. Think DARPA, think cutting-edge, think the “In Vivo Nanoplatforms” program.

It’s certainly not the first time that military-intelligence factions have worked jointly with biopharmaceutical entities to experiment on the populace.

Actually, it’s not even anything that new.

From Bio-Inspired Nanoscale Hybrid Systems (2003) to Intracellular Delivery of Molecular and Supramolecular Ionic Circuits for Cyborg Tissue (2018) and Molecular-Nanoscale Circuits for Active Control of Cells (2018), we’ve been guinea pigs (and herded sheep) more than we realize…

But here’s the bottom line:

At this point, we have to question everything.

If we’re told that untold people across the world are experiencing magnetism post-injection, and they’re all undeniably crazy, we should question that.

If we’re told that hard-to-explain signals are being detected from people injected, living and dead, and that’s a bunch of nonsense, we should question that.

And if we’re told that we’re insane for thinking that at least some of the injections were used to test out the early, mid, or late stages of a Transhumanist wetdream, we too should question that.

Just don’t question everything everything.

Because sometimes, those who wield the power and would cast us as crazy, are telling us directly and exactly what they plan to do to us…