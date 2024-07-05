The Evidence Is Piling Up... The COVID-19 "Vaccinations" SUPERCHARGE Mortality
Color me shocked and baffled...
In the endless litany of “I told-you-so’s,” we’re now getting mountains of evidence that prove (?) excess mortality is a result of the shots.
Of course, don’t tell the double-maskie, quadruple-vaxxie that…
While the forever-deniers will blame these anomalous increases in death and disease on everything but the “safe and effective,” even esteemed members of the world’s political echelons are starting to make the shift. That’s right, even many of the cockroaches who were exempt from mandates and enriched themselves off the Plandemic are now starting to care (or at least pretend to)…
Or maybe they’re just totally scared because they too took the clotshots?
Whether they get mad and try to actually get to the bottom of this for their people - which is sorta, uh, the job of a public servant - or they continue to serve what’s ultimately a Satanic master, it remains to be seen…
But hey, seems some amid the corrupt class are doing the right thing…
While it may not be a lot (the attention, not the deaths), it’s something - and it’s about damn time!
But then again, it’s not like anybody saw this coming or tried to sound the alarm for years ahead of time. Not like pharmaceutical companies have paid out untold billions in penalties or have ever done anything remotely untoward.
And it’s certainly not like the COVID-19 Plandemic was sustained by inflated PCR thresholds, disastrous protocols, and deadly authoritarian measures.
Oh wait…
So let’s be real. The cat is leaping outta the bag and there’s no telling how to snare it. All we know is the outcomes of the experimental mRNA rollout will be felt for years and decades to come. Some, many I dare say, will pretend it never happened.
But many, thank God, realize it for what it is. As one UK MP recently said: “bigger than the Holocaust.”
But I’m sure this is all just a byproduct of the lockdowns, of new COVID variants and the virus’s permanent effects on our immune system. It’s probably due to the lack of vaccinations (imagine if they had only gotten 6 instead of 8?)
Excess mortality higher in states with more jabs? Probably just due to the fact that they were most at risk anyway, which is why they got more jabs to begin with…
See, no matter what you tell some people, they’ll always have an excuse. In some cases, the more supposedly intelligent and ‘educated’ the individual, the greater the mental gymnastics used to rationalize.
But not everyone is living in la la land. And the good news is, for those affected most by these jabs, they might finally be getting something close to justice.
The long list is only growing…
Again, it’s something.
With many lawsuits to follow and ‘strongly worded’ letters to come, hopefully, it’s only a matter of time before this thing breaks wide open. Because if we can pierce the liability shields - with enough of the public awake and outraged - then we can really make a difference.
Until that time, we’ll just keep chipping away, tiny and not-so-tiny victories at a time…
1200+ SIDE EFFECTS OF THE COV-2 VAXX, AS RELEASED IN COURT - 45 OF WHICH ARE DEATH (SUDDEN DEATH) - 40 ARE CANCER: https://vaccinadead.com/pfizer-vaccine-side-effects/
FIELD THEORY, THE COMMON COLD AND PANDEMICS (THERE IS NO VIRUS)
We get seasonal influenza when our cells build up toxins; ingest/inject. We cyclically purge toxins from our body to bring the electromagnetic frequency (EMF) of our cells into balance with the changing EMF in our environment.
THE CATALYSTS
1) Seasonal Earth Tilt
Earth's axis-tilt changes the angular momentum of its electromagnetic field, which, via inductance, re-calibrates our weaker, cellular EMF. All magnetic fields are torroidal in nature. All cells have a weak electrical charge. The Earth has a magnetic field, which, via inductance, shapes the magnetic field of our cells, such as a strong magnet warps/re-aligns the field of a weaker magnet. Field Theory is not just hypothesis.
• Earth Seasonal EMF = Flu (No Virus): https://talknet.substack.com/p/earth-seasonal-emf-flu-no-virus-from
2) New EMF Tech
New, wide-spread EMF tech precedes all "pandemics"; an undeniable fact, which includes the COV-2 “pandemic” that started when Wuhan launched/activated the first city-wide 5G towers in China. When environmental electromagnetic frequencies/polarity change, it causes, via inductance, the body to re-calibrate EMF/polarity on a molecular level, which triggers a natural detox process/cycle that brings cellular EMF of our cells into homeostasis with our environment.
PANDEMICS CAUSED BY EMF INDUCTION
1918: Spanish Flu - The flu Exploded with the distribution of WW1 radio comm / Ten million Bell phones in service across US by 1918.
1957: Asian Flu - Hong Kong television began May 1957
2003: SARS - From 2002-2003, 3G networks launched globally
2019: COVID-19 - Wuhan activated 1,580 5G towers mid-October, 2019. 5G deployed worldwide 2019.
• Spanish Flu, SARS, COVID-19 Followed the Same Pattern/Expansion as Radio, 3G, 5G: https://talknet.substack.com/p/spanish-flu-sars-covid-19-followed
3) Injected/Ingested Toxins
• Vaxx to Kill/Disable Billions Over 10-15 Years (As of 2020): https://talknet.substack.com/p/vaxx-to-killdisable-billions-over
• Vaccines are Catalysts for all Autoimmune Diseases: https://talknet.substack.com/p/vaccines-cause-autoimmune-diseases
• Vaxxed Biology is Programmable via DNA Nanoantennas, Graphine, Luciferase, 5G to Controls Gene Expression, Cell Signaling and Cellular Processes: https://talknet.substack.com/p/cov-2-vaxxed-biology-programmable
REAL DEATH STATS
Close to 600 Million dead and injured and then this came out: https://lionessofjudah.substack.com/p/dr-james-thorp-585-million-global?publication_id=581065
Real sudden death numbers (stats): Global shipments of smart phones down 4% annually since 2020 (hundreds of millions), huge drop in telecom + movie streaming subscribers. With openvaers.com stats factored in, we get 600 million dead and injured. Factor in declining birth rate (vaxx induced), we get 2.8% annual loss of global population that adds up to billions in the next 5-10 years. Death in correction facilities are up 56% since 2019.
• 180 vaxxed Canadians doctors have died SUDDENLY - https://www.europereloaded.com/180-canadians-doctors-have-died-suddenly/
Sky News - Airlines Warn Passenger not to Fly if Vaccinated
This report came and went June 2021 - Covered it up and forgotten!
https://rumble.com/v2a78lq-sky-news-airlines-warn-passenger-not-to-fly-if-vaccinated.html
MY PERSONAL SELF-HEALING INSIGHTS - I'M NOT A DR. BUT MAYBE THAT'S A GOOD THING FOR NOW
• Practical Self-Healing Insight - RIFE, Autophagy, Energy, Frequency, Stem Cells
https://talknet.substack.com/p/practical-self-healing-insight-rife
I am glad for that judgement. Worth following up to see if the evils actually pay it. They count on the fact that usually we do not verify.