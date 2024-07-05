In the endless litany of “I told-you-so’s,” we’re now getting mountains of evidence that prove (?) excess mortality is a result of the shots.

Of course, don’t tell the double-maskie, quadruple-vaxxie that…

While the forever-deniers will blame these anomalous increases in death and disease on everything but the “safe and effective,” even esteemed members of the world’s political echelons are starting to make the shift. That’s right, even many of the cockroaches who were exempt from mandates and enriched themselves off the Plandemic are now starting to care (or at least pretend to)…

Or maybe they’re just totally scared because they too took the clotshots?

Whether they get mad and try to actually get to the bottom of this for their people - which is sorta, uh, the job of a public servant - or they continue to serve what’s ultimately a Satanic master, it remains to be seen…

But hey, seems some amid the corrupt class are doing the right thing…

While it may not be a lot (the attention, not the deaths), it’s something - and it’s about damn time!

But then again, it’s not like anybody saw this coming or tried to sound the alarm for years ahead of time. Not like pharmaceutical companies have paid out untold billions in penalties or have ever done anything remotely untoward.

And it’s certainly not like the COVID-19 Plandemic was sustained by inflated PCR thresholds, disastrous protocols, and deadly authoritarian measures.

Oh wait…

So let’s be real. The cat is leaping outta the bag and there’s no telling how to snare it. All we know is the outcomes of the experimental mRNA rollout will be felt for years and decades to come. Some, many I dare say, will pretend it never happened.

But many, thank God, realize it for what it is. As one UK MP recently said: “bigger than the Holocaust.”

But I’m sure this is all just a byproduct of the lockdowns, of new COVID variants and the virus’s permanent effects on our immune system. It’s probably due to the lack of vaccinations (imagine if they had only gotten 6 instead of 8?)

Excess mortality higher in states with more jabs? Probably just due to the fact that they were most at risk anyway, which is why they got more jabs to begin with…

See, no matter what you tell some people, they’ll always have an excuse. In some cases, the more supposedly intelligent and ‘educated’ the individual, the greater the mental gymnastics used to rationalize.

But not everyone is living in la la land. And the good news is, for those affected most by these jabs, they might finally be getting something close to justice.

The long list is only growing…

Again, it’s something.

With many lawsuits to follow and ‘strongly worded’ letters to come, hopefully, it’s only a matter of time before this thing breaks wide open. Because if we can pierce the liability shields - with enough of the public awake and outraged - then we can really make a difference.

Until that time, we’ll just keep chipping away, tiny and not-so-tiny victories at a time…

