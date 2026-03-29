Have you noticed something lately?

With a snap of the fingers (and a flash of the headlines), people aren’t talking about it anymore. It was like turning off one faucet and turning on another, and now all we see is people, everywhere, across ideological and political divides, finger-pointing, foaming and frothing, attacking each other like howling hyenas.

“Iraaaaaaaan!!!”

A 24/7 deluge of articles, images, videos, on mainstream media, on social media, on alternate media - everybody has a soapbox, and everyone has to be heard.

What happened to the Epstein files?

Funny, isn’t it, how so much of the fervor over these disclosures has disappeared, especially when Epstein was part of an intricate web - deeply connected to the Rockefellers and Rothschilds who pull many of the global strings that influence such wars?

Or how about Epstein’s connections to Iran, specifically?

Clearly, the Satanic Transhumanist Cabal wants to sow discord; they want to use their transnational power to manipulate nations, harvest resources, and destroy and control populations from the ashes.

Well, they’re getting what they want.

Meanwhile, literal pedovores continue to run our world, and nobody seems to care anymore. Outside of Substack and select other niche places, nobody is talking about Epstein. About child rape. About child trafficking. About sacrifice. About the literal consumption of humans.

We have emails with names, we have people talking about hunting minorities, insinuations of murder and torture, efforts to bring small children back from third world countries for God-Knows-What, inside jokes about the darkest shit imaginable - and yet, no real consequences.

Just “investigations.”

In fact, many people have already made it a foregone conclusion.

They’re shrugging their shoulders, closing their mouths, and shuttering up shop. Nothing to see here - and if there is, oh well, nothing we can do about it.

Move on and F off.

So really, beyond its horrifying revelations, beyond levels of depravity previously unfathomable, we have individuals who are essentially invincible. Some of them will forever remain in the shadows, and many beneath them in the public eye?

They’ll thumb their noses, flaunt their blood rituals, and laugh all the way to the organ bank.

As you can imagine, the mainstream media that protects (and is controlled by) pederasts is playing damage control. They know the story is too big to hide, but they also know they have a role to play.

Sorry, folks, we did our best! Oh, and your wild “conspiracy theories”? As much as you’d like there to be, there’s simply… nothing… to them.

Nonetheless, the Epstein connections seem to just keep going and going.

And throughout that tangled web, countless threads of Transhumanism. Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD, has done a good job of dissecting this angle, and it’s clear from the files that the ‘humanity seeding’ eugenicist in Epstein has long longed to create hybrid lifeforms, among many other futurist goals.

Almost as if it’s all lending itself to some omniscient, omnipotent off-world Satanic AI mainframe…

Whether it was “brain development in critically-ill infants,” the funding of telepathy research in autistic children, or other nefarious pet projects, Epstein was continuously pursuing the cutting-edge of Hell, borne through the blood of the innocent.

Truly, an undying need to explore and enact the deepest of the dark.

And speaking of nanotech, why was Epstein so interested in hiding information in biological systems, whether through immunological means, genetic coding, or other potential camouflaging mechanisms?

Why did he have such a strong desire to meet with leading experts in biocomputers, molecular computing machines, and other injectable nanobot technologies?

Certainly does bring a certain, recent “safe & effective” to mind…

Is it any wonder that Epstein likely had a hand in ‘pulling off’ the Plandemic?

Or, at the very least, carried a very special interest in “preparing for pandemics” in order to “involve the WHO and ICRC”?

Again, Satanism and Transhumanism are intimately interwoven.

Thus, it makes sense that Epstein and his cohorts wanted to use women as ‘incubators’ at his Zorro Ranch, that he wanted to create a superior race, that he was notoriously obsessed with hacking cells and injecting intelligent nanoparticles into all kinds of humans - infants and adults - to see what would happen.

As for his own inner workings, Epstein was hellbent on increasing his longevity and, apparently, realizing new abilities through CRISPR-inspired mutations.

His personal invoices don’t lie:

Neither does Epstein’s 2005 Harvard fellowship application, which explicitly proposed research that fused evolutionary dynamics, computational biology, and synthetic biology.

Sound familiar?

So here’s the thing.

While the bleating sheep focus exclusively on “Iraaaaan!!!” - I will not.

It’s important to realize how this is all situated within the greater Satanic Transhumanist Agenda. We can’t let them memory-hole the Epstein files. We can’t let them pit us against each other under artificial labels as they did so successfully during the Plandemic PSYOP.

With nobody imprisoned and nobody seemingly facing any kind of justice, it may feel like a failed effort. Like a lost cause.

Like nothing will ever change.

However, I disagree.

I, for one, will push to achieve at least one thing - more minds open, more people thinking, more people talking.

You might think, well, what difference does it make if nothing is happening?

But that’s the thing. I do think something is happening. I’ve seen it with my own eyes. I’ve seen people I thought were fated to forever sleep actually open an eye, however apprehensively, and adjust it slowly to the dark.

I’ve seen people who never made a peep start to speak.

What’s the alternative? Do nothing? Ensure that the Satanic Transhumanist Cabal gets exactly what it wants?

No, I can’t do that.

I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my life, but that won’t be one of them.

Happy Sunday, everyone.

Share