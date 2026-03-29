Eccentrik’s Substack

Eccentrik’s Substack

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john edson's avatar
john edson
16h

Excellent calls here, E! If it were sci-fi the plot would have to lead to mass awakening. Surely these cretinous, deranged demons haven't convinced a whole planet to 'bend over and grab their ankles', have they? Time for all 'good men' (and women) to wake up and smell the sewage before it's too late! Not no, but hell no! Round 'em up!

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2bad4u 55's avatar
2bad4u 55
16h

aside from the research into longevity, stem cells, and thinking he's superior to most, creating humanity in his likeness, like God when creating man. No way is this man dead and I wouldn't be surprised if he will reappear as the antichrist

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