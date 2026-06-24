Eccentrik’s Substack

Eccentrik’s Substack

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Bianca Kennedy's avatar
Bianca Kennedy
8h

More incredible work...more receipts...more reasons to hate Big Pharma.

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Laura Garcia's avatar
Laura Garcia
9h

Are you familiar with Ian Akyildiz and Josep Jornet?

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