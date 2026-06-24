“The intention to transition DNA nanorobots into therapeutic oncology has been documented in Pfizer’s corporate history for more than a decade.”

Earlier in this whirlwind of recent years, discussions were had. The Truth was simmering right beneath the surface after a period of fatal suppression, the facade’s crevices turning to crevasses.

With one thing still off the map.

If you dared to bring up the ‘nanotech’ or ‘nanobot’ angle, you were sidelined. You were too hot, bringing unnecessary attention to medical freedom fighters who wanted simply, slowly but surely, to persuade people it was not “safe & effective.”

None of this, of course, stopped the anomalous findings.

To call it all just ‘undisclosed ingredients’ was one thing. This, though, that “26 researchers/research teams in 16 different countries across five continents” were seeing?

You couldn’t just explain it away. These structures and “foreign materials in blood samples” were bewildering and sophisticated and at times seemingly biohybrid, quasi-synthetic, organic robotoid, in nature.

At the very least, undeclared chemical elements were popping up everywhere, with at least 55 across vials from AstraZeneca, CanSino, Moderna, Pfizer, Sinopharm and Sputnik V when examined with Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS).

First seen at microscales but then observed in apparent self-assembly at the nano-scale once more powerful lab equipment was used, the findings were mounting.

And researchers were forming a hypothesis…

Were these structures all interrelated?

What were they doing? Why did they seem to match so many of the intrabody devices and nanoparticles proposed and applied throughout the scientific literature?

Of course, the first impulse was to wave it off. It was just debris, contaminants. It was just occasionally ornate but expected crystalline formations due to changing in vivo and in vitro conditions.

But was it?

People from all disciplines, worldwide, seemed to agree on one thing.

While some used terms like “synthetic entities” and “biohybrid magnetic robots,” others used terms like “nanoantennas” and “nanorouters.”

It didn’t matter. The consensus was: this was some kind of self-assembling system.

Could this be the early building blocks of the “intracorporeal network of nanocommunications,” at least partly linked to purposes detailed in patent US11107588B2?

Unlikely researchers, Young Mi Lee, MD, and Daniel Broudy, PhD, sure thought so.

In their longitudinal study of over 650 days, they saw “real-time self-assembly” of things they simply couldn’t explain. That is, unless they turned to the highly complex and publicly unknown nanotech literature teeming with similar-looking architecture...

But again, they all seemed to share a singular purpose. They aggregated, they grew, they covered the gamut in terms of categories like ‘wires,’ ‘tubes,’ ‘chips,’ ‘crystals,’ ‘micro-bots,’ ‘donuts,’ ‘swimmers’ - whatever they were, they weren’t supposed to be there.

Researchers like David Nixon, for one, have captured amazing images of these structures.

Here are some that are interesting, to say the least:

click image to go to source

Share

Needless to say, these are odd formations, and the fact that so many respected scientists across the world have seen them, have been baffled by them, and have only found anything close to an understanding when cross-referencing with certain components of larger intrabody systems - that says something.

And again, the gamut has been wide. Not just in terms of the types of structures that seemingly fit together logically, but in terms of the type of experts seeing these structures.

We’re talking microbiologists, biochemists, virologists, pathologists, vaccinologists, geneticists, reproductive endocrinologists, and yes… even electrical engineers.

Which brings us to the latest paper to date, written by coauthor of the infamous nanite study, Dr. Daniel Broudy, and esteemed electrical engineer, Shimon D. Yanowitz.

It may sound like absolute hyperbole and dystopian technocracy talk, but is it really that far off?

if it isn’t happening already

The point here is that the Internet of Bio-Nano Things (IoBNT) is a burning goal of anyone who salivates over transhumanism. Touted as a transformative leap in tech and innovation, it’s sold as a kind of Human 2.0.

A new and improved, sleeker, cooler, closer-to-immaculate version of human.

We’re also said to be healthier, happier, and longer-living.

The problems of old, the shortcomings and bodily failings of yesteryear are no more…

This is the fantasy dream we’re sold. Fusing with tech is not only natural - it’s preferable. All the while, town-sized AI data center campuses seem to be looming on every horizon, ready to create, power, and control the coming nanosapiens.

Which is perhaps to be expected, given that even AI models like ChatGPT identify some of the anomalous structures as “microelectromechanical systems (MEMS).”

This is the backdrop for the Broudy and Yanowitz paper, as they introduce the extensive and still largely denied depth of the Transhumanist Agenda.

If the C-19 injections were anything at all, they’re a harbinger of things to come.

Even Moderna’s own “Spikevax” patent references “embodiments” of nanotubes, semi-conductive and metallic particles, fibrin hydrogels, microsponges, and quantum dots in their “mmRNA.”

The IoBNT may be introduced as something beneficial and benevolent, but it could easily be hijacked for continuing our assimilation into the artificial system.

Drawing on the anomalous findings from the C-19 injection vials, solutions, and the fluid samples of people injected, Broudy and Yanowitz aim to tie these threads (literally and figuratively) together.

Those freakish white fibrous structures that have been clogging cadavers’ circulatory systems?

They may just be the final stage, Level 5, of the synthetic self-assembly hierarchy.

In other words, it begins at the nano- even sub-nano- scale, and when injected in viable human hosts, can gradually develop into a micro-scale architecture, and eventually reach the macro-level of millimeters or even above 1 meter, in the case of the calamari clots (i.e., “anomalous intravascular casts”).

Each of the 5 levels features relatively distinct structural components and characteristics, commensurate with the developmental stage of the intracorporeal system.

Share Eccentrik’s Substack

Bottom line: it’s all related.

Given that multiple researchers have found “striations” with “elements of the preceding levels” at Level 5, and given that many similar ribbons, threads, wires, and tubules have been observed at much smaller scales, it’s definitely something worth noting.

The authors of the study also note that none of this could simply be accidental. The initial nanoparticles are able to pass through basically all of the body’s built-in barriers, while also avoiding detection.

“The power of nanoscale vectors to breach natural biological barriers inside the body, such as the blood-brain barrier (BBB), the placental barrier (PB) protecting an unborn child, the blood-CSF barrier or the blood-testis barrier (BTB) guarding the production of male spermatozoids, is not accidental. The unhindered biodistribution transient nanotechnology across such barriers is not only the result of the minute size of the ionizable lipid nanoparticles carrying the information laden payload of synthetic RNA, but may also be the result of deliberate design with AI directing materials to particular tissues.”

Broudy and Yanowitz (as well as others) argue that many of these self-aggregating components could easily cause the kind of health issues we’re seeing among the “mRNA” injected.

In fact, from never-before-seen syndromes to alarmingly aggressive cancers, sudden cardiac and neurological events, and everything in between, all of it can be explained through the lens of an intrabody nanonetwork.

Like Shimon Yanowitz, seasoned electrical engineer Mat Taylor has indicated this exact thing.

Even the ‘shedding’ or transmission effect, when in proximity to certain injected persons, could be explained by an IoBNT.

Yanowitz explains that the injections become a “synthetic contagion” because of both electromagnetic frequencies and structures that are “explicitly engineered to precisely mimic natural” structures.

Basically, “an injected host effectively operates as an unwitting bio-manufacturing facility, continuously exhaling and sweating active nanostructures into their immediate environment.”

If an uninjected individual inhales these aerosolized structures or absorbs them through transdermal contact, “that single absorbed structure acts as a transmissible, exponential seed.”

It doesn’t always happen, but in some cases, people who never received any of the injections still show highly anomalous nano- and micro-architecture in their bodies. This may also help explain why some of the uninjected appear to have the early stages of the white fibrous clots.

What some researchers have termed “a new blood-borne systemic amyloidosis.”

And unfortunately, as much as people would like to immediately dismiss any notion of “nanorobots” associated with these injections, we shouldn’t be too hasty.

Still, we face a critical question.

How does it all work?

That’s not to ask for a breakdown of all the excruciating nanotech minutiae - only a select group of people are specialized enough to understand that.

No, simply… how would the various levels work? How would they be integrated, broadly speaking?

If we’re talking about an overarching IoBNT with an external controller, how do super tiny nanoparticles eventually integrate with all of this?

According to the literature, it could all be conceptualized as “four distinct functional layers” that ultimately form the full-fledged IoBNT:

Layer 1 – Biological Interface: Nanoscale sensors interact directly with nerves and neurons, reading biological signals and converting them into digital data, while also sending signals back into the nervous system.

Layer 2 – Nano-Node Relay (IoNT): Internal nano-nodes collect data from Layer 1 and act as miniature routers, aggregating and forwarding information through the body.

Layer 3 – Covert Body Area Network (BAN): The body’s own conductive tissues carry data between nano-nodes and a central hub using low-frequency electromagnetic signals that remain contained within the body.

Layer 4 – Terahertz Gateway & Cloud (IoB): A central transceiver serves as the body’s connection to external networks, using terahertz communications and advanced nano-antennas to transmit data beyond the body into larger digital infrastructures.

Many people won’t believe this is even possible.

Even if they do admit some of it could exist in theory, or even a small part in real-world application, they’d confine it to extremely small, narrow experiments of limited generalizability.

So, we have to ask ourselves: how far along could this tech really be?

Do successive doses of certain injections introduce more of the biometric control grid?

Is that why they say getting your “booster” is like recharging your battery?

Even if you avoid all injectables of any kind, we’re still exposed to atmospheric toxins, geoengineering chemicals, dangerous nanoparticles, and the kind of "intelligent evil dust scattered everywhere” that Julian Assange warned us about almost a decade ago.

Crazier still, there is a small but problematic percentage of the population that will think this is fine. They’ll even champion it, thereby championing their own demise.

After all, a planned IoBNT would not simply be about monitoring the inside of your body and brain.

This “read” function is but half of the equation.

“The integration of wireless bio-cyber interfaces establishes a connection that is not merely “read-only” for biometric and/or behavior surveillance, but also “read/write” (active modulation to control the biology and/or behavior of the individual (Chatterjee et al., 2023a).”

One thing is important to remember amid all this technical jargon and spine-tingling possibility.

There is still so much we don’t know.

By smearing this kind of scrutiny and inquiry, by marginalizing these questions and thoughts, we’re only hurting ourselves, either now or down the line.

Because if it isn’t happening now, and all of this can be encapsulated by more benign, commonplace scientific explanations, we still have to acknowledge the stated intentions everywhere around us.

The Transhumanists have already scripted a future for you, me, and everyone we know and love.

The only question is: when do we rewrite it?