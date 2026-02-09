With millions of files released, investigative journalists and laypersons everywhere are going through the tranches with a fine-tooth comb.

In many cases, however, the most heinous emails, memos, and file types are nearly impossible to find.

Cover-up or legitimate reason?

You be the judge, check the “Epstein Library” at the DOJ yourself:

Regardless, many highly disturbing files have been unearthed, everything from explicit images and videos to apparent pederast and ritualistic abuse code language.

Remember PizzaGate?

Unfortunately, there’s no denying that more and more disgusting or - at the very least, questionable - emails are to emerge as these files get more exposure.

But let’s not kid ourselves. This is more than just high-powered individuals honeytrapped. This goes to levels of depravity previously unfathomable to the general public.

Although if you’ve read my previous article on this topic, you already know…

It’s beyond child porn, beyond child trafficking, beyond child rape and pedophilia, beyond even child torture and ritualistic satanic abuse.

What we’re talking about is literal pedovores…

And while you can find ~900 references to “pizza” and similar food items in strange ways a la PizzaGate, now it looks like we’ve got another hot ticket on the menu…

Take, for instance, the nearly 400 mentions of ‘jerky’ and ‘beef jerky.’

And then you have peculiar discussions of ‘beef jerky’ that needs to be sent “to the lab directly.”

Some have speculated that the term ‘jerky’ may actually refer to the jejunum of babies, which is the middle section of the small intestine for digesting and absorbing nutrients.

It’s shorter and more delicate than its counterpart in adults, and would require lab processing before safe consumption.

Why would the uber-wealthy be eating beef jerky when they could have filet mignon?

Which brings us to another point.

If we’re talking about the literal consumption of humans here - young children or newborns, even - what happens to the body parts that aren’t used? What happens to the expendables?

Maybe, just maybe, the ‘good meat’ was stored in the tunnels on Epstein’s Island, while the remains were tossed through the trapdoor to the ocean?

Or perhaps, if numerous bodies needed to be managed, that’s what sulfuric acid is for?

For dissolving corpses?

It’s a lot to swallow, I know, but if we don’t accept that children have been tortured, trafficked, and yes, consumed since time immemorial, we’re lying to ourselves and tacitly perpetuating this atrocity.

As for the eating of intestines, as unimaginable as that is, unfortunately, it’s not the first time this organ comes up in the Epstein files…

Now, the above exchange doesn’t necessarily mean this particular event occurred. These were the claims of a “purported victim,” implicating numerous powerful people, including former presidents.

It could all be the rantings and hallucinations of a deranged person.

But what if that person is deranged because they went through literal Hell on Earth?

Again, there’s so much we just don’t know, but when there’s smoke, there’s fire, and given that there are 3 million files to scrutinize, it’s almost too much to manage.

It just goes on and on and on. Not just weird language, but transhumanist experiments, puppet-mastering of world events, and, of course, Epstein and Bill Gates conspiring “to get rid of poor people.”

To the average person, however, it’s just too much to fathom. The opening into this insane depravity is the pedophilia and trafficking angle - that, at least, is enough to get most people to look deeper, but not enough to push them away into dismissing it all outright.

Here’s the truth, whether you can handle it or not.

These people rape and eat humans. They’re cannibals. They’re part of the Satanic Transhumanist Cabal. They’re associated with the most powerful people (if we can call them that) on the planet.

It’s been happening in one shape or form as far back as one can look.

And if you’re wondering why these so-called elites would consume baby parts, drink adrenochrome, inject young blood, and so on, it should be obvious by now.

Also, let’s not kid ourselves, Little St. James Island (LSJ) was just one of many private locations where these kinds of activities occurred and continue to occur in clandestine settings.

I honestly don’t know what’s the sickest of all this.

We talk about ‘pedophilia,’ but in many cases, these demons are referring to not just young children, but babies. Infants. Newborns. The younger, the more innocent, the more precious, the better for these transhumanists.

It’s about the psychic energy. The biochemical effects. The dark, spiritually bankrupt act.

The quality of the “pizza” and “jerky” is everything…

Let’s face reality.

It’s happening, it’s been happening, and it’s been happening for more years than we can count, since the beginning of human nature, practically. I cannot stress that enough. The demons may shapeshift, but they’re still among us, above us, below us, and all around us.

I could belabor the point, but spending too much time at one time on this topic frankly makes me feel sick.

Nobody should stare into that abyss for too long without coming up for air and light.

So with that in mind, I’m going to conclude this article.

I will be writing much more on this topic as more comes up, and more, unfortunately, confirms the contentions made here.

Feel free to share widely. It’s time we stop living in denial. It’s time we cleanse this world of the kind of abject evil detailed herein. And the only way to do that is to first address the demon in the room.

Before it consumes us all.