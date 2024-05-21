MP Andrew Bridgen is pissing a lot of people off lately, and that’s a good thing.

It’s certainly not the first time. The outspoken Conservative Party expellee has been decrying these jabs before many of his peers, making hard and honest comparisons to some of the most deadly events in modern human history.

It’s “the greatest medical scandal in this country in living memory,” he has famously said of the UK’s excess mortality. He has also contended that some 20,000 unexpected deaths in the country have been erased by the authorities. Short of an ‘anti-vaxxer,’ Bridgen is the first to admit that he himself is double vaccinated - and injured.

Touting his science background, which is conspicuously lacking among his contemporaries, the MP has no mercy for those who continue to push the injections. Of course, the “group think” in Parliament is nothing new or unfamiliar. It can be seen across all swaths of society, in all societies, from corporate workforces to medical institutions and political arenas.

But the Dam is Breaking.

Heck, back in the U.S. even the former Director of the CDC, Dr. Redfield, is admitting the numerous damages caused by these jabs. With the usual bullshit excuse of “we saved a lotta lives,” of course…

In his recent interview with jab-injured Chris Cuomo (who once pushed the jab and demonized the true safe and effective ivermectin), the former Director admitted that the injections “really aren’t that critical for those that are under 50” and that “some people got significant side effects.”

Of course, the Director’s manner of admission is entirely predictable. Like many of the leading ‘experts’ and public officials, he attempts to minimize the astronomical death and disease tolls to justify the entirely disastrous global roll-out (and its tyrannical coercion).

No, we never fired people for refusing the jab!

No, we never ruined families and livelihoods!

No, we didn’t injure and kill numerous people, especially young people who had near zero risk of severe consequences from COVID!

No, we didn’t lock people up and bar them from public spaces for being ‘unvaccinated’!

No, we didn’t antagonize and alienate those who saw through the ruse every day on the news!

Fact is, the global consequences of the mRNA injections cannot be ignored. They can try, but that truth will eventually swell to tsunami-like proportions. Whether we like it or not, stick our heads in the sand or not, use cunning psychological manipulation strategies or not, reality has a way of leaking through the seams…

SO SAY WHAT YOU WILL

It really doesn’t matter how hard the perpetrators and compliant bootlickers push back, or what they say or do at a certain point, because at a certain point of critical mass, their tactics will only further intensify the Awakening to the Truth.

In time, the Streisand Effect cannot be overcome by anyone.

The seconds, minutes, and hours keep on ticking ticking ticking…

And all I can say is, I’m glad I’m on the right side.

Share