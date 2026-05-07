There were already seeming attempts with “monkeypox” and other supposed oh-so-scary variants of “C-19” - but could this latest “hantavirus” strain be the one that changes it all?

At the very least, they’re already using it as an excuse to begin contract tracing…

Share

Conveniently, this supposed strain of the hantavirus is the only strain that can transmit between people:

And, similar to C-19 Plandemic PSYOP, the buildup of supposed cases is happening just a short while before a massive global event begins.

Remember the 2019 Military World Games… in Wuhan?

Even if nothing is seeded - whether pathogen or nanotech dispersal - a PSYOP could still be implemented, and with the FIFA World Cup 2026 approaching in June, lasting over a month and attracting millions from across the world, it would surely be an opportunity for the Transhumanists to seize.

We already know Fauci, Gates, and others have presciently predicted another “pandemic,” and given the indictment of Fauci’s adviser, alongside renewed calls to indict Fauci himself before the statute of limitations expires, things may be building to a head.

Not to mention, not long after the World Cup, we have the midterm general election, which is another pivotal event to manipulate for public perception and control.

Could something be cooking up?

Even if it’s a slow boil attempt, if certain people around you start obsessing over “hantavirus,” and if the media continues to obsess over new “cases” and “deaths” and the need for “contact tracing” because of the presence of a “novel variant” in “multiple countries,” then you’ll know something could be underway.

Especially when these AI data centers are just teeming, ready to capture our health data using the greatest infrastructure control grid in human history…