It doesn’t matter where you stand.

If we zoom out, focused less on wartime logistics, battlefield minutiae, and political and ideological differences, we can see one thing clearly: the similarity.

The ongoing war in Iran is hitting the world economy - that much is undeniable. There are countless, complex, interconnected moving parts. There are far-reaching impacts. There are factions. There are contradictions. There are shifting poles and changing narratives.

Just as the Military Industrial Complex played its role in “Operation Warp Speed,” it’s now securing its contracts thanks to the protracting “Operation Epic Fury.”

Two weeks to “flatten the curve” = Two weeks to “finish the job”

And as usual, the corporate mainstream media is doing everything in its power to make the Iran War the only story that matters. Non-stop, hyperbolic, highly divisive headlines and tickers and on-the-ground updates, not a far cry from the ceaseless ‘death’ and ‘case’ streams of the Plandemic PSYOP.

We’re talking overt and covert propaganda and subterfuge here - a reality architected to skew public perception. And, with the brain only taking 13 milliseconds to register an image, there’s no telling what’s being fed to us subliminally…

Remember that thing called the Epstein files? With incredibly disturbing revelations that have now almost completely vanished from public consciousness?

It’s not simply about what we’re told and shown. Beyond commission, it’s omission - what we’re not told and shown.

For many in the public, all it takes is a monolithic media flick of the switch, and their latest NPC instructions are installed.

Could the whole Iran situation be a COVID 2.0?

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Again, all of this should be situated within a greater framework. A framework that certainly features depopulation as one of its core pillars, inextricably connected with coercion and control.

In many ways, the similarities with the Plandemic PSYOP are undeniable.

Lest we forget… people were financial captives. Discord was sewn. Lies and deceptions were rampant. Third-world countries - and first-world - crushed.

A massive transfer of wealth occurred, as we, the peasants, were left hung out to dry - and die by nanoweapon injection.

According to Catherine Austin Fitts, investment banker and former Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development for Housing, it’s all by design.

Already, the 32 member countries of the International Energy Agency (IEA) have unanimously agreed to make 400 million barrels of oil from their emergency reserves available, exceeding the previous record of 183 million for the Russia-Ukraine war.

It’s not difficult to see where this could go, whether you believe it’s wholly orchestrated or unintended.

Supply chains break, shortages and rationing are next, and then shutdowns are imposed, ostensibly to withstand the economic effects.

In reality, however, they’re used to once again attempt the Great Reset through digital IDs, programmable money, a social credit score grid, and so on.

Now, physical ‘lockdowns’ may be the most overt form of oppression, but the starvation and resource chokehold would be enough on their own. Many lesser countries would collapse, and their populations would then be allowed to flood more established countries, becoming the test case for a dependent, ‘globalized’ class.

With enormous AI data centers well underway everywhere, the citizen and non-citizen dragnet would tighten further. Not to mention, a renewed push for “vaccine passports” under the WHO’s quietly-expanding Global Digital Health Certification Network.

But none of it matters.

None of it matters if the minds of the masses are, again, distracted. Because at that point, it’s already a done deal.

Many brains have already been turned to mush anyway by the nanoweapon injections, so it’s likely even easier to brainwash them now than it was before (even though you’d think they learned something from the Plandemic).

And once again, the same tired tactics. Problem-Reaction-Solution. Hegelian Dialectic. Pit us all against each other while those at the top reap more resources, more power, and more ungodly influence over our lives, no matter what happens with this war.

Where before it was unvaccinated vs vaccinated or anti-vaxxer vs pro-vaxxer, now it’s war hawk vs dove or America First vs Israel First or whatever.

It doesn’t matter. To the ones creating these classifications, it doesn’t matter. They just want us to fight each other. They want us to hate each other. They want us to destroy each other.

Sure, on certain levels, in certain contexts, at certain times, these distinctions have some level of importance - perhaps even significant importance. But, if like so many people quibbling over a particular statistical procedure employed in some “vaccine study” - when it’s all manipulated bullshit to begin with - then, we’ll again completely lose sight of the forest for the trees.

Because if that’s where this whole thing’s headed, giving the Satanic Transhumanist Cabal another prime shot at breaking us all, the notion of ‘country’ or ‘nation’ or ‘political party’ will be the last thing of all things to make a meaningful difference...