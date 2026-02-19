The mainstream media doesn’t want to go there.

And if you talk to the average person, you might notice something. They’ll readily admit now that ‘pedophiles run the world,’ then they’ll shrug their shoulders, plod off to work, and look forward to their next Netflix series when the day’s drudgery is done.

What most people don’t want to consider is that pedophilia is just the tip of the Baalian horn.

Sure, more and more people are waking up, but just as many will shake their heads like a toddler in denial, hand clearly caught in the cookie jar.

Turns out the ‘Elites’ have their own cookie jar. But this one, my friends, is hard for even the most hardened of hearts to digest…

Now, it’s one thing to discount an email here or a file there as just the eccentricities of super-rich, corrupt, ugly human beings, inside and out. But to find literally hundreds, discussing everyday food items as if they’re the most cherished delicacies on the planet?

To see such urgency and obsession and strange phrasing - again and again and again? If you aren’t scratching your head and at least questioning that this could be something more, you’re lying to yourself.

Whether it’s “cream cheese,” “pizza,” “beef jerky,” “muffins,” or other culinary terms, one has to wonder. One has to read between the lines.

It’s also worth noting the level of planning and preparation involved with all these seemingly commonplace food items. Why would people with hundreds of millions of dollars, private jets, and their own sprawling enclaves talk so excitedly and extensively about the quotidian?

In almost every case, these individuals are absolutely foaming at the mouth for these “ingredients.” They’re concerned that the ingredients won’t be gathered in time. That they won’t be available, that they won’t be properly handled and preserved.

To put it simply, Epstein and his cohorts were fiending for this stuff.

Why?

And what’s going on in Paris specifically?

Is this the same Paris that Epstein allegedly traveled to with filmmaker Woody Allen for “les pedophile convention”?

The same Woody Allen who merrily discussed with Epstein eating hearts and bones?

As many of you already know, the strangest of all the correspondences features “jerky” and “beef jerky.” While most of us were familiar with the disturbing references to “pizza” back when PizzaGate first hit, the allusions to “jerky” are perhaps even more unsettling.

Remember: regular, unopened beef jerky does not need to be refrigerated. Certainly not frozen. And it certainly doesn’t need to be “analyzed” by a lab…

For whatever reason, Epstein and his pals really have a penchant for jerky.

In fact, they all seem like drug addicts for the stuff - how could that be?

What could make the richest, most powerful people in the world absolutely obsessed with jerky everywhere they go? Clearly, whenever they go globetrotting on their private jets, they’re concerned that their supply may run dry.

Whatever is going on here, Epstein becomes extremely displeased when he runs out. Evidently, he’s going through his jerky supply at a very rapid rate…

In fact, Epstein talks about “being off” and “then being back.”

What is he referring to? Is he talking about some sort of work obligation? Or is he speaking of being off the prized jerky and then getting back on the jerky, and consuming it voraciously?

Whatever the case may be, at some point, Mr. Epstein returns to “eating regular food again.”

What the fuck does that mean?

Of course, that doesn’t mean “JE” isn’t prepared for when his jerky appetite returns. Which is why he still has “6 bags of it in the downstairs freezer for his next trip.”

By the way, is it any coincidence that the ‘chef’ friend Francis of all these sickos just so happens to work at a restaurant named “Cannibal”?

The inside joke is readily apparent in the following email:

But let’s take a step back.

What is “jerky”?

Are we talking about live children, or even babies? Is that why they have to ‘walk over the jerky’? How and when are they preparing it? Why the lab analysis? Why the need for ice and freezing?

Are we talking about flesh, organs, and other body parts already prepared?

All of the above?

Perhaps, just perhaps, that’s the role of “the dentist”?

Undoubtedly, the torture, the extraction, and the preparation of these pedovore meals are all intertwined. We can talk about the creation of the natural oxidation product, adrenochrome, but something tells me it goes far beyond that.

Something tells me the “chrome” (Google Chrome, anyone?) is just one of the many deprived addictions & afflictions of these Satanic Transhumanists. They want it all. They want to do it all.

At this point, nothing is off the table - it’s all conceivable. If your mind can plumb those dark depths, then you know they’ve at least fathomed it and thought about doing it.

Maybe the movie Hostel was trying to tell us something?

Interestingly (and disgustingly), if you use Google “Chrome,” a simple query reveals a rather horrifying truth.

Still wondering what this so-called jerky could be? Wondering why the term jerky is used of all food-related terms?

Maybe the similarities are more striking than we realize…

The truth is, these food code words could refer to a variety of different cannibalistic ‘menu items,’ and every sicko may have a slightly different way of preparing them. It seems like anything we can imagine has happened.

Were children and babies tortured and killed? Yes.

Were their bodies consumed? Yes.

Did Epstein and others take a highly scientific approach to the torture and consumption of their victims in an effort to maximize the perceived or real impacts of such Satanic rituals? Absolutely.

Do these fucking pieces of shit continue to persist today, thinking they’re invincible still, even with millions of files released? You bet your ass they do.

And boy oh boy do they take an almost child-like pleasure in their dark, disgusting deeds…

The word “Yummy” appears quite frequently in the files. In fact, a search in the Full Epstein Library provides over 300 results.

Now, you can say that this is just people who really like their foods and delicacies, or you can wake up and realize what’s really going on here. It’s up to you at this point, because if you still don’t think there’s enough evidence showing that these demons are pedovores, you may never accept that.

Many people, fortunately, are coming to grips with this and slowly embracing the terrifying but necessary Truth the world needs to see.

The public is also reassessing old information. Everything from prominent music videos from big-time stars to award ceremonies, seemingly innocuous interviews, and a whole host of other media that were hiding right in our faces all along.

They’ve mocked us for far too long, and now a large subset of the populace is realizing that.

Speaking of “Yummy”?

Numerous people are now going back to one music video in particular, the song “Yummy” by none other than Justin Bieber, a child star who was undoubtedly ravaged by the system, and who has clearly tried to cope with substances as a result.

First, consider the refrain of the song - “Yummy” - which many believe sounds a lot like “Young me.”

Then you’ve got certain suspicious lyrics, such as the following:

“Lost control of myself, I’m compromised

You’re incriminating, no disguise

And you ain’t never runnin’ low on supplies.”

But what makes this song so revealing - aside from its promotional campaign, which featured actual photos of babies - is the accompanying music video. If you watch the video above, it’s all pretty blatant.

“Yea Babe” “Yea Babe” “Yea Babe”

It all begins with Justin entering through a kitchen, the lighting very dark and grim, like a morgue. Then he emerges into some kind of ballroom. Young kids are the performers, and older adult elites are sitting at tables.

The colors are pink and pizza-themed (to put it mildly), and the colors of the food and room change to darker hues as the video progresses, as Justin also removes his clothes.

The adults, meanwhile, consume the strange food with voracity.

Throughout the song, different adults appear to rotate in and out, taking their turn sitting around Bieber as they consume that ugly food with their pink drinks.

At one point, girls in white dresses crawl out from beneath the table, and that’s about when Bieber begins to undress a bit.

Some have pointed to certain characters featured in the video, noting their striking resemblance to well-known record label executives, DC power players, and the like.

Toward the end of the video, as Bieber and others dance on the tables in debauchery, the lights abruptly flash black, and then everybody’s gone, except for Bieber sitting in the center and one familiar-looking older man sitting in the back left.

The camera zooms out, revealing a baby pig on one table and a red outfit left behind, eerily familiar to the same outfit a young female performer was wearing at the beginning of the video.

As the music video concludes, a piece of cake on a plate flashes and vanishes, replaced by a picture of a young Justin Bieber with the word “Yummy” beneath it.

What does it all mean?

Evidently, Justin Bieber was emotionally distraught during the making of the video. Was this a cry for help? An attempt to show people what was going on? Did Bieber himself partake in these dark, disturbing activities?

After all, as is common in these circles, many early victims often become later perpetrators. It’s all part of the continuation of that Satanic spirit, like a demonic pathogen spread from one to another to all.

I understand how difficult it is to basically have to overhaul our entire worldviews, and for the average ‘normie,’ it’s probably largely impossible.

Rape, torture, sacrifice, the consumption of literal human body parts…

Can you imagine how most people will think and feel when they realize how many of the celebrities they idolize are literal Satanists?

Whatever happens from hereon out, it’s only going to get worse before it gets better.

But like I always say, we can’t turn a blind eye or force a closed mind.

They’ve been telling us, laughing in our faces, this whole damn time. And it’s nigh time we made them pay…

