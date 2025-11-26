A gargantuan, steaming heap, to be exact.

Recently, the pharma-funded presstitutes have been working overtime to dispel all notions that placebo-controlled trials are important. They’ve specifically attacked RFK Jr.’s call for such trials for all new “vaccines.”

It’s unethical, they claim. It’s unsafe, they warn. It’s bad science, they parrot.

Of course, as with all things the Medical Orthodoxy has established and inculcated, once you peel back the layers, it’s nothing but a stinking lie.

First off, is the issue of so-called placebos.

What is a placebo, anyway? According to those like RFK Jr., the only acceptable placebo must be an inert placebo.

So what’s an inert placebo?

It may seem like a semantic game, but given that none of the 14 routine childhood injections were licensed based on a placebo-controlled trial using an inert saline solution, it’s an important distinction.

But notice the interpretative leeway here.

While typically referring to something like saline or sugar, many of the definitions for placebo stress the “inert or innocuous” line.

Innocuous means it doesn’t cause harm. But who’s determining that? The same people who have an incentive to push a product for massive profit? The same people who run controls with reactogenic aluminum-containing ‘placebos,’ as well as other “vaccines” that, themselves, were greenlit through the same suspect process?

After all, we’re told that the placebo-controlled trial “is widely regarded as the gold standard for testing the efficacy of new treatments.”

But of course, it’s easier said than done. You also have to consider the “placebo effect,” where an otherwise inert substance still triggers a positive psychosomatic response, and its counterpart, the 1961-coined “nocebo effect,” where the inert substance triggers a negative psychosomatic response.

This latter term, as you might expect, gained serious traction during the C-19 Plandemic years. In fact, it’s been repeatedly used to dismiss any and all claims that the injections cause harm.

Myocarditis? Brain fog? Unexplained disease or disorder?

It’s just “nocebo.”

As we can see, what appears to be a simple concept - placebo - becomes far more convoluted when actually implemented in our upside-down, bought-and-paid-for reality of The Science™.

So why then, all factors considered, would we ever allow a so-called placebo to even in the slightest have a potential, hypothetical, however infinitesimal, chance of triggering a physiological response?

Especially in the case of these ‘placebo-controlled’ trials containing aluminum (linked to autism) and other dubious “vaccines”?

Why, you ask? I’ll tell you why, because it’s all horseshit.

We’re told it’s about ethical considerations. We’re told that if the experimental group injections actually work and boost immune responses, then it’s unethical to deny placebo participants this benefit.

We’re told that large observational field studies suffice. We’re told that randomly controlled trials (RCTs), while valid and reliable, are not necessary in all cases.

In the case of highly deadly illnesses like Ebola, arguments can be made.

But what about the plethora of infectious diseases for which most of today’s injections have been approved?

This is where “non-inferiority trials” come into play. As previously mentioned, many clinical trials test new treatments against existing, standard treatments, not against placebos.

A new treatment is considered non-inferior if it is “not unacceptably less efficacious than an active control treatment already in use.”

So then we have to ask: what are those margins of acceptance?

Because the calculus isn’t always about just fewer side effects or greater benefits. In the avaricious world of Big Pharma, marketability and availability often supersede the actual safety and efficacy of the product.

Simply think back to the catastrophic Operation Warp Speed, which was largely accelerated via emergency use authorizations (EUAs).

Remember how quickly the media was to demonize ivermectin as “horse paste?” Remember how they lied and said the White House was telling people to “inject bleach,” when in reality the ‘disinfectant’ in question was a UVA light procedure studied at Cedars-Sinai?

Don’t forget, the only way an emergency use authorization can be granted is if certain statutory requirements are met, including the absence of any “adequate, approved, and available alternative to the product [C-19 nanoweapon injection].”

So, in other words, the mainstream media had to relentlessly attack alternative remedies to push their master’s poison.

Which is hellacious, given that ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine were supposedly identified as “curative”…

Clearly, the lies and deceptions are more than we’ll ever know. As I’ve often said, it’s best just to take what you’re told and invert it; that’s the easiest way to approach some approximation of the truth.

Otherwise, you’ll just drive yourself mad trying to parse the excruciating minutiae of this endless Propaganda Machine.

For instance, take the alleged early trials of the C-19 injections, which claimed to find over 90% efficacy (now laughable).

Based on these glowing numbers, placebo controls were phased out because, after all, to deny participants the miraculous “safe & effective” would be tantamount to murder!

Now, of course, we know it was all B.S.

The “Pfizer Papers” are more than a smoking gun; they’re an uncontained conflagration.

Imagine if the general public were aware of all this?

Heck, imagine if they actually cared.

Problem is, it’s a big pill to swallow and once you embark on the road to full awakening, there’s really no turning back.

See, as much as we’d sometimes like to, we can’t be like Cypher from The Matrix. We can’t have our memories wiped and be reinserted into the Matrix to lead an ignorant, comfortable life.

As much as we sometimes “wanna remember nothing,” we realize that it would all be for naught. It would ultimately be a fake existence, and despite all the challenges, stigmas, fears, and worries that come with greater awareness, that come with awakening, it’s certainly worth it.

The unexamined life is not worth living, a brilliant man once said.

So call me greedy, because I’m looking for all the worth I can get ;)