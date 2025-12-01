As you can expect, some people don’t like being told they’re wrong.

More than that, they don’t like the slightest insinuation that they may just, well, have poisoned themselves or others - indirectly - by swallowing the propaganda wholly and happily.

So perhaps it’s no surprise that after the recent FDA memo linked the C-19 nanoweapon injections to the deaths of 10 children (a gross understatement), the Trust the Science™ types just… aren’t… having it.

Here are some of their top hits, from predictable, conditioned responses to outright insanity and inanity…

1. Children haven’t died from the jabs, it’s all political BS, and it threatens “one of the most amazing achievements” of the modern medical age.

2. Investigating child deaths linked to “vaccines” ultimately endangers kids’ lives, so much so that it’s best to leave the United States before starting a family.

3. Restricting C-19 injections among children is tantamount to MURDER.

4. Children are walking, talking COVID plague rats , and denying them C-19 vaccination will sicken, harm, and kill countless more!

5. Depopulation is underway. But not by injecting adults and children with dangerous injections - by not injecting them!

6. Nobody cares about the countless children who have died from COVID-19! They just want to demonize a perfectly safe and effective vaccine!!

7. Children who are ‘unvaccinated’ for C-19 have a 50% chance of dying from the virus.

8. Evil, uninformed anti-vaxxers are responsible for untold suffering, whether from resurging measles or coronaviruses that leave children dead or “permanently disabled.”

9. There is only one conclusion: this administration wants people to die.

10. No COVID shots for the young? I guess you’d rather we put babies on respirators ???

So there you have it.

It’s hard to tell what percentage of these deranged comments are from bots, pharma shills, and actual everyday citizens who are just extremely brainwashed and mentally unwell.

We have to remember that many of these people have been emotionally manipulated since the beginning, and given that they’ve probably received all their ‘boosters,’ they’re probably brain-damaged as well.

I often talk about self-assembling intrabody nanocircuitry. You don’t have to believe it, but from the looks of things, some of these folks are already way more robot than human…

Share