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Bianca Kennedy's avatar
Bianca Kennedy
17h

I will NEVER forget anything about the Plannedemic trojan horse bioweapon released onto citizens worldwide for culling of the global population and for furthering central governance and global tyranny.

Outstanding post!

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Phil Palij's avatar
Phil Palij
11h

A timely reminder of the democidal lies, hypocrisy and panic deliberately driving the demand for the toxic by design fluids, chemicals and pure evil behind the mRNA 'vaccinations'.

The true components, chemical constituents of and intentions behind the mRNA bioweapons but the consequences grow with each passing minute, hour and day.

The monsters behind it still walk the earth free...

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