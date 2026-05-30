Then:
Now:
Then:
“You're okay. You're not going to get COVID if you have these vaccinations.”
Now:
Then:
“Our data from the CDC today suggests that vaccinated people do not carry the virus, don’t get sick. And that it’s not just in the clinical trials, but it’s also in real-world data.”
Now:
Then:
“My hope is that there's 20 to 30% of the population that will be willing to take the vaccine fairly early on, knowing that they're helping their fellow citizens by the transmission-blocking benefit that the vaccine brings.”
Now:
“We didn’t have vaccines that block transmission… We need a new way of doing the vaccines.”
Then:
Now:
“While the First Partner and I followed the restaurant’s health protocols and took safety precautions, I should have modeled better behavior and not joined the dinner.”
Then:
“Success doesn’t mean zero COVID-19 cases. It means zero tolerance, which means that as soon as we know we have a case, we go in straight away…”
Now:
Then:
Now:
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Now:
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Now:
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Now:
“I take responsibility for falling for a setup by a neighborhood salon I’ve gone to for many years.”
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I will NEVER forget anything about the Plannedemic trojan horse bioweapon released onto citizens worldwide for culling of the global population and for furthering central governance and global tyranny.
Outstanding post!
A timely reminder of the democidal lies, hypocrisy and panic deliberately driving the demand for the toxic by design fluids, chemicals and pure evil behind the mRNA 'vaccinations'.
The true components, chemical constituents of and intentions behind the mRNA bioweapons but the consequences grow with each passing minute, hour and day.
The monsters behind it still walk the earth free...