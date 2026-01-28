Countless people across the United States are seeing, saying, and experiencing the same thing.

Just a few days ago, a near-record 34 states were hit by a monstrous continental-scale extratropical cyclone with Arctic air intrusion. Or, as some have called it, a weather weapon.

Stretching ~2,000 miles and impacting 230 million people or two-thirds of the country, this wintry behemoth buried many towns, cities, and states with snow and ice, shattering records left and right as much of the nation plunged into ‘polar vortex’ lows.

When all was said and done, Winter Storm Fern triggered the highest number of counties under emergency weather alerts ever recorded. During its pinnacle, the storm reached all the way from the Four Corners of Arizona, Utah, Colorado, and New Mexico to Maine.

And as you can expect, this size and strength resulted in catastrophic damage in numerous places, especially in the “warzone” of Tennessee and a large swath of northern Mississippi, reflecting the kind of ‘snowpocalypse’ aftermath you’d expect from a Hollywood studio.

It was truly a storm for the ages. And while some lament that their forecasters were wrong, and they received little more than rain or flurries, others may be looking at weeks without power and access, all amid potentially fatal sub-freezing temperatures.

Not to mention, over a million power outages, 50 dead and climbing, and an estimated $100+ billion in financial fallout.

But we could go on and on with the superlatives.

And yes, it’s arguably true that winter storms of the past have dumped more snow or ice in certain places, with more people killed or hurt, and arguably greater risks and damages - that’s all arguably true.

The thing with this recent winter storm, however, is how highly it ranks in so many categories of size, impact, destruction, power, and so on.

Characteristics that are problematic enough on their own, but when accompanied by these persistent, insanely low temperatures - and sub-zero wind chills - make it all the more troubling…

However, it goes even beyond that.

Because perhaps, above all else, what makes Winter Storm Fern so historic are the widely reported anomalies that continue to pour out…

Of course, to get to the core of all this, it’s probably best that we first take a close look at what was happening before any of this precipitation pounded down upon us.

What would eventually become Winter Storm Fern actually began off the coast of California and western Mexico around January 22, an “unusually low latitude” for such storms to originate.

And while this soon-to-be-colossus was cooking up, folks all across the lower 48 were taking notice. Notice, that is, of the signs right above.

Sometimes, something can be so clear and large and right in front of your face that you look right through it and never know it’s there.

In this case - in these innumerable cases - however, plenty of people were seeing it.

And we’re not just talking about the “the strongest solar radiation storm in over 20 years” just days before the winter storm. That likely played a role as well. No, what we’re talking about is something the so-called conspiracy theorists have been pointing to, observing, and scrutinizing by eye and image for decades.

And, as you might expect, what they saw en masse right before Winter Storm Fern hit them hard…

Now, many people will immediately dismiss these as contrails, or condensation trails, the white, line-shaped clouds trailing behind high-flying aircraft, particularly jets.

The common explanation given is that when jet engines burn fuel, they produce water vapor as a main byproduct, combined with other particles. In the upper atmosphere, where it’s cold, the water vapor then quickly condenses around these other exhaust particles, freezes into ice crystals, and creates the visible trail.

It is said that depending on the atmospheric conditions, some contrails will vanish in just seconds, whereas in more humid conditions, the crystals won’t evaporate rapidly, but instead attract other moisture and last for hours, even spreading out far and wide due to the wind.

“Chemtrails,” we are told, are merely a misunderstanding of science perpetuated by crazy people and attention-seekers.

But what about stratospheric aerosol injections?

Remember when former CIA Director John Brennan referred to a stratospheric aerosol injection (SAI) program, a geoengineering program that “potentially could help reverse the warming effects of global climate change”?

Or how about the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)’s own factsheet, referring to such “deliberate, large-scale actions” of the same type?

We already know Congress has an interest in it, not to mention every developed country and power structure in the world, for that matter.

Geoengineering - SAI being just one technology - is a term that encompasses a wide umbrella. In theory, its tentacles are everywhere. Whether it’s national security, agriculture, infrastructure, biomedicine, epidemiology, or the increasingly lucrative weather derivatives markets, the range of applications is truly enormous.

Like a giant, growing, artificial cloud dispersing its countless nanoparticles over us all…

Now, some might say, but these programs are for changing climates and impacting solar radiation, not weaponizing the weather, and definitely not for creating a winter storm like the one that just hit the U.S.

And that’s easy to say and think, until you review the history of treaties, ecoterrorism, and dubious manipulations throughout the modern era.

Even when people do, many of them immediately think of the High Frequency Active Auroral Research Program (HAARP), and while that’s the most infamous, it’s just the tip of the melting iceberg.

There are many other programs and initiatives, cutting-edge tech, and ‘weather centers’ that serve dual purposes. There are hundreds of patents. There are so many examples, it’s actually amusing that so many people state outright that geoengineering and weather modification aren’t going on.

The truth is, creating and steering a storm like Winter Storm Fern is far from impossible. It’s not only doable, but it’s not even that difficult.

As the CEO of Rainmaker - the company partly linked to the recent Texas floods - has openly said: “It’s actually way easier to make snow than it is rain.”

Of course, creating and steering a storm like Winter Storm Fern would require a little more firepower than what a regional weather modification company like Rainmaker possesses.

It would take a more organized, widespread effort, facilitated by an integrated system hiding in plain sight.

Does that mean “firing trillion-watt lasers”?

According to Dane Wigington of GeoEngineering Watch, what drives all of this is a process known as chemical ice nucleation.

Wigington claims that chemical ice nucleation is a weather modification technique that has been used for untold decades now. It works by dispersing specialized chemical agents to form ice in clouds under conditions where it wouldn’t normally happen.

It begins with high-altitude jets, whether military, commercial, or specialized tankers. These jets release fine particulate matter containing ice-nucleating chemicals into targeted cloud systems or atmospheric moisture streams. Although many call the resulting trails in the sky normal contrails, Wigington and many others argue that their spread and longevity differentiate them from the norm.

The ‘tic-tac-toe’ formation, Wigington says, is a classic sign on satellite and radar imagery indicating deliberate spraying.

As for the specific chemical agents used?

They are what are known as endothermic (heat-absorbing) compounds with high heats of solution, containing things such as urea, potassium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, or similar patented substances.

When these particles interact with supercooled water droplets in clouds, they trigger rapid ice crystal formation that leads to anomalous formations such as so-called ice boulders, ice pancakes, or hail in warm temperatures above 40°F.

And it’s reportedly happening all over the world.

Much of this engineered wintry precipitation sublimates, Wigington says, so much of it converts from a solid to a gas, bypassing the liquid phase. The extreme case, of course, is dry ice.

And given the record warm atmospheric moisture in the Gulf of Mexico, there is plenty of ‘ammo’ for the Climate Engineers to do their darnedest.

Through their patented processes, these ecoterrorists can pull the Gulf of Mexico moisture up, chemically alter it, and steer it to produce unseasonable snowfall even in above-freezing ground temperatures.

This creates “snow that doesn’t melt” or frigid cold snaps amid otherwise warm conditions.

But it goes even further.

Wigington explicitly connects chemical ice nucleation to NEXRAD (Next Generation Weather Radar) systems and other electromagnetic technologies. As he has claimed with the recent historic hurricanes, NEXRAD can be used to synergistically enhance, steer, and amplify the effects of chemical dispersions.

When used in conjunction with ground-based microwave transmitters and ionospheric heaters (like HAARP), NEXRAD radars can emit radio frequencies or electromagnetic pulses to manipulate atmospheric particles.

This is where sudden strengthening can occur, as well as anomalous radar animations showing weird ripples or pulses.

Note the above term. “Bomb Cyclone.”

Terms like this are increasingly used in everyday vernacular, but they were never even a thing just a decade ago. You would rarely hear people talk of ‘rapid intensification’ or ‘explosive intensification’ - and if they did, it was largely academic or theoretical, not parroted on every news station prior to weather events.

Or how about ‘bombogenesis’ for winter storms like the one that is expected this weekend, following in the aftermath of Winter Storm Fern?

And then you have the issue of the aforementioned radar anomalies.

Are people just uninformed and seeing things, or did they catch something very… artificial prior to Winter Storm Fern?

All of it, of course, is blamed on Climate Change that we’re all supposedly responsible for. And therefore, to combat these issues, the Elites claim we need to geoengineer more!

If anything, it’s the inverse, and they are creating the problem and then providing the ‘solution.’

Where have we heard that before?

And this is likely nothing new.

After all, the main patent for ice nucleation weather modification was granted in 1971 and expired in 1988, entering the public domain.

So if you’re wondering why so many people have been seeing strange structures in rainwater, or just recently in the snow under a microscope, that’s no coincidence.

We’re being poisoned from above, and when it settles, it’s in everything and everywhere, and it’s a primary reason so many biomes are dying.

Could this be the “intelligent evil dust scattered everywhere, like confetti, in everything,” that Julian Assange referred to?

Now take it even further.

If these nano- and microparticles are being found in people all over the world (regardless of ‘vaccination’ status), what are they doing?

Sure, they’re both slowly and acutely contributing to health issues, of both body and mind. And sure, they’re definitely turning humans into something closer to transhumans, as we are inevitably forced into a fusion with the Matrix.

But how much are they controlled?

How much are they being used to mind control all of us?

If you ask yourself why people would do this, why people would control the weather, and use those same particles for ulterior purposes to control the world’s populations, it all falls under the Transhumanist Agenda.

Think about what just happened recently, right around the time Winter Storm Fern began to churn up.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) just met in Davos, Switzerland, and among the many items on its agenda was the control of the world’s weather patterns and climates (i.e., control of the people).

We just saw James O’Keefe catch a DARPA insider openly admitting that artificial rain and large-scale weather interventions are spanning the U.S., Europe, and beyond.

The same DARPA that RFK Jr. not long ago suspected of being behind the chemtrails in the United States.

Is it just a coincidence that soon after President Trump called out the Davos elite for their “Green New Scam,” a winter storm buried most of the U.S. (not to mention 7 feet in Russia)?

The truth is, if you lived through the COVID-19 Plandemic PSYOP as a sentient, inquisitive human being, you know that coincidences are rare. As much as the monolith media would love to demonize us for connecting the dots, we’re not crazy; we’re merely superior at pattern recognition.

Trust your gut.

Trust your intuition.

It’s the one thing the democidal Elites want to remove from us most.

If you’re wondering why large-scale weather manipulation and weaponization are intensifying, it’s because they help fulfill many of the Transhumanist goals.

From selective culling and depopulation to compliance testing, distraction, disaster profiteering, economic consolidation, and narrative control, the interrelations are there for all who choose to look.

Many people will scoff at all of this, of course, and in many cases, their entire reason will be because it’s been predicted.

If the forecasters predict a massive snowstorm, then surely it couldn’t have been geoengineered?

This, obviously, is a nonsensical retort, but one that exemplifies the mass brainwashing of the populace.

What people need to realize is that the monolith media is merely an arm or extension of the Satanic Transhumanist Cabal. It’s merely their mouthpiece, conditioning us to normalize everything.

Children dying of heart attacks and turbo cancers is normal.

Freakish record ice blasts and snow anomalies, preceded by widespread stratospheric aerosol injections, are normal.

Everybody staring at their screens and turning to AI for everything is normal.

The conditioning is strong, but perhaps if we hammer at moments like this, when the level of manipulation is so glaringly obvious - even to subsets of sheeple - then we can make some headway.

Or maybe not. Maybe it’s all for naught.

Maybe we just need to sit back, hold on to our seats, and weather the storm.

The next, big, totally unprecedented but totally normal storm…