Eccentrik’s Substack

Eccentrik’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
7hEdited

It's the fricking middle of winter. Storms, snow, ice, wind, blizzards are going to occur. Bomb cyclone? Good grief. Couldn't you just say nuclear hurricane and really try and scare everyone to death? If you think these storms are engineered, then they could do it in the fall or spring and really screw things up. A winter storm in winter or colder temps? How insanely crazy.

I am in the middle of the pretend bomb cyclone. Temps to fall below zero but nothing outrageous. Snow? The weather dude is saying partly sunny through the weekend, but colder.

Not saying these murder pilots aren't putting toxic crap in the atmosphere. I don't buy they are creating winter storms and icy cold. When I see records like 20-30 below zero for this area or two feet of snow in a raging blizzard, then I will be a believer.

Otherwise, it's just winter doing what it does best.

Reply
Share
Daniel Meegan's avatar
Daniel Meegan
23m

Climateviewer.com

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Eccentrik · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture