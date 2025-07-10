Eccentrik’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bianca Kennedy's avatar
Bianca Kennedy
3h

Good resource to have. Thank you! I noticed it has 26K downloads. Let's make it more!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
WayneBGood's avatar
WayneBGood
3h

Dr. Steven Hatfield! He beat up Robert Mueller & James Comey, then took their lunch money!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Eccentrik
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture