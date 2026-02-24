THREE-PART Pre-Print Study Examines Freakish "Calamari Clots"!
These alien-like structures have borne striking resemblance to the tiny tubules & filaments found in the vials, solutions, and bodily fluids of the injected...
I’ve been writing about these never-before-seen structures A LOT from the very beginning, and now, they’re just finally starting to get the attention they deserve in actual scientific papers…
Although not exactly new news to those of us who have been following along, it’s good to see a more detailed scientific breakdown:
Paper 1 (Morphology):
https://www.preprints.org/manuscript/202601.1846/v1
Paper 2 (Elemental Analysis):
https://www.preprints.org/manuscript/202601.2149/v1
Paper 3 (Proteomics):
https://www.preprints.org/manuscript/202601.2319/v1
The “Calamari clots” are referred to as soft actuators according to the patent. It is the way that Artificial Intelligence will be able to take physical control of the body for those that survive this hacking of our DNA.
Ok, so now we need to trace their origins and therefore designers. This genocide on an atomic level.