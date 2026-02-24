Eccentrik’s Substack

Eccentrik’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sterling Young's avatar
Sterling Young
13h

The “Calamari clots” are referred to as soft actuators according to the patent. It is the way that Artificial Intelligence will be able to take physical control of the body for those that survive this hacking of our DNA.

Reply
Share
Ted Stone's avatar
Ted Stone
9h

Ok, so now we need to trace their origins and therefore designers. This genocide on an atomic level.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Eccentrik · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture