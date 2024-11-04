Share

You are not to question injections.

You are not to question elections.

Any questions?

It doesn’t matter where you stand at this point, as long as you stand for something. Because those who wish to bring us down, clamp down on our freedoms and shove their tyrannical edicts down our throat? They want you exactly where they had many during the ‘COVID Era.’

They want you on your hands and knees. Pleading for them to make your life simpler and better, if only you follow their commands with blind obedience.

“Please sir, can I have some more??”

Perhaps what amazes me most is that it seems to be working on people. Still.

The same platitudes, the same buzzwords, the same pejoratives - it’s all being rolled out in monolithic media style to convince people that they are peabrain whack jobs for questioning… anything.

It’s going to take weeks for the, ehhmm, ‘data’ to come in. This is totally normal. This is totally fine.

Don’t be a…

“conspiracy theorist”

Don’t spread…

“misinformation”

Don’t make “baseless” and “unsubstantiated” claims when there’s…

“zero evidence”

Sit back, relax, and Trust the Scien - I mean, Process.

tRuSt ThE pRoCeSs

You can tell the Powers That Be are angry or scared or both, because they’re already bemoaning the fact that the Tech Giants who unapologetically pushed COVID lies and suppressed COVID truths in the name of ‘fighting disinformation’ (and who can reportedly swing upwards of 25 million votes through algorithmic manipulations) are now supposedly taking a step back…

Now, of course, we all know that elections are completely safe and effec - safe & secure - and that election integrity is of utmost importance to those who want nothing but the best for you and yours.

The only election interference comes from the occasional backwoods troglodyte and of course nefarious Russians and Putin surrogates who wish to undermine our great infallible Constitutional Republic.

Good thing The New York Times and Washington Post received a Pulitzer Prize for their incisive reporting on Russsssia!

And good thing the esteemed 60 Minutes, which pushed the Russian collusion narrative ad nauseam and now faces a lawsuit for an unprecedented ‘editing’ of its Kamala interview, is here to tell us that election fraud claims are nonsense…

Can’t we just TRUST THE EXPERTS already??

Why do you plebeian keyboard warriors always have to spoil the fun? Don’t you know most people just wanna work, watch Netflix, and not have to face this nonsense? Don’t you know that by now?

How many booster shots is it going to take to inject some sense into you??

After all, how can you make claims if you don’t have evidence?

How can you whinge about election fraud, cheating, anomalies, and irregularities if you have literally zErO eVidEnCe??

I mean, it’s not like there’s “a well-funded cabal of powerful people, ranging across industries and ideologies, working together behind the scenes to influence perceptions, change rules and laws, steer media coverage and control the flow of information.”

They certainly aren’t doing anything untoward!

“They were not rigging the election; they were fortifying it”!!

And of course, nobody is trying to “produce an unaware and compliant citizenry.”

Again, there is LITERALLY zero evidence of election side effec- stealing. Like, literally zero, yall. Mail-in ballots are safe and effective, and correlation does not imply causation.

Duhhh

But in all seriousness, if you want ‘proof,’ you really don’t need to scour the internet. You can if you want. You can spend every waking minute scrolling through Twitter/X, watching TikToks, and looking for video reports on Rumble and Bitchute that miraculously disappear from YouTube.

Or, if you don’t want to spend the rest of your life staring at a screen, you can find an aggregator. You can rely on journalists. Real journalists. Citizen journalists. The same journalists who helped expose the COVID PSYOP and have been tirelessly, courageously, and dangerously exposing Truth for decades prior.

It’s 2024, folks.

The Dinosaur Media is dying. We can’t expect to receive objective truth from any of these shills. And if the brave few do speak out, their gatekeeper masters will immediately put them in their place.

Critics can demonize internet sleuths all they want. Use ad hominem attacks. Call certain websites and blogs dubious and misinforming.

The truth is, if you want evidence today, you can’t get it spoon-fed.

But you can get it crowdsourced.

You want evidence that fraud occurred in 2020, and that it’s certainly underway (although more carefully watched) today?

You want evidence?

