Now that that’s outta the way…

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 2.6 million Americans identify as transgender. That’s roughly 1 percent of the population, with roughly 97.6% identifying as cisgender, or, what we used to just call ‘male’ and ‘female.’

Meanwhile, 1.4% of Americans don’t identify in any of those categories and choose to self-identify as, uhhm, nothing and everything?

And why wouldn’t they? According to Wokepedia, there are currently 107 genders, including fan favorites like “gender bender,” “graygender,” “genderfae,” (fairies, anyone?) and the all-in-one Pandora’s box of gender without gender, “agender.”

Can’t read the fine print? Doesn’t matter, you wouldn’t get it anyway, transphobe.

If any of this has you confused, scratching your head and wondering what happened to the simple binary we all knew and love, take a breather. I know, I know, this is all very new and scary, but that’s just because you’re lost.

If you weren’t a hetero-normative bigot, you’d realize that we have entered an exciting new paradigm.

Just think of the endless possibilities…

Does adult life get you down, work you up, or stress you out? No problem, just identify as a six-year-old girl!

But what if that’s not enough? What if this perpetual existential struggle is just too much to handle? What if being a civilized member of society is just unbearable?

Then fix it! Why be transgender, when you could be transspecies and bark in public at your other completely-mentally-sound counterparts?

Talk about a new lease - leash? - on life!

“You have to accept my delusions and disorders or else!”

See, when it comes to transgenderism, many people have it completely wrong. Many people are just overreacting, using examples like the above to demonize the trans community as a whole. In reality, your typical trans person is completely well-adjusted, a fine, upstanding citizen like anyone else. And even if they aren’t - but they are because the problem is with everyone else who judges them - the community they represent is a net positive for the world. The trans community, by and large, is a diverse, inclusive network of good people, headed by good people, with wholesome, good intentions of spreading love, tolerance, and acceptance…

I mean… right?

According to the National Center for Transgender Equality, in order for everyday hateful hetero-normative weirdos to respect a transgender person, they must “treat them according to their gender identity, not their sex at birth.”

Alright, fair enough. But what’s, uhhh, gender identity exactly?

Well, according again to the Center, “gender identity is your internal knowledge of your gender – for example, your knowledge that you’re a man, a woman, or another gender.” And then, of course, is gender expression, which is “how a person presents their gender on the outside” and includes “behavior, clothing, hairstyle, voice or body characteristics.”

Although gender expression and gender identity often coincide, they don’t have to. Transgender persons can look how they want, behave how they want, and identify how they want, whenever they want.

So if a biological well-endowed woman identifies as the most masculine man to ever walk the Earth but wears stilettos and dresses up all sexified, then you need to, uhhmm, well…

Confused and baffled? Study up!

Did I mention there are 107 genders?

So remember, it’s upon you to “use respectful terminology, and treat transgender people as you would treat any other person.”

Any other person. Any other person?? Isn’t the whole point of this that they don’t want to be treated like any other person? How do you treat a person like any other person when they’re objectively unlike any other person?

If a person identifies as a quasi-boy one day when he/she/they/ve/xe/zie/per feels like it, and then something… else entirely another day, who or what are we supposed to treat him/her/per/them/ver/xem/hir like?

The point here is, of course, the increasing inanity of it as you dive deeper. Sure, trans people (they still identify as people, yea?) want to be treated as their ‘true selves,’ but if even they don’t know who they are, how does any of this make sense?

At what point are these people confused? Unstable? Misguided? Mentally ill? At what point should we stop bending reality to fit their delusions, and start returning them to normalcy?

People get put on medication and put in therapy for far less. Especially when we talk about wanting to remove the genitals of young children…

When Gender Dysphoria and Body Dysmorphia are Normalized

The previous section was a little humorous, but it’s time to get serious. The facts and stats speak for themselves. According to the 2022 Trevor Project Survey, which captured the experiences of ~34,000 LQBTQ+ Americans from ages 13-24, almost 70% of transgender youth reported symptoms of depression, compared to only ~5% in the general population.

In one cross-sectional analysis of over 10,000 transgender patients in clinical settings, 58% were diagnosed with at least one psychiatric disorder, compared to just 13.6% of cisgender patients.

Now, the media and trans activists will tell you that this is because of the stigma and discrimination ruining the psyches of transgender persons. That intolerance and hate are fueling their issues, leading to their significantly higher rates of psychological dysfunction.

The Children Are Under ATTACK

So what about these kids? Is it school bullying? Is it social pressure from peers who are pushing young kids to the edge?

If that were the case, wouldn’t fewer kids identify as trans, as they would want to stay in the closet? Would so many young people be out and open about their atypical gender and sexual proclivities if it led to such pain and shame?

“Desmond Is Amazing,” they say… but is he also a pawn and victim?

Which begs the next question: what is causing this historically sharp rise in trans youth across the U.S.? Why has the number of kids who identify as transgender doubled while the number of adults who identify as trans remained the same?

Why do 5% of young adult Americans identify as a different gender than what they were ‘assigned’ at birth?

What’s really causing this marked increase?

Could it be the endocrine disruptors, causing a co-morbid explosion in autism as well? Could it be the common herbicide Atrazine getting into the water, and chemically castrating the frogs (and some humans)?

After all, it is well-established that water contaminants and synthetic hormone mimetics can do all kinds of damage to the human endocrine system, causing very real and lasting changes in the developing brain…

The biopharmaceutical pipeline is making a KILLING off creating new trans youth.

Or how about the effects of stressful childhood experiences (SCE), such as physical neglect, abuse, and household dysfunction that seem to be highly prevalent among ‘sexual minority’ populations?

But let’s take a step back. First, let’s think about the nature of kids. I don’t know about you, but when I was young, I knew boys who played with ‘girl toys.’ I knew girls who played rough with the guys - tomboys. I knew males and females who did things that didn’t fit into gender roles. I knew plenty of people who went through puberty and adolescence miserably, because their hormones were out of whack, because - frankly - that’s how it’s supposed to be. That’s normal.

And virtually all of them ended up being just fine. The moody teenagers and angsty adolescents and confused young kids and socially awkward youngsters struggled - as many of us did - but they made it out. They weren’t put on psychotropic meds, or hormone therapy, or put under the knife to ‘affirm’ their true identities.

So what in the Hell is going on with today’s youth?

Look At The Schools…

Education or indoctrination? Instruction or construction of a new, warped, perverse identity? A projection of mentally unstable ‘teachers’ who want to push their own twisted ideologies on children in the name of so-called tolerance, acceptance, and love?

From drag queen story times with registered child sex offenders to ‘subversive’ plots to transition students, appalling curriculum, and guys in girls’ bathrooms and sports (which thankfully most students seem to oppose), schools are playing a massive part in brainwashing the youth.

Hey, what could go wrong?

Or how about some light reading for your little one? Nothing special, just “LGBTQ+ themes in grades as early as Kindergarten” and other little gems in the higher grades, including “excessive profanity and frequent descriptions of underage drinking, fondling, masturbation, orgasms, oral sex, sexual intercourse, sexual abuse, statutory rape, incest, and rape.”

And God forbid, your kid goes to school in California, where American Psycho Doppelganger, Gruesome Gavin Newsom has signed bills requiring “cultural competency training” while establishing an “advisory task force” to “advance supportive initiatives” for LGBTQ+ students.

Well, if you put it like that …

Now, of course, the proponents of all this will tell you it’s being done with good intentions, that it helps children with gender dysphoria and body dysmorphia.

But does it really help these conditions, or does it help create them?

Let’s take a step back. If you’re unfamiliar with these psychiatric - and often pseudoscientific - terms, you’re not alone. Basically, gender dysphoria is the distress a person experiences when feeling his or her gender does not match the gender he or she was ‘assigned’ at birth. Body dysmorphia, meanwhile, is a condition in which the individual obsesses over a perceived physical flaw or defect.

Can you guess which condition the powers-that-be consider a mental illness and which one they expressly state is definitely, clearly, unequivocally not, in the slightest, a mental illness or disorder?

Ask your doctor if gender transition treatment is right for your child, today.

yea…

But regardless, there’s obviously only one way to treat this. We can speculate all day about the roots and causes, and micro-analyze the excruciating minutiae of every potential variable under the Sun.

At the end of the day, the powers that be have one two-pronged solution and one two-pronged solution only: drugs and knives.

Gender Affirming Procedures Are “Safe and Effective”

Where have I heard that before?

If you do a quick search in the almighty algorithm, Google, you’ll discover several important things.

Firstly, that gender-affirming procedures, whether so-called sex reassignment surgery or hormone ‘therapy,’ are just… dandy. You’ll also discover that these two solutions are really the only thing that works, that kids at any age should basically be able to tell mommy and daddy they want the knife, and that questioning the incredible efficacy of these treatments is akin to physically assaulting a small child.

Actually, the studies are bullshit

Good luck finding studies that aren’t inherently biased, methodically flawed, and laughably limited. Because if you’re assessing most post-op medical studies, sex changes are not effective.

Take, for instance, one review of outcomes from penile surgeries, in which 1,212 patients experienced 281 complications requiring 142 “revisions.”

If you can stomach it, look up the procedures for penile reconstruction, and what it’s like living with the final ‘product.’

If you can stomach it…

But forget that, even if youth aren’t considering surgery and just want to suppress puberty, what’s the outcome? According to a re-analysis of a study deemed “low quality” by the UK National Institute of Health and Care Excellence, 34% of 12-15 year olds saw their mental health spiral as a result of puberty suppression.

Even in Sweden, which is considered one of the most LGBTQ-friendly places in the world, the results of sex reassignment surgery leave much to be desired. Researchers found that after surgery, transsexuals had “considerably higher risks for mortality, suicidal behavior, and psychiatric morbidity than the general population.”

Even the Obama Administration found that there was no reason sex reassignment surgery should be covered by Medicare:

“Overall, the quality and strength of evidence were low due to mostly observational study designs… the majority of studies were non-longitudinal, exploratory type studies (i.e., in a preliminary state of investigation or hypothesis generating), or did not include concurrent controls or testing prior to and after surgery.”

Clearly, when it comes to researchers and institutions being honest, surgery isn’t going to fix this problem. Gender dysphoria, in many of these kids, is not the reaction to some inherent ‘truth’ these young children are discovering within themselves.

It’s being planted there.

Mental illness is being fueled and normalized by other mentally ill people. There’s a lucrative industry behind it. There’s an agenda behind it, to push children into a certain ideology, political persuasion, and decadent lifestyle.

Many of these kids don’t know any better. They are victims. They are malleable seeds of light, being filled with darkness. And it’s our job - our unspoken oath - to fight that darkness with our last dying breaths.