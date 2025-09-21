Eccentrik’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
baker charlie's avatar
baker charlie
10h

And virtually all of them ended up being just fine. The moody teenagers and angsty adolescents and confused young kids and socially awkward youngsters struggled - as many of us did - but they made it out. They weren’t put on psychotropic meds, or hormone therapy, or put under the knife to ‘affirm’ their true identities.

Absolutely yes, I say this as someone who would have fallen for this 30 or 40 years ago.

Nowadays I know the truth and believe children should be protected from this...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Brett's avatar
Brett
6hEdited

Its simple... for the simple minded and fascinating for systems thinkers.

We are in a strange confluence of factors.

3 generations of injested chemicals newly introduced into the human diet, and new levels of unrestrained liberalism is giving humans breathing space to explore all sorts of weird and wonderful ways of being. The Staus quo is under assault because EVERYTHING is changing. The tectonic plates of biology, psychology, geology and ecology are shifting and groaning. New technologies are turning us into human-machine hybrids. (Just because the phone is in your hand and not your body, doesn't make it less so.)

Allowing kids to be kids to grow up in an environment free of peculiar outside influences is officially impossible. In the United States:

8 year old boys are being treated for porn addiction.

12 year old girls are on suicide watch.

15 year olds belong to school shooter fan clubs.

~20% of adolescents are on mind altering medications or are self medicating.

~25% of their parents are on mind altering medications or are self medicating.

Its a disaster. Addressing with these realities with cops, guns, vilification, bigotry and larger prisons is not the answer. These lead to rebellion and social erosion. We need understanding, kindness and dialogue. The world is changing. We need to approach solutions at a higher level of maturity.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Eccentrik
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture