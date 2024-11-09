I’ve seen a lot of wild reactions since the Election results came through, and some of them have been absolutely bonkers.

But sometimes, the only way to silence the crazies is to out-crazy the crazies…

Besides, what’s good satire without a few facts and quasi facts thrown in?

What’s fact and what’s fiction, you ask?

I leave that discernment to you, dear reader. I’m just an unhinged conspiracy theorist off his meds 😁

But I digress…

𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐦𝐩 𝐝𝐢𝐝𝐧'𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐧

Trump - at least the real Trump - was killed that day in Butler, PA.

What you witnessed was a carefully orchestrated, highly sophisticated illusion utilizing holographic Tesla-based technologies.

When "Trump" stood up from the stage flanked by Secret Service, pumping his fist with blood on his face, what you saw was an organic robotoid - living, breathing tissue over a metal endoskeleton.

The carcass of the real Trump had already been taken away through the trapdoor.

All photos showing otherwise are complete fabrications. Nobody in the crowd that day saw what actually happened...

Notice how there is no scar on the 'injured' ear?

However, if you look closely (and most the photos have since been scrubbed), you can actually see the Kremlin serial no. right on the earlobe.

Putin is now in full control of the United States government.

The Agenda is already underway.

In the following days, weeks, and months, the largest roundup in world history will occur. It will happen by cover of night, staggered based on demography and geography to elicit minimum suspicion.

When all is said and done, only white males will remain, cementing the Ethnostate.

All others will be systematically interned and then executed. More precisely, liquified.

Notice how there is talk of removing fluoride from the water?

This is a cover. The fluoride will simply be replaced with a proprietary genetic 'soup' and fed to the remaining public without their knowing.

No existing water filters will help. This will slowly alter the genetic mRNA makeup of the populace, a primary goal of the Transhumanist NWO.

As for any dissidents, Elon Musk (who is actually a Saturnian, not a Martian) will facilitate this through his interplanetary tracking and weapon system, Starlink.

Musk and the hybrid organism known as RFK Jr. (simply listen to his voice) are key players positioned to facilitate this democide.

Unfortunately, all purported benevolent actors are just that. Actors.

The world is an evil place, and the vast majority of powerful, well-meaning humans were eliminated a long time ago.

Over time, as the alien 'soup' in the drinking water takes hold of our biological systems, we will become more compliant, clueless, and malleable.

This will make us more palatable for when the Reptilians return to the surface for their feeding frenzy.

*******************************************************************

I know how absurd this all sounds, but unfortunately, it's all true. I have conferred with CNN fact-checkers, and it's 100% true.

And only one person can save us: Hillary Rodham Clinton

*******************************************************************

#MAGA #ModifyAlienGenomicsAgain

