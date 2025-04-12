There’s been a lot written about the HHS Secretary’s comments on the MMR vaccine amid a supposedly growing measles outbreak across now-six states.

While some prominent voices in ‘MAHA’ have dropped a black pill, many are painting a slightly rosier picture. One frankly, that cautiously and optimistically takes into consideration the so-called long game.

That is, fighting a monstrous hydra conglomerate with a history of paying billions to shut people up. To put problems away.

“Global health care giant GlaxoSmithKline LLC (GSK) agreed to plead guilty and to pay $3 billion to resolve its criminal and civil liability arising from the company’s unlawful promotion of certain prescription drugs, its failure to report certain safety data, and its civil liability for alleged false price reporting practices, the Justice Department announced today. The resolution is the largest health care fraud settlement in U.S. history and the largest payment ever by a drug company.”

It’s been the mainstay of a Complex filled with revolving doors and phantom results. And if RFK Jr. actually does what he’s stated over decades he wants to do, he’s going to make that Complex very angry.

Clearly, they don’t want their sickness-for-profit business model upended. Or deconstructed.

That’s the kind of stuff that can get you killed, and RFK Jr. probably knows that better than any of us…

And then we’ve got what was just said in a Cabinet meeting, an exchange between President Trump and RFK Jr. on the “report” on the “causes” of autism due in September.

Trump repeatedly stressed the anomalous rates of what RFK Jr. calls the “autism epidemic,” before enumerating possible causes whereby he suggested that if “you stop taking something” or “stop eating something,” the population might see a significant reduction in those rates.

“Or maybe it’s a shot,” he added finally, an interesting way to end the sentiment.

~41:20

Whatever comes of this autism report and MAHA’s efforts for vaccines in general remains to be seen, but it’s certainly not going to happen overnight.

“There’s gotta be something artificial out there that’s doing this,” summarized President Trump.

Artificial is right, more than we’ll probably ever know…

