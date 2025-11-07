Eccentrik’s Substack

Eccentrik’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
V Z's avatar
V Z
1dEdited

When you declare yourself the leader of genocide and democide, be prepared for consequences, regardless of the Pentagon's and others' references to dementia. It was wrong to kill billions of innocent people!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Daniel Meegan's avatar
Daniel Meegan
15h

Dr David E Martin YouTube bitchute rumble

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Eccentrik
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture