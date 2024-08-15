A recent interview between Medical Freedom Fighters, Edward Dowd and Shannon Joy , really caught my attention.

They basically discussed the Former President’s interview with Elon Musk, and in doing so, mentioned some things I had missed. For one, that Trump bemoaned the fact that he never received due credit for his handling of the COVID lockdowns.

He even vowed to fast-track the FDA approval process if he’s elected…

Uhhh… how did WARP SPEED fast-tracking work out last time??

While Trump has seemingly stopped talking about the “vaccine” of which he once claimed to be ‘the father,’ and while he promises he will defund any schools that have vaccine or mask mandates, this is still very disconcerting.

Does he not realize that these agencies are captured, controlled by those who manipulated him into the entire Scamdemic and Deadly Shot Democide in the first place?

But it gets even worse. At a recent speech in Asheville, North Carolina, Trump once more boasted about how great of a job he and his administration did with the lockdowns.

While touting economic recovery is one thing, celebrating the mass production of ventilators and masks is just… sad.

(FULL DISCLOSURE: I VOTED FOR TRUMP TWICE)

BTW, I’ve written extensively about the deadly hospital protocols using ventilators and Fauci’s favorite Remdesivir that led to so many deaths…

Saddest part of all this is what it’s done to the youngest and most vulnerable among us who didn’t have a choice.

They were forced by parents, in some cases, literally dragged and held down to receive the injections.

And now what?

Well, if we listen to the aforementioned Edward Dowd (author of “Died Suddenly”), it’s pretty obvious. The consequences are hitting children hard, and cancer - especially turbo cancer - seems to be the one that we’re going to be seeing more and more of in the coming years and decades.

Can you say, slow kill bioweapon?

Of course, this “expert” blames it all on junk food!

How rich… surprised he didn’t blame it on climate change…

