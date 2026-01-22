Shortly after the mass rollout of the C-19 nanoweapon injections, scientists, researchers, and laypersons alike shared their findings.

They were immediately dismissed, derided, and deemed ignorant by many, even as many others were saying and seeing the same exact things.

Filaments. Fibers. Wires. Tubes. Tentacles. Synthetic, parasitic, biohybrid, quasi-living structures that all looked strikingly similar, even when observed across a whole range of magnifications.

Across a whole range of batches, vials, and manufacturers. Across the world, across continents, across teams - by people with nothing to gain.

And everything, in the mass hysteria of the COVID-19 Era, to lose.

After all, who could believe in such a thing - especially when such a thing appears to not only be completely foreign to any “vaccine” ever administered, but also a life all its own?

Growing, budding, and seemingly reproducing all of its own?

But the times, they are a-changin’

Now, as more and more people scour the literature, scrutinize the patents, and uncover scientific reality that was (prior to the Plandemic) only known to a select few, it’s becoming apparent.

This isn’t crazy talk. This isn’t just contamination, debris, and manufacturing artefacts.

Nanotubes? Microtubes? Not only is it not surprising that they may be in these “vaccines.”

It would actually be more surprising if they weren’t.

And we already know the refrain.

Just because there are patents, that doesn’t mean it’s happening.

Of course, but when combined with a veritable plethora of other evidence and information, and when situated within the larger Satanic Transhumanist Agenda, which is voiced in plain sight, it doesn’t take a nanotechnologist to start to piece this together.

Besides, what about Moderna’s own patent, US10703789B2?

You know, the “rosette nanotubes, rosette nanotubes having twin bases with a linker, carbon nanotubes and/or single-walled carbon nanotubes”?

See, the sad thing is, many brave souls have been pointing this out since the beginning, soon after the C-19 nanoweapon injections were implemented en masse back in 2020.

Take, for instance, the observations of a highly disparaged group, La Quinta Columna.

They were among the first to even hint at the possibility that strange, undisclosed ingredients were contained in these injections. A Spanish-based coalition, they quickly gained prominence in 2020, positing that the injections contained advanced self-assembling technology, graphene oxide (GO), and other anomalous structures.

Everything from “artificial patterns” to “micro-routers” and “nano-antennas,” all part of an “intra-body nano-network.”

So naturally, they were immediately ‘debunked’ by mainstream gatekeepers. Their observations were said to be no more than salt crystals, pollen grains, microplastics, wool and nylon fibers, and drying artifacts.

Any suggestions of graphene oxide (GO) were categorized as lunacy, even though carbon nanotubes are essentially rolled pure graphene (just not the oxidized graphene sheets that make GO).

Regardless, what La Quinta Columna reportedly found in a Pfizer vial certainly jives with what countless others observed and continue to observe in vials, solutions, and even the fluids of injected humans.

These researchers further echo similar findings when they discuss how disparate particles appear to self-assemble into greater structures, in this case, filaments.

According to La Quinta Columna, these filaments contain the same “cartilaginous clusters,” like a “fiber optic wiring connection” seen in the United Kingdom and New Zealand.

That said, they are not being observed at very high magnification, so if they are the product of nanotubes, that happened through development over time, as many researchers contend.

Are these fiber optic cables?

Microtubes formed over time from smaller nanotubes, nanoparticles, and other biosynthetic structures?

For comparison, here are some images of carbon nanotubes and nanowires from the scientific literature:

Let’s say these are the evolution of nano-scale wires, filaments, ribbons, tubules, and so on.

If that’s the case, what would be the use of injecting them?

La Quinta Columna and many others believe that the common thread here (pun intended) is the role of such structures in a larger intra-body network. That network, of course, would fulfill a long-standing Transhumanist dream of controlling the body from the inside out.

At the very least, the first step in monitoring internally - just ask MIT.

After all, while a full-fledged biometric control grid may not be feasible yet, surely the Transhumanists would love to slowly introduce it. Piece by piece. Nano particle by nano particle.

Not without casualties, of course. Some people would die immediately. Some would die slowly. Some would be perpetually sick. And some would simply ‘take’ to the technology and show little to no ill effect.

Question is, if we’re focusing solely on the tubule structures here - because they’re just one of many anomalies - what role would these nano- and microtubes play in all of this?

Does the known scientific literature actually support their application in some intracorporeal network?

Is it even conceivable that these tubules, or preexisting organic tubules within our bodies and brains, could somehow be modulated or manipulated to serve some greater Transhumanist agenda?

How controllable are we really? Now and in the future?

Well…

It’s clearly a convoluted puzzle, but not one that couldn’t one day come together seamlessly. The only real concern is whether it will come together for our betterment or for our ultimate enslavement and destruction.

Then you have the issue of public sentiment. The problem for most people isn’t just realizing that such technology is advancing; it’s acknowledging that Evil intends to use it for all types of disturbing reasons.

And therein lies the real issue.

What percentage of the planet received the C-19 nanoweapon injections? Even if they were lucky and suffered no adverse events (yet), many of them are incapable of even approaching this topic.

There have been so many negative consequences stemming from these injections, but unless it happens to you or someone you know, you’re unlikely to truly grasp the scale and scope of what’s happened.

And even when it does happen to people or the people they know, many are deeply in denial.

Take, for example, those never-before-seen calamari clots that may represent a “new blood-borne systemic amyloidosis.”

Many people are still in complete denial that they even exist. That they started after the jabs, that they are not well-established chicken fat clots.

People don’t wanna hear this. They don’t wanna hear that God-knows-how-many people now have tainted Transhumanist blood, that numerous fatalities are stemming from, say, Red Cross transfusions of said blood.

People don’t wanna know that those same strange calamari clots appear to have none of the biomarkers of normal clots, such as iron, magnesium, and zinc. That instead, they are high in elements that conduct electricity, as analyzed via Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS).

Unfortunately, people don’t wanna know a lot of things, and that’s why we find ourselves in this place in the first place. And as easy as it would be to let it all fall apart, we’re all inextricably linked in this globalized world.

Whether it’s the healthcare burden, the physical and psychological burden, the sociological burden, the financial burden, any burden - or the “self-amplifying RNA (SaRNA)” itself - we’re all in this mess together.

So rather than stick our heads in the sand and deny, deny, deny, especially as AI nanometrology accelerates, it’s better that we stare it straight in the face.

If it turns out we’re wrong, I’m wrong, and we’re all just raving lunatics being distracted by a ludicrous intrabody nano system angle, then I’d be happy. I’d sleep better at night knowing I’m wrong, and unlike many of the “vaccine” recipients who can never admit they were duped, I’d be happy to say I was a fool.

But unfortunately, that’s increasingly unlikely.

The writing is on the wall, I fear, the cellular wall, and those who told us what they want to do to us are doing it to us, whether we like it or not.

We’re told, of course, that it’s all for our health and well-being. For the greater societal good. But as you and I know - and knew better than most during the Plandemic - everything said must be flipped on its head.

You can spend hours going through scientific article after scientific article discussing how nanotubes and the Internet of Bio-Nano Things (IoBNT) will help to detect and treat diseases, particularly COVID-19.

But again, as you and I know, this is merely the cover.

As a little birdie once told me some 5 years ago, something big is a’brewing. Something’s coming that we need to get ahead of, speak of, openly and fearlessly point out, even in the face of deafening silence. Especially amid such deathly silence.

Because it’s clear. I’ve heard it before, and I’m hearing it again. And if you’re anything like me, a “conspiracy theorist anti-vaxxer” like me, I bet you’ve heard those whispers too.

