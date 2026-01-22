Eccentrik’s Substack

Eccentrik’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
9h

I don't know about the billions who were injected with mRNA poisons, but for those of us never injected we must continue to stay that way. However, I am 100% sure the next fake pandemic is being planned using the shortcomings of the recent fake pandemic so that these murderers (government, the deep state, big pharma, the military) can be far more forceful.

There will be two choices...get the mRNA injections or not, but either way the consequences will be murder. There will be some massive penalty for refusing the injections.

Reply
Share
Rick Batross's avatar
Rick Batross
9h

I agree on all points. I stand with you in Spirit. When the 'clot shots'were rolled out,i knew i did'nt want to change my genetics especially with EXPERIMENTAL genetics. Rumors in the news state they shimmyjam us into foreign gentetics anyway,thru our food supply,aerosols and dental anesthetics. I take supplements that help remove heavy metals and other bodily waste and pray harder.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Eccentrik · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture