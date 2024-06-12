People everywhere are getting sick at record rates, and it doesn’t make sense.

After all, we live in a society with medical marvels. The institutions and establishments of healthcare are infallible, and the people who work within them are more demigods than mortals.

The Hippocratic Oath is stronger than ever, society is clearly healthier than ever, and there’s nothing anywhere to see. And even if there was - theoretically - something even remotely wrong with the health and wellness of the world, it would obviously be due to COVID-19…

Now, these numbers from a survey by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, while alarming, do not clearly tell us what is going on.

Could it just be that more people are gaming the system or lying about being disabled, especially following the “Pandemic” when populations across the world received govt. gibs and were essentially programmed to use any ‘health issue’ as an excuse to miss work?

An excuse to transition to hybrid or fully remote work, which 65% of employees say they want anyway?

And if more people truly are disabled, couldn’t it just be from the many deleterious effects of the lockdowns on mental and physical health? The loss of jobs and livelihoods? The loss of morale and the will to carry on?

Couldn’t it just be from “long COVID”?

After all, that’s what the Mainstream Media has concluded.

But former BlackRock whiz, Edward Dowd, and his team of numerical geniuses beg to differ.

To them, these disability numbers indicate one thing over everything. The stark reality of excess morbidity and mortality? None other than a horrific consequence of widespread medical madness…

But of course, this is an estimate from 2022 of the U.S. only, with many studies, experts, and researchers putting the “human cost” worldwide today at something far exceeding these already historic figures.

After all, it’s not like the disability epidemic is occurring in the U.S. alone. As Edward Dowd notes, the number of disability ‘clearances’ - claims for which a decision has been made, whether approved or rejected - has gotten outta control in the U.K.

So-called Personal Independence Payment (PIP) clearances in the U.K. have reached levels that are, to say the least, highly unsettling.

“Record long-term sickness,” anyone?

While the powers-that-be do their best to obfuscate the data through different methodologies, misleading ‘explanations,’ and pure bullshit propaganda, their attempts to classify everything as “long COVID” are falling short.

After all, 70% of long COVID cases may actually be attributable to the mRNA injections.

And what about excess mortality in young working ages, an age range where fit, healthy employees were mandated to receive a certain experimental medical product?

A certain experimental medical product pushed by powerful conglomerates that essentially bought off government agencies?

What exactly is killing hearty people in the prime of their lives over just the past few years?

Long COVID?

Notice how the goalposts are always shifting.

First, we’re told that there is no such thing as excess death or morbidity. Then we’re told that there is, but it has nothing to do with the you-know-what. Then we’re told it might have something to do with the you-know-what, but overall the you-know-what is good and saved trillions of billions of zillions and even if one day for some totally inexplicable reason it turns out the you-know-what did usher in mass death and disease across the world, we should just accept it, because hey, we were all in this together, right? At least our intentions were in the right place, right?

Can’t we just let bygones be bygones?

For some of us, however, forgive and forget isn’t so easy. And it’s not like this thing is going away any time soon.

Again, it’s happening worldwide.

But again, I’m sure it’s nothing.

And even if it were something, we know exactly what that something is…

COVID-24 is upon us, folks, and sitting around breathing fresh air and getting sunlight isn’t going to make this thing go away.

With bird flu set to eradicate the solar system, and new highly fatal strains of coronavirus lurking on every non-Lysoled surface, there’s clearly only one thing to do.

Wear the mask, take the vax, and please don’t have a heart attack.

Because we know precisely what’s causing those…

